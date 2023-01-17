ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

deepcreektimes.com

Northern Area Community Meeting Presentation Available for Review

Garrett County Public Schools (GCPS), along with Grimm and Parker Architects (G+P), hosted a grade band and facility use community meeting for northern area schools on January 12, 2023. There were presentations by representatives of GCPS and G+P, along with a question & answer period. The presentation from that evening...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
firefighternation.com

Firefighter’s Union Questions Maryland Fire & Rescue Institute Hiring EMS Chief with Checkered Past

Teresa McMinn – Cumberland Times-News, Md. Jan. 16—CUMBERLAND — A former Allegany County emergency medical services chief, who received a vote of no confidence from a local union and was later sentenced to home incarceration for deer poaching in West Virginia, has been hired as an advanced life support training coordinator for the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
Travel Maven

This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Maryland

If you want to soak in some stunning views of Maryland, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout western Maryland. The best part of this scenic ride? It includes a delicious brunch. Keep reading to learn more about the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.
CUMBERLAND, MD
Outsider.com

Multiple Hunting Licenses Revoked in Worst Deer Poaching Case In West Virginia State History

7 people in West Virginia have had their hunting licenses revoked. They were all charged as part of the largest deer poaching bust in the state’s history. Those involved in the case include two former sheriff’s deputies. The case spanned three counties, involved several judges, required multiple attorneys, and revolved around massive sets of digital files to sift through. The legal process lasted almost a year.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

WATCH: Meteor captured above Uniontown on doorbell camera

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A meteor streaking across the sky was captured on a doorbell camera in Uniontown. The Nest camera at Rich and Hannah Evans' home caught the glow of light on Sunday night.  According to NASA, when meteoroids enter Earth's atmosphere at a high speed and burn up, the fireballs, or "shooting stars," are called meteors. 
UNIONTOWN, PA
WTRF- 7News

One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday

One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former WVU Assistant Larry Harrison Makes Statement

Former West Virginia associate head coach Larry Harrison broke his silence after his dismissal from the program last week. Harrison provided a statement for West Virginia fans on social media. It seems he is still uncertain as to why he was dismissed. “I wish I had an explanation to share...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 injured in Washington County house fire

A woman was injured in a house fire in Charleroi, Washington County, Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. in the 700 block of McKean Avenue, Route 88. A 911 dispatcher said police reported a female had burns and a male had smoke inhalation. A member of the...
CHARLEROI, PA
hstoday.us

Baltimore Fentanyl Organizations Shut Down by Federal Indictments

Two Baltimore-based drug trafficking organizations that supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths have been dismantled by separate federal indictments that were unsealed today. Thirty-four people from Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia were indicted on charges related to the sale of fentanyl, heroin...
BALTIMORE, MD
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Police Asking for Information from Community to Assist in Finding Suspect Sought in Recent Stabbing

According to WDTV, the Morgantown Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday Morning. The MPD responded to Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency room around 3:30 Sunday morning regarding a man with stab wounds, according to a release from the MPD. After a preliminary investigation, officers determined the incident...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

One arrested following Preston County pursuit

Preston County, W.Va. One arrest has been made following a pursuit in Preston County on Thursday. Police observed Kevin Mayor, 69, sitting in the parking lot of a business he was barred from entering. When the mayor left the parking lot on Route 7, he refused to stop when police tried to pull him over.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

