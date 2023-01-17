MAYVILLE – The Valley City State women's basketball team couldn't keep up with a hot-shooting Mayville team Saturday, dropping a 91-54 road game to the Comets. Mayville sank 18 3's in Saturday's game – including six from Erin Walcker – en route to the home win. Mayville improves to 14-4 on the season and 6-1 in conference play. The Vikings drop to 11-9 overall and 4-3 at the halfway point of conference play.

