Read full article on original website
Related
Does the Family Tree of 'Finding Your Roots' Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. Include a Wife?
Henry Louis Gates Jr. is a man who wears many hats. He is the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University as well as an author, literary critic, and historian, to name a few. As the host of PBS's Finding Your Roots, Henry takes on the title of genealogist while helping celebrities locate the hidden branches of their family trees.
Banned Books: Author Jerry Craft on telling stories all kids can identify with
This discussion with Jerry Craft is part of a series of interviews with — and essays by — authors who are finding their books being challenged and banned in the U.S. Cartoonist and children's book author Jerry Craft published the Newbery award-winning graphic novel New Kid in 2019. New Kid also won the Coretta Scott King Author Award and the Kirkus Prize.
Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism
Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Each week, we take a look at which books are moving the most units to keep up with the publishing buzz. Of course, most bestseller lists aren’t a reflection of current sales; these lists are for the first week of January, which is why you won’t see Spare here (yet).
Sand Hills Express
“Master Slave Husband Wife”: A startling tale of disguise to escape slavery
Inside the Boston Public Library, deep in the stacks, are clues to an escape from slavery in 1848 – a breathtaking combination of daring and deception. Author Ilyon Woo, who has spent the last seven years combing through archives from Georgia to Massachusetts, showed “Sunday Morning” an illustration of Ellen Craft, an engraving based on a daguerreotype image. “There’s just something magical when you hold this paper in your hands,” she said.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
‘Do the next right thing’: Kirk Cameron commits to ‘fight for the minds of our children’
Kirk Cameron reflected on the trajectory of his career and said his goal is to do “the next right thing that God puts in front of me.”
News Channel Nebraska
Bestselling writer Colleen Hoover apologizes for planned coloring book based on domestic violence novel
Bestselling author Colleen Hoover apologized for a planned coloring book based on her novel about domestic violence, "It Ends with Us," following criticism from readers, and announced that the project will be canceled. Hoover posted a statement on her Instagram story, which disappeared after 24 hours but was widely reported...
John Cleese comments meet backlash on Twitter: ‘Untrue to suggest that European countries invented slavery’
Comedian and actor John Cleese of Monty Python fame argued with Twitter after he fiercely criticized slavery but also pointed out that it was a global practice.
Christina Applegate Addresses Comment Attacking Her Looks: "What Is Wrong With People?"
Christina Applegate is not one to stay quiet, especially when it comes to addressing her health or personal experiences. The "Dead to Me" actor announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021 and made her first public appearance since then at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony the following year — unafraid to be vocal about her journey.
Not all insurrections are equal -- for enslaved Americans, it was the only option
The events of Jan. 6, 2021, have been called an insurrection. The same word has often been used to describe the mostly forgotten rebellions against plantation owners by enslaved people.
Film explores descendants of last known U.S. slave ship
A documentary about the last known U.S. slave ship to bring captives from Africa has been shortlisted for an Academy Award as descendants work to fight pollution around its historic community. The big picture: The Netflix film "Descendant" is backed by the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions and comes as the...
Washington Examiner
American history, both the good and the bad, is still worth celebrating
Most people know and agree with the famous quote from Winston Churchill , “Those that fail to learn history, are doomed to repeat it.” Then why are we as a nation working so hard to erase our own history and eliminate those aspects that make people uncomfortable. Just...
Mr. Feeny Actor on ‘Boy Meets World’ Allegedly Had an Open Marriage Offscreen
William Daniels, 95, best known for playing Mr. Feeny, the most beloved character on 1990s sitcom Boy Meets World, apparently used to have an open relationship with his wife. Speaking to Fox News Digital, William's wife, Bonnie Bartlett Daniels, 93, revealed she and her husband "never felt tied to fidelity" in the beginning of their 72-year marriage, resulting in an open marriage for many years.
The Story Behind Abolition Of Slavery In The United States
Slavery abolishment in the U.S. was a significant event with multiple causes and lasting effects across history. It was because of the continuing divisions within the country regarding the practice of slavery, the government felt the need to act. After the establishment of the United States of America in 1776, slavery was abolished in the northern U.S., the nation was divided into slave states and free states, but slavery was finally ended nationwide only with the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865.
SFGate
How novelist Zora Neale Hurston transformed American anthropology
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the late 1920s, Zora Neale Hurston, who would become one of the most influential writers of the Harlem Renaissance, bought a chrome-plated pistol and hit the road in a "Chevrolet," returning south to her hometown of Eatonville, Fla. She hoped to document the culture of Black men who swapped stories each evening on the porch of Joe Clark's general store.
NPR
Meg Medina is the first Latinx ambassador for young people's literature
The Library of Congress has named Cuban American writer Meg Medina as its new national ambassador for young people's literature. Medina, who writes children's and young adult fiction, is the first Latinx ambassador in the program's history. "It's a huge honor, but it also comes balanced with this enormous responsibility,"...
Natalia Osipova Isn’t Stopping With One Sold-out New York Show
Natalia Osipova, perhaps the world’s most renowned ballerina, will land in New York City this week for a one-night solo show at City Center. “Natalia Osipova: Force of Nature” is completely sold out — a testament to her prestigious reputation and New Yorkers’ hunger to experience the performing arts in this moment, particularly those with global acclaim.
Black Billionaire Robert F. Smith Deserves His Comeback Story
Americans have always, in equal measure, been more than willing to tear down somebody’s reputation as they have been to applaud a good comeback story. Take one of the country’s greatest presidents, Abraham Lincoln, whose political career was riddled with high-profile ups and downs – from election losses and public bouts of depression to the Emancipation Proclamation and victory over Confederate forces in the Civil War. Or more than a century later, there was Jimmy Carter, whose presidency was widely viewed as ineffective and troubled, but his post-White House career saw him become one of the globe’s most respected diplomats.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Riotsville, U.S.A.’ on Hulu, a Quietly Seething Documentary Outlining the Roots of Modern Civil Unrest
The documentary Riotsville, U.S.A. (now on Hulu) grabs history by the lapels and gives it a good, rousing shake. Director Sierra Pettengill uses U.S. military and broadcast-TV archival footage from the late 1960s to piece together a polemic essay about the violent, escalatory roots of modern-day civil unrest – most notably, near-surreal footage of riot-control training exercises taking place in faux city streets dubbed “Riotsville.” The film aims to shed light on why police forces have become heavily militarized, and the citizenry more heavily armed, and does so with vital assertiveness.
Comments / 0