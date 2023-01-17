Read full article on original website
Warzone 2 guru reveals best sniper support SMG with “zero recoil”
Looking to run the best sniper support weapon in Warzone 2? Well, you may want to look at a build for the FSS Hurricane that has “zero recoil” and dominates at short to mid-range. It’s been a few months now since Warzone 2 finally released, and in that...
Modern Warfare 2 players accuse devs of ignoring multiplayer to focus on Warzone 2
Modern Warfare 2 players are growing increasingly annoyed with the developers who are rolling out and announcing tons of updates for Warzone 2, but none for the multiplayer mode of the $70 game. Infinity Ward just announced that more details about season 2 of Warzone 2 are coming soon with...
Warzone 2 expert reveals “top tier” LMG that will replace the RPK
CoD YouTuber WhosImmortal revealed which LMG will replace the RPK in Warzone 2 if a nerf is coming in Season 2. Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal claimed the RPK “is far and away the best weapon right now” thanks to the weapon’s controllable recoil and devastating time-to-kill speed. The RPK boasts an incredible 18.2% pick rate, according to WZ Ranked, and the TAQ-V’s 12.3% comes second.
Warzone 2 guru unveils an “insane” build for an underrated submachine gun
Warzone 2 expert Metaphor has showcased a new BAS-P SMG build which he claims is “insane” despite the gun itself having only a 0.3% pick rate overall. Despite being in the game since the launch of Warzone 2, the BAS-P submachine gun was not popular among Warzone 2 players. According to WZ Ranked, this weapon is still sitting at an extremely low 0,3% pick rate.
Warzone 2 expert “brilliantly” trolls players with proximity mines
Never trust the words of an enemy. Warzone 2 TikToker made that adage a reality with the help of proximity mines. Proximity chat revolutionized Warzone 2 content creation. The new feature allows players to communicate with enemies, opening up new avenues of creative expression. For example, a group of players used proximity chat to orchestrate a flash dance, and another role played as an Uber driver.
Warzone 2 invisibility glitch makes enemies disappear but still able to shoot
An invisibility glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 allows enemies to keep shooting after presumably being killed. It’s safe to say Warzone 2 is littered with glitches, both big and small, though players can reasonably sidestep some of the minor issues. Larger, game-breaking bugs continue to wreak havoc,...
Warzone 2 devs finally respond to broken Birdseye perk
Infinity Ward have finally responded to reports from Warzone 2 players that the Birdseye Ultimate perk is not functioning as intended, confirming they’re investigating and searching for a resolution. Warzone 2, in contrast to its predecessor battle royale, has incorporated Modern Warfare 2’s unique perk system. As a...
Thebausffs latest feeding ban brings League of Legends report system into question again
Well-known Sion one trick Thebausffs has had their account banned for intentional feeding once again. This has brought League of Legends’ report system under fire for condemning alternative gameplay styles that Thebausffs has become well known for. Thebausffs is easily one of the most entertaining League of Legends streamers...
Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass: Waves, release dates & perks
Fire Emblem Engage uses a DLC Expansion Pass to add content to the game. Below is everything players need to know about each wave and when they will release. The Fire Emblem series is no stranger to DLC. The previous title, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, also offers an Expansion Pass with bonuses, additional content, and other fun perks. The DLC waves, which release steadily over the course of several months, help extend the game’s lifespan and offer fans new ways to explore the story or spend time with characters.
US customs ruins Pokemon Yellow Special Edition worth $5k, collector claims
A collector claims to have had a disastrous run-in with US customs, as an image shows a graded Pokemon Yellow Special Pikachu Edition worth ~$10k in a shredded box outside of its broken acrylic case. Being a collector of vintage video games is an expensive hobby. Not everyone is lucky...
Ridiculous Apex Legends bug spawns player into lobby on their own
Apex Legends fans are absolutely puzzled after uncovering a new bug that spawns players into a lobby on their own. The Apex Legends community is no stranger to dealing with bizarre bugs and glitches. While they’re often harmless, some are certainly frustrating to deal with. In extreme cases, bugs...
Best Klefki Tera Raid build: How to solo Greninja with Stored Power
Unrivaled Greninja is in seven-star Tera Raids for a limited time, and this Klefki build will make Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s newest challenge a breeze, thanks to Stored Power. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s post-game is almost entirely made up of Tera Raiding. Despite a brief retreading of gyms and...
Warzone 2 devs confirm major looting changes coming in Season 2
Warzone 2 developers Infinity Ward have revealed the first of what is set to be several major overhauls coming to the Call of Duty battle royale title, with sweeping changes coming to the much-bemoaned looting system in the game. In Warzone 2, Infinity Ward changed up looting to make it...
“Terrible” Warzone 2 bundle splits community as players argue value of reskins
Warzone 2 players argued amongst themselves over Activision’s recent practice of selling reskins for new bundles, with many in the community calling out the devs in a heated debate. Reskins are a fairly common practice in the gaming industry, where the developers create a different color palette for a...
Best Gastrodon build for 7-Star Greninja Tera Raids
Greninja has stumped trainers as it poses one of the greatest threats from a 7-star Tera Raid, but Gastrodon is the perfect counter for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Poison-type boss. The fan-favorite Gen 5 starter Greninja is the next featured Pokemon in the incredibly challenging Scarlet & Violet 7-star...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players list needed 1.2 update fixes for Shinies, boxes & more
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have come together to compile a list of the needed fixes they hope to see in update version 1.2, including changes to Shiny Pokemon, boxes, outfits, and more. There’s no doubt that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are Game Freak’s most ambitious titles yet, bringing the...
Overwatch 2 player designs incredible ‘Banana Ana’ skin that Fortnite fans would love
Overwatch 2 has plenty of fantastic skins, but up until now, none of them are yet to be fruit themed. Meet Banana Ana, a fanmade skin for the healing sniper. Overwatch 2 has plenty of great skins, with the art team absolutely killing cosmetics each and every time. With skins being consistently released in the shop, as well as for events and battle passes, Overwatch is constantly being treated to fresh skins.
Modern Warfare 2 devs confirm Hardcore mode coming in Season 2
Hardcore mode is coming to Modern Warfare 2 in Season 2, according to Infinity Ward. The fan-favorite playlist was notably missing from the game’s launch, with the developers promising that players would get a similar experience in the Tier 1 playlists that arrived with Season 1. While that mode...
