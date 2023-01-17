Read full article on original website
Related
ktoy1047.com
National Day of Racial Healing means week-long events for Arkansas
Today is the seventh annual National Day of Racial Healing. It's a call to action for racial healing for all people, and originated as part of national efforts by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. In Arkansas, the week includes 19 free community events, says Kwami Abdul-Bey - co-convener of the Arkansas...
ktoy1047.com
Closure of FM 2148 at I-30 set to begin Monday
Traffic will be unable to travel under I-30 from north to south once the project begins. The north frontage road (Hampton Rd.) will remain open, but access from Hampton Rd. to FM 2148 south toward US 82 will be closed. Access from Hampton Rd. to FM 2148 north to the Red Lick community will remain open.
Comments / 0