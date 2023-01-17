Toddler’s Joke Is the Funniest Thing You’ll Hear All Day

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Toddlers don't have to know formal jokes to say funny things that make people laugh. They're just born funny, and it doesn't wear off for a long time. In fact, toddlers are basically at the height of human humor: One could argue that they're living through the absolute funniest age there is to be. So they certainly don't need to learn any actual jokes to make people laugh.

That said, the toddler in this video from @thestevenscircus has a pretty great joke to tell. And he seems pretty sure that it's funny. Of course it is, but honestly, would it be all that funny if a toddler weren't telling it? Who cares?

View the original article to see embedded media.

Get it? Get it?? Because it's tearable! That's some high-level humor right there. Do you think the little boy even understands why the joke is funny, or did he just memorize the words? Eh, it's just as funny either way.

Commenters thought he was super funny and cute no matter what.

"Does he want to hear the one about pizza? Nah, it's too cheesy."

"If mine isn't like this I'll be returning them"

"When my son was that age, he used to say 'Is your refrigerator running? Well you better go catch it!'"

"No but that's such a good joke!!!! Mic drop."

"Future dad joke champion right there!"

"That was the best joke with the cutest delivery"

Hey, if you're gonna have a cheesy sense of humor, you have to start practicing early. By the time he's all grown-up, he'll be ready for the stand-up stage!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.