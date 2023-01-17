Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: 2 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Two people were injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Route 9 Wednesday night. The 3-vehicle rear-end crash happened at 5:46 p.m. on January 18 at 653 Worcester Road. Two individuals were transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. No citations...
Framingham Police: 2 Injured in Arthur Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash at Arthur and Bishop streets on Tuesday, January 17. The 2-vehicle crash happened at the Southside intersection at 12:24 p.m. Two individuals were transported to MetroWest Medical Center, with injuries, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Driver Transported to Hospital After Framingham Rollover Crash
FRAMINGHAM – The driver of a vehicle was transported to Framingham Union Hospital, after a rollover crash at Grove Street and Belknap Road today, January 19. In the single-vehicle crash, the driver went off the road, and struck a utility pole, and then the vehicle rolled over on to its roof, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police Summonsed To Court Driver in Union Avenue Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Union Avenue yesterday, January 17. The crash happened at 173 Union Avenue at 7:56 a.m. One driver was “summonsed for traffic violations” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries shuts down part of Mass. Pike in Auburn
AUBURN, Mass. — A multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries has shut down part of the Massachusetts Turnpike on Thursday morning. The crash happened on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 in Auburn near Exit 89, according to MassDOT. All lanes on the eastbound side of the highway were initially...
Framingham Police: Driver Abandons Vehicle After Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash on Sunday night at Country Club Lane and Route 9 in Framingham. The crash happened at 11:43 p.m. on January 15. “A vehicle was found abandoned at this location after striking an unknown object,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
1 killed, 4 injured in 3-car wreck on Mass. Pike in Auburn
AUBURN, Mass. — One person was killed and four others were injured a three-vehicle wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn on Thursday morning, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the eastbound side of I-90 shortly before 7:30 a.m. found a 2013 Mazda VST, a 2020 Mazda CX5, and a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee that had been involved in a serious crash, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Framingham Police Arrest Man, Who Stole Cell Phone & Credit Cards From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Police have made an arrest after a vehicle was broken into on Winthrop Street. On Friday, January 13, Police arrested Robert Lacroix, 30, with no known address in Framingham. He was charged with receiving stolen property ($1,200) and improper use of a credit card under $1,200. “A...
85-Year-Old Woman Charged With Acton Hit-And-Run That Hospitalized Teen: Police
The senior perpetrator of a hit-and-run has been charged with multiple offenses after she injured a 13-year-old boy with her car and ditched the scene, according to officials. Cesar Soto was seriously injured in the hit-and-run incident on Great Road, in the Harris Street area, on November 2, …
Framingham Police Arrest Man in Possession of Vehicle Stolen From Leominster
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested yesterday a Leominster man in Framingham with a vehicle stolen out of Leominster. “Dispatch received information that it was pinging” at this location.” at 405 Cochituate Road in Framingham, said Framingham Police. Around 11:15 a.m. on January 17, Officers responded and observed...
85-year-old woman facing charges in hit-and-run crash that left Acton teen in coma
ACTON, Mass. — An 85-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an Acton teen in a coma last year, authorities announced Wednesday. Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is slated to be arraigned in March in Concord District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and crosswalk violation, according to the Acton Police Department.
Scanner: Person Struck By Train in Ashland; Expect Delays on Framingham/Worcester Line
ASHLAND – There are delays on the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail train tonight, due to a report of a person struck by a train in Ashland. Train is stopped at Cherry Street in Ashland. Scanner indicated a person was struck. Condition is unknown. The MBTA Police superintendent Richard Sullivan said...
Framingham Police Arrest Woman On Drunk Driving Charge After Hit & Run Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Fitchburg woman on Friday night, January 13 after a hit & run crash on Route 9. Police arrested at 6:56 p.m. Ashley Landry, 34, of 86 Sheridan Street in Fitchburg. “Landry was involved in a hit/run accident” on Route 9 at 6;11 p.m....
Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation
SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
Framingham Police: Employee Steals $1,700 From Registers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Walmart on January 16, to investigate a report of an employee stealing from the registers. Police went to Walmart at 11:12 p.m. on Monday. “An employee stole $1700 dollars from the Walmart registers,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “The...
Arlington police charge Boston man for yet another home improvement scam
This is the second time this week that Arlington police have arrested someone for a home improvement scam. For the second time this week, Arlington police charged a man for scamming a resident using a common home improvement scheme. Jack Clarke, 23, of Boston, was charged with larceny by false...
Framingham Police Respond To Saturday Night Fight at Bar
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to the Route 9 Sports Pub Saturday night for a fight. Police responded to 1186 Worcester Road at 10:20 p.m. “A individual was asked to leave the establishment and began to fight with staff,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson. “The individual was escorted...
Mass. General Hospital worker arrested following a criminal complaint at Back Bay Health Center
BOSTON — An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, according to hospital officials. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.
Police serve search warrant at Salem building in active fraud investigation
SALEM, N.H. — Police served a search warrant at an address in Salem on Thursday in connection with an active fraud investigation, police said. The warrant was served at what appears to be a vacant storefront in the Masonic Temple building on Main Street. A News 9 videographer saw crime scene tape at the scene.
Warwick police identify Pawtucket woman found dead outside T.F. Green Airport
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police on Wednesday identified the 51-year-old woman that was found dead outside the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. Police said Rozann Jarosz, who’s from Pawtucket, was discovered just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the grass area between Garage C and Post Road.
