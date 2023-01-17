DUIs And Local Residents Dominate Weekend Arrest Records

DUIs made up the majority of people reported arrested over the holiday weekend.

Nineteen arrests were reported in Santa Clarita over the three-day Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend from Friday, Jan. 13 to Monday, Jan. 16, with 37 percent being DUIs with priors.

Seven of the reported nineteen people were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) with over 50 percent of suspects coming from outside the Santa Clarita Valley according to weekend arrest logs. Each suspect was booked with bail set at $5,000.

Three additional arrests were alcohol- and drug-related , while another three arrests were on possession charges.

Four arrests were felony charges, which ranged from battery on a spouse to assault with a deadly weapon.

Of the nineteen people arrested, fourteen suspects were local SCV residents. The arrest records indicate an increase in local Santa Clarita Valley residents’ arrests from last year’s holiday weekend records , which showed a majority of outside residents.

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .