Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
In Bismarck – If You Blinked An Eye And Missed It, Check It Out!
This is the amazing thing about progress, and I know that some people don't think Bismark and Mandan need it... ...but it seemed like forever that the empty parking lot which was almost across the street from Cash Wise on Expressway was always destined to be empty. It seemed like just yesterday that I drove over there and took a couple of pics - wondering IF Bismarck did want to fill that loneliness, what would be the best fit for all of us?
Explosion at Mandan house Wednesday morning
When they got there, the crews found that a mobile home did explode and was engulfed in flames.
KFYR-TV
Cause of Mandan home explosion believed to be accidental
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Criminal activity was not the cause of an explosion at a Mandan home. Two people and a dog were in the home in the Cortez Circle area when the home exploded Wednesday. The couple was pulled from the flames by a neighbor and transported to a burn center in Minneapolis. Their condition has not been released. The dog was found injured and taken to a local vet and later died. The neighbor was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.
North Dakota Health Department requesting $55M for new lab
During the last session, lawmakers approved $15 million for a new lab, which would cost around $70 million to build.
KFYR-TV
Crews respond to explosion, fire at mobile home in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – UPDATE: Neighbors jump into action to rescue two people from Mandan explosion. ORIGINAL STORY (1/18 at 3:45 p.m.): Two people suffered unknown injuries following an explosion and fire at a mobile home in the Cortez Circle area of Mandan late Wednesday morning. In a post...
KFYR-TV
Neighbors jump into action to rescue two people from Mandan explosion
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people were injured and community members were shaken after an explosion rocked a Mandan neighborhood. Hours later, the wreckage was still smoking. The home was nestled in the typically quiet Cortez Circle area. Neighbors felt the blast around 11 in the morning. “It was random...
Police searching for a man connected to Bismarck stabbing incident
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 51-year-old man, Lucio Cruz, who is a person of interest in connection with a stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning in Bismarck. According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers responded to the area of the 200 Blk of N 20th Street around […]
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
Update On New Gas Station-C Store & Strip Mall In Bismarck
The new gas station and strip mall that will be going in on South Washington is starting to take shape. You may have seen the signs posted by now, "Coming Soon-On the Run". This open field is about a block north of the intersection of South Washington and Burleigh Avenue on the east side of Washington.
keyzradio.com
What North Dakota City Has the Most Crime?
Here are the top 10 North Dakota cities with the most crime, according to available data. The city’s annual crime rate is 2,312 incidents for every 100,000 people. Minot has a lower overall crime rate than the country as a whole, and is 2% higher than the overall crime rate in North Dakota.
KFYR-TV
Embracing winter: Bismarck man creates ice sculptures in his front yard
BISMARCK, N.D. – Spring is still a couple of months away, and while we patiently wait for warmer weather, one Bismarck man has found a way to make people smile, even on the coldest winter days. And the good news: he’s not done yet. Dean Ficek didn’t plan...
More details on Monday’s shooting in Bismarck
A Bismarck Police court affidavit is shedding additional light on a shooting Monday that injured one man and resulted in the arrest of Joe Laster-Sims on charges of attempted murder.
KFYR-TV
Human trafficking survivors in North Dakota remember their journey to safety
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Your News Leader has shared stories about how trafficking happens in rural areas. Specialists who work to prevent human trafficking have seen numbers increase in recent years. Two survivors share their stories of how they were pulled into human trafficking...
Bismarck man arrested in Monday morning shooting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Police in Bismarck say they arrested a man after a shooting that happened at a mobile home park. Police arrested Joe Laster-Sims, after they say he allegedly shot a 37-year-old man early Monday morning. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police say it happened at the Hay Creek mobile […]
North Dakota’s Most Expensive Restaurant Could Break The Bank
There are always special occasions to celebrate with exceptional food and drink. This is something humans have been doing since the beginning of time. Birthdays, anniversaries, career advancements, a first date, well, you get the idea. Every city has that one restaurant in town, that is known for dining elegance,...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislature: Property Taxes, gender identity, pink tax bills up for debate
(Bismarck, ND) -- With the deadline now passed for State House lawmakers to introduce bills, plenty is on the table for the 68th legislative session to consider in Bismarck. Three new bills addressing property taxes are being considered by the North Dakota Legislature. Senator Donald Schaible introduced a bill yesterday...
STOLEN CAR FOUND – “Thank You” To Thief Who DID THE RIGHT THING!
I'm not going to take credit for this one bit, I will say that I would LOVE to think that the thief read my article last week... ...and had a change of heart - decided that what he or she did was WRONG and that it was possible to STILL do the RIGHT thing - return the car. Check out what my friend Tammy Lockwood just wrote me:
Mandan elementary principal heading on a mission trip to Guatemala
Mandan, ND (KXNET) — A school principal in Mandan may be a little difficult to get ahold of over the next couple weeks, because he’s heading out of the country on a mission trip. Dave Steckler, who’s the principal at Red Trail Elementary in Mandan, is packing up to fly to Guatemala, where he and […]
Bismarck Mandan Restaurant Now Closed These Two Days
The employee shortage around the country continues to hit close to home here in North Dakota as well. With this being the case, if you are a frequenter of "eating out" or ordering food "to go", as well as using handy food delivery services like Door Dash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats, etc. Here is another yummy restaurant to add to the list in order to "plan your week" accordingly.
newsdakota.com
Bismarck Man Injured In Crash West of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – A Bismarck man was injured in a rollover after he lost control of his vehicle in the westbound lane of Interstate 94 near mile marker 275 on Thursday, January 12th. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver, 65-year-old Joel Gustafson was traveling in...
US 103.3
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1033uscountry.com
Comments / 0