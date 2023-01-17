Read full article on original website
Related
vcsuvikings.com
Vikings earn nine Top 3 finishes at Cobber Indoor Open
MOORHEAD, MINN. – Valley City State University track and field athletes won two event titles and had nine Top 3 finishes on Saturday at the Cobber Indoor Open. Taylor Sargent won the women's 60 meter hurdles and Misa Miyashiro won the women's 600 meters to highlight VCSU performances on Saturday.
vcsuvikings.com
VCSU Men drop back-and-forth game at Mayville
MAYVILLE, N.D. – Valley City State had a 10-point second half lead on Saturday but could not hold it on the road at the conference leader. The Vikings led 42-37 at halftime and 47-37 early in the second half before Mayville State rallied back to defeat VCSU 84-72. The...
vcsuvikings.com
Defense sparks Vikings to conference road win
ABERDEEN, S.D. – Valley City State had 17 steals and forced 24 turnovers Friday night as the VCSU men's basketball team earned a conference road win at Presentation College. The Vikings took control with a 15-0 run early in the first half and led for the final 34 minutes of the contest, picking up an 84-72 victory.
vcsuvikings.com
Viking women fall to Comets on the road
MAYVILLE – The Valley City State women's basketball team couldn't keep up with a hot-shooting Mayville team Saturday, dropping a 91-54 road game to the Comets. Mayville sank 18 3's in Saturday's game – including six from Erin Walcker – en route to the home win. Mayville improves to 14-4 on the season and 6-1 in conference play. The Vikings drop to 11-9 overall and 4-3 at the halfway point of conference play.
Comments / 0