Tourist with Prosthetic Leg Pranks Storm Troopers at 'Galaxy's Edge'

By Kathleen Joyce
 2 days ago

Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge is the ultimate immersive experience for any Star Wars lover. From authoritarian stormtroopers to rebellious Resistance fighters, Galaxy's Edge is teeming with an incredible cast of characters that work hard to maintain the immersion. Despite their best efforts, though, sometimes even these well-trained actors are at a loss for words!

Two-time cancer survivor Alex Parra vlogs about living with a prosthetic leg on TikTok as @alex1leg . When questioned by a group of stormtroopers at Galaxy's Edge, Alex decided to have a little fun with them!

@alex1leg

I just need some new droid parts

♬ original sound - Alex1leg

LOL! Disney cast members are masters of improvisation, so it's not often you see them left speechless! Alex clearly got them good- and as far as getting himself out of "trouble" goes, his prank worked just as well as any Jedi mind trick! "I've never seen a visibly confused stormtrooper til now," remarked @bloodalchemist01.

Some surmised that the stormtroopers were understandably worried about talking out of turn and crossing a boundary. "They were scared of being fired fr," guessed @marvelandmarauders. "Every single trooper had to memorize 20 new lines because of this I imagine," chuckled @grandavocadotree.

Even so, quippy commenters came up with their own responses worthy of the First Order. "As the stormtrooper, I would just have said "That checks out" and keept walking," @runningbox_ suggested. "I really wish it said "Andy" on the bottom and he was like, ".... it's an old code, but it checks out"," chimed in @blackoutace. Ooh, nice- way to work in a few references, too!

User @encuryn also went with another Star Wars reference: "They should have said "This is not the droid we are looking for"." LOL! Granted, such a tongue-in-cheek comparison might not play right with everyone, but for folks like Alex who are clearly in on the joke, that would have been golden! After all, he quips in the video's description "I just need some new droid parts,"- and where better to pick up new droid parts than at Galaxy's Edge?

One of the beauties of the Star Wars universe is that it's one where all kinds of unique bodies, including those of prosthetic users, are represented. After all, both Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker had prosthetic hands. In that respect, Alex takes after a whole line of Skywalkers- as well as with his ability to seemingly mind-control stormtroopers! Clearly, the force is with this one!

