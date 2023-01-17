Read full article on original website
Related
WCTV
Something Good - Jan. 18, 2023
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - More than a dozen employees from Big Bend Hospice partnered with Ability First to build a wheelchair ramp for a resident in Gadsden County. They built a two-level ramp with rails in less than three hours and got to see the resident try out her new ramp before they left. They said the “joy on her face” said it all.
WCTV
Vet Events Tally reaches tentative agreement with city over Veterans Day Parade charge
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There was heated public comment at Wednesday night’s city commission meeting, as local veterans spoke out about a bill the city sent them to put on the annual parade in their honor. Vet Events Tally was charged a fee of $3,245.11 to put on the...
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, January 20
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has you covered with the forecast for this weekend and beyond. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
WCTV
Soggy streak looks to alleviate severe drought
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After nearly three months of ongoing severe drought, conditions finally look to be turning in our favor. Dating back to the start of November in 2022, portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia have been under a severe drought. This, of course, is attributed to the lack of rainfall in the area. So just how much rain have we been missing out on?
WCTV
WCTV Community Classroom: Javonna Ferguson Williams from Havana Magnet School
FAMU officials say recruiting is on the rise again, fall applications nearly tripled. The rattlers strike again as officials share the number of applications is growing. Florida’s University and College Presidents meeting in Tallahassee. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. University and College presidents from across Florida...
WCTV
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at FSU for MLK week celebration
It was another step forward for sexual assault victims, as Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass announced a new web tracking service across the state. The exhibit occupies the sparkling second floor of the history museum, recently refurbished thanks to funding from state grants. Mike’s First Alert Forecast...
WCTV
Sunday night shooting sends 3 people to local hospital
The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found dead in his car. One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County...
WCTV
The family of Gadsden County hit and run victim speaks out
Vet Events Tally reaches tentative agreement with city over Veterans Day Parade charge. There was heated public comment at Wednesday night’s city commission meeting, as local veterans spoke out about a bill the city sent them to put on the annual parade in their honor. Mike's First Alert Forecast...
WCTV
Crash on I-10 East backs up traffic in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 10 eastbound between North Monroe Street and Capital Circle NE. As of 8:30 a.m., traffic was moving slowly in the left two lanes while crews worked in the right lane. Motorists are advised to avoid...
WCTV
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
WCTV
City Commission unanimously adopts Southside Action Plan
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission Wednesday unanimously adopted the Southside Action Plan to bring resources and investment to that area of the city. What had started as a policy more than 20 years ago now entering a new stage prioritizing community-driven projects, and continued public and private investments in long-term capital projects, opening the door for more projects that will prove beneficial to the quality of life on the southside in the future.
WCTV
Talquin Electric Cooperative issues precautionary boil water notice
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A precautionary boil water notice was put into place Tuesday for a small portion of Talquin Electric Cooperative’s service area. The notice includes 1767-2435 Tallavana Tr, 4225-4325 Tallavana Trl, Magnolia Ct. Which totals about 45 water services. Customers are asked not to drink the...
WCTV
Family seeking answers following Ravensview Drive shooting
The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found dead in his car. Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds. One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. Cave divers make...
WCTV
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A group of cave divers is celebrating a milestone in their efforts to map out an unknown world beneath our feet. On Jan. 7, divers with the Woodville Karst Plain Project found a connecting passage between the 38-mile-long Wakulla Cave System and 7-mile-long Chip’s Hole Cave System.
WCTV
Valdosta Police investigating teen death as a homicide
The Tallahassee Police Department is putting a new focus on pedestrian and bike safety on the roadways. Two vehicle injury crash on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue. A two-vehicle injury crash has caused lane closures on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue, according to TPD. Colleague remembers woman killed...
WCTV
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman spoke out for the first time after surviving a shooting in Seminole County on MLK day. The same shooting injured five others and claimed the life of an FSU employee. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, near the intersection of...
WCTV
Broadway’s Elsa to perform benefit concert in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Broadway royalty will soon be gracing the stage in Tallahassee. Caissie Levy, who performed as the original Elsa in the Broadway rendition of Disney’s hit Musical Frozen, will be performing a benefit concert at the Young Actor’s Theatre (YAT) on Friday night. “It never...
WCTV
Late night verdict in Tallahassee murder trial
UPDATE: Court records show Cleveland McNair was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by two years on probation. The sentence was imposed late Thursday night, soon after a jury found McNair guilty of manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of John Dees. Sherill Conner, who is accused as an...
WCTV
64-year-old Quincy woman charged with second-degree murder
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 64-year-old woman is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Quincy Police Department. On Jan. 3, police responded to a shooting call on Inlet Street in Quincy. Officials say they found 76-year-old Hollis Card with a gunshot wound in his back from a pellet rifle. He died from his injuries on Jan. 14, and Sylvia Copeland is charged in the case.
WCTV
Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a December 2018 kidnapping and murder is now on trial. Christopher Rumph is accused of kidnapping 27-year-old Kelton Washington from a Tallahassee motel, driving him to Gadsden County, and shooting him on the side of the road. Washington’s family had reported...
Comments / 0