chestercounty.com
Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce announces the 2023 Outstanding Citizen of the Year
The Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce announced this week that Luis Tovar is the 2023 Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award recipient. Tovar will receive recognition at the Chamber’s annual Chairman’s Gala on Saturday, March 18 at Longwood Gardens. Tovar is an active member of the Kennett...
chestercounty.com
Obituaries for the week of January 23
Linda K. Saunders, 71, passed away on Jan. 10, 2023 with her family by her side. Linda fought a courageous two-year battle with cancer.She was born in Lancaster, Pa. and grew up in Nottingham. Linda worked for the County of Chester at the Courthouse in West Chester before starting a long career at Shared Medical Systems in Malvern, Pa. She was always the light of any gathering and her beautiful laugh was contagious. Linda was an avid reader. She loved going to the beach and spending time with her family. Linda is survived by her siblings, Nelson Saunders (Joan) of Oxford, Shirley Baker of Rising Sun, Md., Mary Delp (Cecil) of Elkton, Md., Lois Castagna of Media, Pa., Galen Saunders of Nottingham, Don Saunders (Kristine) of Sebastian, Fla., Alan Saunders (Cathy) of Little Britain, Pa.
chestercounty.com
Oxford Arts Alliance showcases music and the art of drum making
If you stroll past the Oxford Arts Alliance on the First Friday in February you may be lured inside by the sounds of African drumming. The Arts Alliance has once again brought in a highly unique exhibit. On Friday, Feb. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m., come inside and listen to the music of master hand drummer Pape Demba “Paco” Samb and view the beautiful art of hand-built drums. Music will be performed at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.. The exhibit will run from Feb. 3 through Feb. 24.
