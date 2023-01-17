Americans have always, in equal measure, been more than willing to tear down somebody’s reputation as they have been to applaud a good comeback story. Take one of the country’s greatest presidents, Abraham Lincoln, whose political career was riddled with high-profile ups and downs – from election losses and public bouts of depression to the Emancipation Proclamation and victory over Confederate forces in the Civil War. Or more than a century later, there was Jimmy Carter, whose presidency was widely viewed as ineffective and troubled, but his post-White House career saw him become one of the globe’s most respected diplomats.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO