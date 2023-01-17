ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

Expert Santa Cruz County property management with a local’s touch

When it comes to selling, renting or marketing a home, well-rounded local experience is one of the most important factors. Luckily for Santa Cruzans, the crew at Schooner Realty carry a renowned understanding of the local market and tenant pool. Most of the team at Schooner Realty was born and raised right here in Santa Cruz, making local knowledge their innate expertise.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Letter: Bright, massive billboard has no place in Gilroy

I want to make the public aware that on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6pm, the Gilroy Planning Commission will be considering whether to modify our sign ordinance to permit digital electronic billboards. Although the staff report says that the 80-foot high, 30-by-22.5-foot LED billboard where the graphics change every eight...
GILROY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose remembers fearless social justice leader

Local activist and community leader Bea Robinson Mendez, 88, died from pneumonia on Jan. 13, but her legacy lives on.  Robinson Mendez founded Next Door Solutions to Domestic Violence, the first bilingual shelter in the country and second domestic violence agency in the state. The organization, which started in a San Jose garage in 1971, provides... The post San Jose remembers fearless social justice leader appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Salinas Union to appoint a new school board trustee after a long-time member vacates seat.

Sandra Ocampo was a long-time trustee of the Salinas Union High School District, serving from 1991 to 2005, then again from 2015 to 2022. She resigned from the Area 6 seat last year after she won a position representing Area 7 on the board of the Monterey County Office of Education. Ocampo won with 73 percent of the vote against one opponent, Rick Giffin, who had dropped out of campaigning.
SALINAS, CA
waste360.com

San Jose Hauler Claims Discrimination with City Contract

California Waste Solutions (CWS) is suing the city of San Jose, claiming that the municipality has unfairly treated the recycling hauler. Kristina Duong, co-owner and CFO, says the company has been unfairly threatened with contract-ending discussions because they are a minority-owned business. As contamination continues to be an issue in...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Shaw: What’s next for homeless people after the storms?

The atmospheric rivers that slammed California for the past few weeks once again show how vulnerable homeless people are to the weather. High winds, flooding, rain and an evacuation order forced people to seek out safety from the elements, quickly filling Red Cross evacuation sites in San Jose. The storms highlight the type of services that aren’t being provided to homeless individuals when it comes to their mental health.
SAN JOSE, CA
pajaronian.com

PHOTO: Preparing for Biden’s Santa Cruz County arrival

An armed man keeps watch over the U.S. Presidential helicopter at Watsonville Municipal Airport Wednesday during a practice run for the arrival of President Joe Biden set for Thursday. Two massive U.S. Marine V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor airplanes arrived in concert with two helicopters at 1:30pm, fueled up and then departed in a thunderous roar in front of a crowd of about 200 people.
WATSONVILLE, CA
San José Spotlight

Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families

When Teresita Garcia was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, everything around her fell apart. She felt hopeless and ugly as her bones weakened and hair fell out. But a small little farm in East San Jose offered her a respite, she said, until now. Veggielution is where Garcia, 54, turned to get produce to... The post Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA
Eater

The Powerhouse Group Behind Michelin-Starred Spruce Is Opening a New Restaurant in San Jose

Bacchus Management Group, a restaurant group with numerous Michelin stars scattered across Northern California, will open a new restaurant in San Jose. The new Santana Row restaurant, which is yet unnamed, will occupy the now-vacant space left behind by dim sum and cocktail outfit Sino. The San Francisco Business Times reports representatives for Bacchus and the property developers confirmed the company signed a lease for the space at 377 Santana Row, Suite 1000.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Central Coast locals get free access to the Aquarium next week

MONTEREY, Calif. — Central Coast residents will get free admission to the Monterey Bay Aquarium starting on Saturday. As part of the Community Open House, residents of San Benito County, Santa Cruz County and Monterey County can get into the Aquarium for free Jan. 21-29. [Video from previous coverage]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy