Santa Clarita, CA

DUIs And Local Residents Dominate Weekend Arrest Records

By Andrew Menjivar
 5 days ago

DUIs made up the majority of people reported arrested over the holiday weekend.

Nineteen arrests were reported in Santa Clarita over the three-day Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend from Friday, Jan. 13 to Monday, Jan. 16, with 37 percent being DUIs with priors.

Seven of the reported nineteen people were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) with over 50 percent of suspects coming from outside the Santa Clarita Valley according to weekend arrest logs. Each suspect was booked with bail set at $5,000.

Three additional arrests were alcohol- and drug-related , while another three arrests were on possession charges.

Four arrests were felony charges, which ranged from battery on a spouse to assault with a deadly weapon.

Of the nineteen people arrested, fourteen suspects were local SCV residents. The arrest records indicate an increase in local Santa Clarita Valley residents’ arrests from last year’s holiday weekend records , which showed a majority of outside residents.

