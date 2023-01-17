Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Warner Bros. Discovery Blocked Jay Briscoe Tribute Show On AEW Dynamite
This past Tuesday, Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, passed away following a car crash in Delaware at 38 years old. The wrestling world has been reacting ever since. The tributes continued on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as the broadcast opened with a graphic of Briscoe and multiple wrestlers had “Jay” armbands during their matches.
ewrestlingnews.com
Updated Betting Odds For The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Pay-Per-View Event
The 36th annual WWE Royal Rumble PPV/PLE will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. In addition to the Men’s & Women’s Royal Rumble matches, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss, and Bray Wyatt will face LA Knight in a “Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Cardona Files Trademark For ‘Zack Ryder’
Matt Cardona filed to trademark ‘Zack Ryder’ on January 14. Of course, this was his former ring name in WWE. He filed the term for merchandise and entertainment services. You can check out the official descriptions below:. “Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Reacts To D’Von’s WWE Exit, NBA Team Hosting WWE Night
D-Von Dudley and WWE have parted ways, as previously reported. This has got his longtime tag team partner Bully Ray (formerly Bubba Ray Dudley) thinking about the possibilities. Ray responded to D-Von’s announcement on Twitter, which you can see below:. Pwinsider reports that the Houston Rockets will be hosting...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rob Van Dam Discusses Seth Rollins’ Tribute At WWE Extreme Rules
Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules last year. The Visionary paid tribute to high-flying legend Rob Van Dam with his ring attire at the pay-per-view event. In an interview with “The Ten Count” podcast, RVD shared his thoughts on Rollins’ tribute to him...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Is More Than Pleased With Surprises Lined Up For Royal Rumble
WrestleVotes reported today that WWE is happy with what they have planned for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, which is why they announced Cody Rhodes’ in-ring return in the match at the upcoming event in advance. The report noted, “Asked a source the reasoning behind Cody’s Rumble return being...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Paying Tribute To Late Jay Briscoe, Main Event Note
Jay Briscoe, 38, passed away on Tuesday, January 17th in a fatal car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware. Pwinsider is reporting that this week’s episode of Impact on AXS TV will feature a tribute to the late Jay Briscoe. Kenny King will take on “Speedball” Mike Bailey in the Fight Pit main event matchup. The broadcast commences on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Is Cutting More Employees
WWE let go of Adam Hopkins and Stefanie Fiondella earlier this week. It appears that even more names are about to be released as well. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is doing office cuts right now. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on who is being cut.
ewrestlingnews.com
Billy Corgan On Tony Khan Buying WWE: ‘No, That’s Not Happening’
WWE will not be the latest promotion to come under the control of Tony Khan, at least according to the NWA’s Billy Corgan. With Vince McMahon looking to sell his promotion, several names have been listed as potential buyers, including the AEW President and his father Shahid. Tony Khan...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Pays Tribute To Jay Briscoe On SmackDown – Calls Briscoes One Of Wrestling’s Greatest Tag Teams
WWE paid tribute to the late-Jay Briscoe during last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Briscoe died earlier this week in a car crash near his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. On SmackDown, Michael Cole offered condolences to Jay’s family and acknowledged his tag team with his...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bill Apter Claims Vince McMahon Was Plotting Revenge During Retirement
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, wrestling journalist Bill Apter discussed Vince McMahon and his short lived retirement that came to an end earlier this month. Apter offered some fascinating insights about the reinstated WWE Chairman’s mindset dating back to the 1970s. He also offered an...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Signs Two New Prospects
Pwinsider is reporting that WWE has signed two new wrestlers to the NXT brand, who have both reported to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The prospects are Alexis Gray and Ezekiel Balogun. Gray is a former track and field star from Texas Southern University. She graduated in 2019 with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Cornette & Delirious Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe
On January 17, 2023, Jay Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. The tributes continue to pour in for the late...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News – Renee Paquette On Flying With Danhausen, Prince Nana On Unrestricted, Jarrett
Renee Paquette no longer wishes to fly with Danhausen. The AEW broadcaster took to Twitter to declare that she has no intention to share the same flight with Danhausen. Renee wrote:. The Embassy’s Prince Nana was the guest on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted. Nana discussed the art of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eddie Kingston Seemingly Turns Heel On AEW Rampage
Eddie Kingston and Ortiz had been engaged in an interesting feud with the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews & Julia Hart) over the past number of weeks. The sinister group had been trying to drive a wedge between the longtime friends by planting seeds of mistrust throughout the feud.
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Made The Call To Split Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
It was Triple H’s decision for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships to be defended separately, despite the titles being unified last year. In May 2022, The Usos defeated RK-Bro to win all the gold, in what was promoted as a title unification match. Recently, WWE has begun...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown News: Liv Morgan In Dark Match, WWE Alumnus Backstage
A couple of tidbits to report from this Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings, which emanated from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, are listed as follows:. Former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen was backstage at this week’s TV tapings. Gowen was visiting with his family at the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On The AEW TV Debut Of A Former Impact Star
Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack on last week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. There will be a rematch on Friday’s episode of Rampage, which was taped on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio today that AEW President Tony Khan liked the match and wanted to air it on television. It also helps build up Cage, who will be wrestling Bryan Danielson on next week’s episode of Dynamite.
ewrestlingnews.com
Nick Jackson, Ian Riccaboni, Others Share Stories Of Jay Briscoe
In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, several people from the wrestling world shared stories of Jay Briscoe, including Nick Jackson, Ian Riccaboni, Tony Khan, and more. You can check out some highlights of their comments below:. Nick Jackson: “We always say they’re the best tag team in...
Comments / 0