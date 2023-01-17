Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Updated Betting Odds For The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Pay-Per-View Event
The 36th annual WWE Royal Rumble PPV/PLE will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. In addition to the Men’s & Women’s Royal Rumble matches, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss, and Bray Wyatt will face LA Knight in a “Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Finn Balor Says He Wants To Do His Current Judgment Day Character In WWE NXT
Finn Balor has been enjoying a strong booking as part of The Judgment Day. The heel faction continues to improve with each passing week and it shouldn’t come off as a surprise if all four of its members are draped in gold in the near future. While speaking to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Cardona Files Trademark For ‘Zack Ryder’
Matt Cardona filed to trademark ‘Zack Ryder’ on January 14. Of course, this was his former ring name in WWE. He filed the term for merchandise and entertainment services. You can check out the official descriptions below:. “Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
ewrestlingnews.com
Gail Kim Is On Board For A Possible All-Women’s Show Between Impact & Others
Gail Kim was a recent guest on an episode of the “Generation of Wrestling” podcast, where the former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion discussed the possibility of another all-women’s show in the future. Kim noted being in favor of Impact Wrestling working with other companies...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Pays Tribute To Jay Briscoe On SmackDown – Calls Briscoes One Of Wrestling’s Greatest Tag Teams
WWE paid tribute to the late-Jay Briscoe during last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Briscoe died earlier this week in a car crash near his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. On SmackDown, Michael Cole offered condolences to Jay’s family and acknowledged his tag team with his...
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For The Matches On AEW Dynamite (1/18/23) Revealed
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches that took place on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check those out below:. – Young Bucks vs. Top Flight: Christopher Daniels. – Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks: Dean Malenko. – Bryan Danielson vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Is Cutting More Employees
WWE let go of Adam Hopkins and Stefanie Fiondella earlier this week. It appears that even more names are about to be released as well. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is doing office cuts right now. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on who is being cut.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The Brawling Brutes will wrestle Imperium in a tag team championship contender’s tournament first round match. Updated SmackDown Card. – Tag team championship contender’s tournament first round match: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Reacts To D’Von’s WWE Exit, NBA Team Hosting WWE Night
D-Von Dudley and WWE have parted ways, as previously reported. This has got his longtime tag team partner Bully Ray (formerly Bubba Ray Dudley) thinking about the possibilities. Ray responded to D-Von’s announcement on Twitter, which you can see below:. Pwinsider reports that the Houston Rockets will be hosting...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rob Van Dam Discusses Seth Rollins’ Tribute At WWE Extreme Rules
Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules last year. The Visionary paid tribute to high-flying legend Rob Van Dam with his ring attire at the pay-per-view event. In an interview with “The Ten Count” podcast, RVD shared his thoughts on Rollins’ tribute to him...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Card
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration. You can check the updated lineup for the show below:. Men’s Royal Rumble Match:. Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Baron...
ewrestlingnews.com
‘This Is Brodie Lee’ Debuting On February 3
A documentary on the life of Brodie Lee will be debuting on February 3 on Vimeo on Demand. Lee, real name Jon Huber, tragically passed away in 2020 from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Dave Meltzer stated, “Filmmaker Joe Brandt of Classy Wolf Media follows Huber’s first match of his career. He...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News – Bobby Lashley & Rhea Ripley Visit India, Superstars Reveal Their Favorite RAW Moments
Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley are visiting India for promotional work involving WWE and the broadcast giant Sony. The announcement was made official by the WWE India handle on Twitter. The tweet reads as follows:. “@RheaRipley_WWE and @fightbobby are here in #India, stay tuned to know more!”. The latest episode...
ewrestlingnews.com
Teddy Long & Bill Apter Share Their Experience With Shane McMahon
On a recent episode of “The Wrestling Time Machine” podcast, wrestling journalist Bill Apter and former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long reminisced on a multitude of topics. One point of discussion was a rather polarizing personality, one Shane McMahon. While Teddy Long had nothing but positive things to...
ewrestlingnews.com
D-Von Dudley Announces WWE Departure
D-Von Dudley (Devon Hughes) announced on Twitter that he is leaving WWE. D-Von worked as a producer for the company starting in 2016. In recent years, he had been working as a trainer on the WWE NXT brand. His sons Terrence and Tyrell have worked on the AEW YouTube shows...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Corrects Former WWE Superstar Over Awkward Mistake
AEW founder and co-owner Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to correct former WWE superstar Elijah Burke, after the latter made a slightly awkward mistake on his Twitter page. Burke would post a picture of himself and a man he believed to be Khan, showing his support for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the Jaguars’ NFL Divisional Round match against the Kansas City Chiefs.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Raw Ratings For 1/16/23
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,489,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 1,693,000 viewers the show did last week. ShowBuzz Daily reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.42 rating, down from last week’s 0.50 rating. The first hour did...
ewrestlingnews.com
Wes Lee Says He Could’ve Signed With WWE 5 Years Ago
Wes Lee signed with WWE in December 2020 after developing his skills on the independent scene and in Impact Wrestling. Lee is the current NXT North American Champion in his first reign. On October 22, 2022 at NXT Halloween Havoc, Lee won the vacant NXT North American Title in a five-man ladder match.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Reportedly Taping Dark At Universal Studios Next Weekend
All Elite Wrestling will be in Orlando, FL for several sets of AEW Dark tapings next weekend. Fightful Select reports that AEW’s current working plan involves taping at Universal Studios on January 28th, the second straight month that AEW has been in Orlando for their tapings. From September 2021...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Records Five-Month High Viewership, Ratings Rise
This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling witnessed a decent increase in ratings coming off last week’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. Thursday’s fallout episode of Impact Wrestling garnered a 0.02 rating in the key 18–49 demographic with 115,000 viewers, which is a 42% increase from the Jan 12th episode’s 0.01 demo rating and 81,000 viewers. The demo rating for the January 19th show is the best since the December 22nd episode’s 0.02 rating. The latest episode also recorded the highest audience since the August 11th show that pulled 131,000 viewers.
Comments / 0