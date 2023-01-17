Read full article on original website
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
Crime, Inflation Hammer Support for Chile's Boric in Tough First Year
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Carmen Villegas, 56, a housewife in Santiago, was one of the millions of Chileans who turned out to vote for Gabriel Boric in 2021, propelling the young leader to the presidential palace amid optimism over his plans to reduce deep-seated inequality. But almost a year after coming...
Lithia Eyes Ferrari Dealer Jardine Motors For £300M: Report
Lithia Motors Inc LAD is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire U.K.-based counterpart Jardine Motors for £300 million. If completed, Jardine Motors will be sold by its parent Jardine Matheson Holdings, a Hong Kong-based conglomerate, reported Sky News. The acquisition will expand Lithia's foothold in the U.K., including access...
UK offers £600m to support steel industry’s green transition
The companies running Britain’s four remaining steel blastfurnaces have been offered £600m in government support to invest in lower-emissions technology. The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is expected to confirm the help of £300m each for British Steel and Tata Steel in an announcement as soon as this week, although the timing will depend on them accepting the offers. The BBC first reported the government offer to both companies.
Amazon Launches Dedicated Air Cargo Service in India as Online Sales Soar
NEW DELHI/BENGALURU (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Monday launched a dedicated air cargo service in India, Amazon Air, as it looks to expand and speed-up deliveries across one of its key markets amid fast-growing e-commerce sales, an executive said on Monday. The company has invested in Indian cargo carrier Quikjet to...
Indian Government to Borrow a Record 16 Trillion Rupees in Fiscal 2023/24 - Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Indian government will borrow a record 16 trillion rupees ($198 billion) in the fiscal year to March 2024, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who said infrastructure spending and fiscal discipline ought to be its highest budget priorities. The federal government's gross indebtedness has more...
Japan Warns of Dire Finances as BOJ Struggles to Contain Yields
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt. The government has been helped by near-zero bond yields, but bond investors have recently...
Who Let the Hawks Out?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. The U.S. Federal Reserve has entered its black-out period before next week's meeting, data is thin and much of Asia is shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. It's a good opportunity for policy hawks at the European Central Bank to get their message across.
Volkswagen Keeping IPO Option Open for Charging, Energy Business - Division Chief
HAMBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen's energy and charging division is keeping all options open for the long-term structure of the business, including a possible listing, the division's chief Elke Temme said in an interview with Reuters. The division, like all the carmaker's unlisted brands and its battery business PowerCo, is going through...
It's 'Now or Never' to Stop Japan's Shrinking Population, PM Says
(Reuters) -Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies. Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises...
Russian Warship Armed With Hypersonic Missiles to Join Drills With China, S.Africa
(Reuters) - A Russian warship armed with new-generation hypersonic cruise weapons will participate in joint exercises with the navies of China and South Africa in February, the Russian state agency, TASS, said on Monday. It was the first official mention of the participation by the frigate, "Admiral of the Fleet...
Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Santiago Del Estero, Argentina -EMSC
(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck Santiago Del Estero, Argentina region, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake struck at a depth of 600 kilometres (372.82 miles), EMSC said on Friday. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
India Blocks BBC Documentary on PM Modi From Airing in India
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India has blocked the airing of a BBC documentary which questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying that even sharing of any clips via social media is barred. Directions to block the clips from being shared have been issued using emergency powers...
Iranian Currency Falls to Record Low Amid Isolation and Sanctions
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's troubled currency fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday amid the country's increasing isolation and possible Europe Union sanctions against Tehran's Revolutionary Guards or some of its members. Ties between the EU and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to...
Indonesian President Jokowi's Approval Rating at All-Time High: Poll
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo's approval rating has hit an all-time high after the government eased COVID-19 restrictions last month, a poll showed on Sunday. Figures released by pollster Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI) showed satisfaction with the president, widely known as Jokowi, had risen consistently over recent months...
Pakistan Suffers Major Power Outage After Second Grid Failure in Few Months
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's national grid suffered a major breakdown on Monday, the power ministry said, leaving millions of people without electricity for the second time in three months and highlighting the infrastructural weakness of this heavily indebted nation. Power Minister Khurrum Dastagir told Reuters the outage was caused by a...
Davos 2023: Key Takeaways From the World Economic Forum
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Global leaders and business executives departed a freezing World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting on Friday after a frank exchange of views over how the world will tackle its biggest issues in 2023. Here's what we learned:. ECONOMY: Gloom and doom heading into Davos turned into cautious...
ECB Set to Raise Rates by 50 Bp in Feb and March, Knot Says
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday. "Expect us...
