thesource.com
[WATCH] LeBron James Surprised to Find Out Mid-Game He is Playing Against Former Opponent’s Son
LeBron James has seen it all during his 20 years on the court, or so he thinks. During Monday night’s matchup against the young Houston Rockets, King James was standing next to Rockets’ forward Jabari Smith Jr., who took the opportunity to let King James know he played against his father in his first NBA game.
Jamal Crawford explains why "point guard James Harden" won't get the Philadelphia 76ers far in the playoffs
J Crossover may have overreacted a bit after Harden's off night, but his take isn't entirely wrong.
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Got Into Heated Conversation With LA Coaches Last Night
"Ya’ll gotta be better than that."
“That’s why most players didn’t want to play with him” - Kobe Bryant’s long-time trainer Gary Vitti reveals why players feared teaming up with the Black Mamba
Kobe was also lucky to be paired up with some teammates who understood how his mindset worked and eventually also followed his lead.
"Chris Webber and Charles Barkley were more talented but they didn't outwork me" - Karl Malone prides himself as the hardest-working big man
Karl Malone believes that only Chris Webber, Derrick Coleman and Charles Barkley were more talented than him but that doesn't mean they were better
Former Miami Heat Player Ronny Turiaf Says Los Angeles Lakers Always Have A Chance Long As LeBron James Is Around
Turiaf details his experiences with James in a recent interview
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall
Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Magic Johnson Was ‘Scared to Death’ Moving to Los Angeles and Barely Left His Apartment for 2 Years
Before he became a Hollywood fixture, Magic Johnson had to move from Michigan to Los Angeles. The transition, it seems, was a bit of a challenge. The post Magic Johnson Was ‘Scared to Death’ Moving to Los Angeles and Barely Left His Apartment for 2 Years appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lakers: Trading LeBron James To Big-Market East Team Could Land All-Star In LA
Would LA bite on a timeline reset?
“What do you need all that for? Take that off!” - Karl Malone once blasted modern NBA players for wearing unnecessary protective gear
According to Malone, these accessories don’t do anything besides showcase a player's style on the court
Football World Is Saddened By Kevin Warren's Admission
Former Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been named the new team president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. At the very least, Warren will be very dedicated to his new job. The 59-year-old executive told reporters at his introductory press conference Tuesday that he is a "boring" person with zero ...
“You ain’t getting the benefit of the whistle” - Jalen Rose reacts to LeBron James blasting inconsistent and senseless foul calling
ESPN NBA analyst said the Lakers and LeBron James aren't good enough to get preferential treatment from the refs.
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Deal For Magic Guard Terrence Ross?
The Orlando Magic could be busy at this year's trade deadline. Will the Los Angeles Lakers hit the team up?
More points than Mike, more assists than Magic, more steals than Iverson - dissecting LeBron James' statistical dominance
LeBron James is a statistical monster, and you may be surprised about who he has passed up on the all-time ranks throughout his career
NBC Sports
Report: Jakob Poeltl drawing significant interest from Celtics, Raptors
The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9, so contending teams have a little less than four weeks to find deals to improve their roster for the upcoming playoffs. The Boston Celtics are the best team in the league with a 33-12 record following Jayson Tatum's 51-point performance in a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday afternoon.
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
Former NBA Player, Coach Chris Ford Dies at 74
The longtime guard made the first three-pointer in NBA history in 1979.
Report: Clippers Exploring John Wall Trades
The LA Clippers are reportedly shopping John Wall
