Linda K. Saunders, 71, passed away on Jan. 10, 2023 with her family by her side. Linda fought a courageous two-year battle with cancer.She was born in Lancaster, Pa. and grew up in Nottingham. Linda worked for the County of Chester at the Courthouse in West Chester before starting a long career at Shared Medical Systems in Malvern, Pa. She was always the light of any gathering and her beautiful laugh was contagious. Linda was an avid reader. She loved going to the beach and spending time with her family. Linda is survived by her siblings, Nelson Saunders (Joan) of Oxford, Shirley Baker of Rising Sun, Md., Mary Delp (Cecil) of Elkton, Md., Lois Castagna of Media, Pa., Galen Saunders of Nottingham, Don Saunders (Kristine) of Sebastian, Fla., Alan Saunders (Cathy) of Little Britain, Pa.

OXFORD, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO