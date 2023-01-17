ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: all differences to expect

Samsung has placed a larger battery in the Galaxy S23+ and the same exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 version with overclocked cores that would be powering the Galaxy S23 Ultra, so we know the question on a buyer's mind may very well be whether the 10x periscope zoom of the Ultra and its higher main camera resolution are worth the $200 or so price difference. Oh, and the S Pen, case closed!
Samsung Display comes out with a new 360 degrees hinge prototype for folding phones

The Consumer Electronics Show, or CES for short, has always enabled us to sneak a peak into the future of mobile tech. One of the more intriguing innovations that popped up this year during the event was an improved hinge for foldable phones that was shown off by none other than one of the leading parties in display technology — Samsung Display.
Apple secures a patent for crack-resistant foldable display

A lot of time has passed since foldable smartphones made their debut, and the form factor, which is oftentimes regarded as the next frontier in mobile technology, has come a really long way. So much so that even Apple seems interested in giving foldables a chance. One of the major...
Update to Pixel Live Wallpapers app brings back compatibility for older Pixel models

Last week Google disseminated an update for the Pixel Live Wallpapers app. In case you don't remember, live wallpaper is animated and interactive wallpaper that moves in the background rather than remaining static. If you're as old as this writer is, you might remember live wallpaper being available on Android 2.0 and on phones like the Motorola DROID. The one negative about using live wallpaper is that it does require some extra juice from the battery since the display is in motion.
Your phone might have been used in a huge money making ad scam

According to Wired, 11 million phones were attacked by an ad-fraud scheme called Vastflux which spoofed 1,700 apps and targeted 120 publishers. At the peak of the scam, the attackers were making requests for 12 billion ads per day. Marion Habiby, a data scientist with Human Security, the firm that discovered the attack, called it one of the largest and most organized her firm had ever seen.
Laptop-killer 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro drops to lowest price since release

Tablets are no longer just media consumption devices and that's especially true of the 2022 iPad Pro and if you have been thinking about picking one up, the 512GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is on sale. Apple's first in-house Mac chip had the entire industry on its toes and performance and...
Galaxy 22 Plus massively over-delivers at the price Amazon is currently charging

Samsung's next phones are just around the corner but probably won't hit the shelves until February 17 and might be pricier than the current generation so if you are looking for a mid-priced flagship, last year's Galaxy S22 Plus is on sale. The Galaxy S22 Plus is a well-executed phone...
Fitbit drops support for two music streaming services on Sense and Versa smartwatches

Google-owned Fitbit is in the process of informing many of its customers that it will soon stop supporting two music streaming services that are quite popular in the United States: Deezer and Pandora. In an email sent to many Fitbit smartwatch users, the company states that it will ax support for the two apps, which will no longer be available for download.
Samsung foundry will take one for the team and let TSMC make Galaxy S23 chip: rumor

Last year was a rough one for Samsung Foundry. Not only did a partnership with AMD failed to bear fruit, but the proprietary Exynos 2200 chip that powered the Galaxy S22 in some markets also had to be throttled to prevent overheating issues, prompting an apology from Samsung CEO JH Han. This year's Galaxy S23 range will be powered exclusively by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and contrary to what earlier rumors had said, it will also not be manufactured by Samsung.
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones

Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
The global end of free Netflix password sharing is inching closer and closer

Netflix is taking a break from indiscriminately and inexplicably cancelling popular shows and spending hundreds of millions of dollars on instantly forgettable action movies to... further enrage many of its longtime users with the expansion of a hugely unpopular policy. What was once touted as a key selling point of...
Samsung video promotes Space Zoom and Night Mode for the Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could have an amazing rear camera array. The phone will feature a 200MP primary camera on the back along with a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, two 10MP Telephoto cameras (one with 3x optical zoom and the other offering 10x optical zoom), and the ability to offer 100x digital zoom. Will it capture great shots of the moon? That's what Samsung is insinuating with its latest promo recorded in vertical mode on YouTube shorts. You can view it by tapping on this link.
Twitter officially updates developer agreement banning third-party apps

Twitter had previously, and without warning, shut down access to third-party applications citing the enforcement of long-standing rules as the reason. This both angered and confused app developers as there had not been any clear rules set to follow and no response from Twitter on how to remedy the situation. To make matters worse, Twitter has doubled down on what everyone suspected was its plan to completely cut off third-party apps by quietly updating its developer agreement.
Google Photos app might always show RAW images in main Photos view

Hidden code discovered by 9to5Google in the latest version of the Google Photos app (version 6.20) reveals a possible change to the app that will always show RAW photos in the main feed no matter how the Backup toggle is set. Currently, RAW photos shot on Pixel and other Android devices create a RAW file that by default has the Backup toggle disabled. That's because RAW image files are larger and will take up more space when backed up in the cloud.
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G clears FCC certification, may be unveiled soon

Samsung isn’t only preparing for the release of the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 in February. They appear to be prepping the Galaxy A34 for a launch too. At this point, we pretty much know all the specs for the A34, down to the processor, but we don’t know when it will officially launch.
Apple facing a third class-action lawsuit over App Tracking Transparency concerns

Apple has a habit of finding itself amid some controversies here and there. Well, with great success comes great responsibility, and it's more than likely that problems could arise. Apple's battle with Spotify over the. App Store monopoly was in the headlines yesterday and now, there's a new class-action lawsuit...

