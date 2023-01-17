ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham Police: 2 Injured in Arthur Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash at Arthur and Bishop streets on Tuesday, January 17. The 2-vehicle crash happened at the Southside intersection at 12:24 p.m. Two individuals were transported to MetroWest Medical Center, with injuries, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Driver Transported to Hospital After Framingham Rollover Crash

FRAMINGHAM – The driver of a vehicle was transported to Framingham Union Hospital, after a rollover crash at Grove Street and Belknap Road today, January 19. In the single-vehicle crash, the driver went off the road, and struck a utility pole, and then the vehicle rolled over on to its roof, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Abandons Vehicle After Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash on Sunday night at Country Club Lane and Route 9 in Framingham. The crash happened at 11:43 p.m. on January 15. “A vehicle was found abandoned at this location after striking an unknown object,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

1 killed, 4 injured in 3-car wreck on Mass. Pike in Auburn

AUBURN, Mass. — One person was killed and four others were injured a three-vehicle wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn on Thursday morning, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the eastbound side of I-90 shortly before 7:30 a.m. found a 2013 Mazda VST, a 2020 Mazda CX5, and a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee that had been involved in a serious crash, according to Massachusetts State Police.
AUBURN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

85-year-old woman facing charges in hit-and-run crash that left Acton teen in coma

ACTON, Mass. — An 85-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an Acton teen in a coma last year, authorities announced Wednesday. Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is slated to be arraigned in March in Concord District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and crosswalk violation, according to the Acton Police Department.
ACTON, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
SUTTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. General Hospital worker arrested following a criminal complaint at Back Bay Health Center

BOSTON — An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, according to hospital officials. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Police serve search warrant at Salem building in active fraud investigation

SALEM, N.H. — Police served a search warrant at an address in Salem on Thursday in connection with an active fraud investigation, police said. The warrant was served at what appears to be a vacant storefront in the Masonic Temple building on Main Street. A News 9 videographer saw crime scene tape at the scene.
SALEM, NH
