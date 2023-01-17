ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Toddler’s Joke Is the Funniest Thing You’ll Hear All Day

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQPLD_0kHr3ihz00

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Toddlers don't have to know formal jokes to say funny things that make people laugh. They're just born funny, and it doesn't wear off for a long time. In fact, toddlers are basically at the height of human humor: One could argue that they're living through the absolute funniest age there is to be. So they certainly don't need to learn any actual jokes to make people laugh.

That said, the toddler in this video from @thestevenscircus has a pretty great joke to tell. And he seems pretty sure that it's funny. Of course it is, but honestly, would it be all that funny if a toddler weren't telling it? Who cares?

View the original article to see embedded media.

Get it? Get it?? Because it's tearable! That's some high-level humor right there. Do you think the little boy even understands why the joke is funny, or did he just memorize the words? Eh, it's just as funny either way.

Commenters thought he was super funny and cute no matter what.

"Does he want to hear the one about pizza? Nah, it's too cheesy."
"If mine isn't like this I'll be returning them"
"When my son was that age, he used to say 'Is your refrigerator running? Well you better go catch it!'"
"No but that's such a good joke!!!! Mic drop."
"Future dad joke champion right there!"
"That was the best joke with the cutest delivery"

Hey, if you're gonna have a cheesy sense of humor, you have to start practicing early. By the time he's all grown-up, he'll be ready for the stand-up stage!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Lefty Graves

Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
717
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy