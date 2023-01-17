ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Football World Is Saddened By Kevin Warren's Admission

Former Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been named the new team president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. At the very least, Warren will be very dedicated to his new job. The 59-year-old executive told reporters at his introductory press conference Tuesday that he is a "boring" person with zero ...
INDIANA STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Jakob Poeltl drawing significant interest from Celtics, Raptors

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9, so contending teams have a little less than four weeks to find deals to improve their roster for the upcoming playoffs. The Boston Celtics are the best team in the league with a 33-12 record following Jayson Tatum's 51-point performance in a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA

