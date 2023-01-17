ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Jose State University Spartans

Pedrero Galindo and Marco Mas Win Doubles Match in Loss to Washington

RESULTS (PDF) HONOLULU - Alba Pedrero Galindo and Lara Marco Mas won their doubles match to lead San José State (0-2) in a 7-0 loss to Washington (1-0) from the UH Tennis Complex Friday afternoon. Pedrero Galindo and Marco Mas won their double match 6-2. Carolina Millan/Olaya Bances Iglesias...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Falls in Last Seconds at Utah State, 75-74

BOX SCORE (PDF) – Tibet Görener made a career-high six 3-pointers to lead San José State (12-8, 3-4 MW) in a 75-74 final seconds loss at Utah State (16-4, 5-2 MW) from Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Saturday afternoon. The Aggies' Max Shulga went 1-of-2 from the free throw...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Host Utah State Saturday Afternoon

SAN JOSE, Calif. – San José State women's basketball continues Mountain West conference play with a showdown on Saturday afternoon against Utah State. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at the Provident Credit Union Event Center.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy