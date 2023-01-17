ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Kerr Calls Steph Curry A 'Modern MJ'

By Carita Parks
Inside The Wizards
 2 days ago

Steve Kerr calls Steph Curry A 'Modern Michael Jordan' in response to Warriors fans packing out the Wizards home arena

When the Golden State Warriors visited Capital One Arena to take on the Washington Wizards , the atmosphere was like a home game for the California-based team. Fans packed the house to see Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and the entire Warriors cast.

You knew fans were disproportionately skewed in the Warriors direction every time they made a big play. Especially as they mounted a 4 th quarter comeback.

After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked his thoughts about the Warriors having so much support on the road. He responded by praising Steph Curry’s widespread appeal and made a pretty bold comparison.

“He’s the modern MJ. I used to see this playing with the Bulls. Half the crowd has red #23 jerseys on. Now half the crowd has blue and yellow #30 jerseys,” Kerr said. “Steph transcends the game. He elicits and emotion from people. I think because he’s so awe inspiring with his play, that no matter where we go, there are people cheering for him and can’t wait to see him perform. Because we have never seen anything like him and I think people can relate to him.”

Inside the Wizards staff writer Carita Parks asked Steph Curry his response to that comparison. It’s not often that Curry is speechless but when he learned that Kerr, who used to play with Michael Jordan, called him a modern MJ, it took him some time to gather his thoughts.

"Every time you take the floor and you feel that energy, I don’t take it for granted because it wasn’t always like that…I’ll leave it to him to make the comparison, but it is special what our accomplishments have done in terms of bringing that atmosphere night after night, even on the road,” Curry said.

The Warriors ultimately walked away with a 127-118 victory . The Wizards kept the game close and it looked like they were going to pull off an upset. But the Warriors surged late in the 4 th quarter, giving Dub Nation fans in the building a satisfying end result.

