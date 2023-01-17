Last week Google disseminated an update for the Pixel Live Wallpapers app. In case you don't remember, live wallpaper is animated and interactive wallpaper that moves in the background rather than remaining static. If you're as old as this writer is, you might remember live wallpaper being available on Android 2.0 and on phones like the Motorola DROID. The one negative about using live wallpaper is that it does require some extra juice from the battery since the display is in motion.

