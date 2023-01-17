Read full article on original website
climaterwc.com
Move in day approaches at former Redwood City hotel that will now house formerly homeless
A former Redwood City hotel that has transitioned into housing for the formerly homeless will welcome 51 new residents in late February or early March, according to the San Mateo County Department of Housing. San Mateo County acquired and renovated the former Comfort Inn & Suites hotel at 1818 El...
Expert Santa Cruz County property management with a local’s touch
When it comes to selling, renting or marketing a home, well-rounded local experience is one of the most important factors. Luckily for Santa Cruzans, the crew at Schooner Realty carry a renowned understanding of the local market and tenant pool. Most of the team at Schooner Realty was born and raised right here in Santa Cruz, making local knowledge their innate expertise.
Gilroy Dispatch
Letter: Bright, massive billboard has no place in Gilroy
I want to make the public aware that on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6pm, the Gilroy Planning Commission will be considering whether to modify our sign ordinance to permit digital electronic billboards. Although the staff report says that the 80-foot high, 30-by-22.5-foot LED billboard where the graphics change every eight...
San Jose remembers fearless social justice leader
Local activist and community leader Bea Robinson Mendez, 88, died from pneumonia on Jan. 13, but her legacy lives on. Robinson Mendez founded Next Door Solutions to Domestic Violence, the first bilingual shelter in the country and second domestic violence agency in the state. The organization, which started in a San Jose garage in 1971, provides... The post San Jose remembers fearless social justice leader appeared first on San José Spotlight.
montereycountyweekly.com
Salinas Union to appoint a new school board trustee after a long-time member vacates seat.
Sandra Ocampo was a long-time trustee of the Salinas Union High School District, serving from 1991 to 2005, then again from 2015 to 2022. She resigned from the Area 6 seat last year after she won a position representing Area 7 on the board of the Monterey County Office of Education. Ocampo won with 73 percent of the vote against one opponent, Rick Giffin, who had dropped out of campaigning.
waste360.com
San Jose Hauler Claims Discrimination with City Contract
California Waste Solutions (CWS) is suing the city of San Jose, claiming that the municipality has unfairly treated the recycling hauler. Kristina Duong, co-owner and CFO, says the company has been unfairly threatened with contract-ending discussions because they are a minority-owned business. As contamination continues to be an issue in...
Preliminary 3.9 earthquake strikes south of Gilroy in San Benito Co., USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck near San Juan Bautista in San Benito County Thursday morning as Biden visits the region.
Shaw: What’s next for homeless people after the storms?
The atmospheric rivers that slammed California for the past few weeks once again show how vulnerable homeless people are to the weather. High winds, flooding, rain and an evacuation order forced people to seek out safety from the elements, quickly filling Red Cross evacuation sites in San Jose. The storms highlight the type of services that aren’t being provided to homeless individuals when it comes to their mental health.
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: Preparing for Biden’s Santa Cruz County arrival
An armed man keeps watch over the U.S. Presidential helicopter at Watsonville Municipal Airport Wednesday during a practice run for the arrival of President Joe Biden set for Thursday. Two massive U.S. Marine V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor airplanes arrived in concert with two helicopters at 1:30pm, fueled up and then departed in a thunderous roar in front of a crowd of about 200 people.
Get down at Downtown Fridays now through April 14 in Santa Cruz
Are you ready for incredible nights of food, friends and fun? Downtown Fridays have officially arrived to Santa Cruz! Come out and enjoy live music, galleries, restaurants and more at these downtown get-togethers, every Friday from now through April 14 from 5:00 - 8:30 PM. Bring the whole family for...
Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families
When Teresita Garcia was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, everything around her fell apart. She felt hopeless and ugly as her bones weakened and hair fell out. But a small little farm in East San Jose offered her a respite, she said, until now. Veggielution is where Garcia, 54, turned to get produce to... The post Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Scenic West Cliff Drive buckles; Biden to visit storm-damaged Santa Cruz coastline
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The recent storms caused major damage along the Santa Cruz coastline to one of the most scenic locations there – catching the attention of President Biden who will visit the county later this week. Almost three weeks of heavy rain caused parts of West Cliff...
Eater
The Powerhouse Group Behind Michelin-Starred Spruce Is Opening a New Restaurant in San Jose
Bacchus Management Group, a restaurant group with numerous Michelin stars scattered across Northern California, will open a new restaurant in San Jose. The new Santana Row restaurant, which is yet unnamed, will occupy the now-vacant space left behind by dim sum and cocktail outfit Sino. The San Francisco Business Times reports representatives for Bacchus and the property developers confirmed the company signed a lease for the space at 377 Santana Row, Suite 1000.
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders removed near Pajaro as flooding risk diminishes
PAJARO, Calif. — Update: As of 1 p.m., all evacuation orders along the Pajaro River were lifted in both Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. In addition, the Pajaro River Bridge reopened, prompting more people to leave the emergency shelter at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds and return home. According...
KSBW.com
Central Coast locals get free access to the Aquarium next week
MONTEREY, Calif. — Central Coast residents will get free admission to the Monterey Bay Aquarium starting on Saturday. As part of the Community Open House, residents of San Benito County, Santa Cruz County and Monterey County can get into the Aquarium for free Jan. 21-29. [Video from previous coverage]
KSBW.com
Storm Recovery: How to get help after the devastating storms or how to help those in need
SALINAS, Calif. — After nine atmospheric rivers hit California and millions in damages were caused by flooding, downed trees and heavy winds, the Central Coast is starting to recover and rebuild. Video Player: $10 million in damages for Santa Cruz infrastructure by swell. Financial support is available for people...
See aerial video of detached docks, other debris in storm-filled Nacimiento Lake
Lake Nacimiento has risen to 88% of capacity. It was at only 32% at the beginning of the year.
montereycountyweekly.com
Salinas residents blame flooding on the county for lack of creek maintenance outside city jurisdiction.
Dozens of sandbags, like a small barricade, are outside of several homes and garages on the low side of Paul Avenue in Bolsa Knolls in North Salinas. By Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, there is almost no trace of the flooding that covered several streets in the vicinity with murky water just a few hours earlier.
sfstandard.com
‘Somebody Has To Help Us’: Bay Area Residents on the Hook for Thousands in Storm Damages
After more than two weeks of heavy storms, Bay Area residents are taking stock of damages to their homes and businesses and finding few places to turn for relief. High-end estimates top $1 billion in damages statewide as insurance claims roll in. On the border of Berkeley and Oakland, eight...
