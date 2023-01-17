Read full article on original website
ktoy1047.com
Stolen truck tied to attempted ATM theft
According to police, the three suspects rammed the back of a pickup into the building’s entrance just after 4 a.m. on Sunday morning. The masked suspects then entered the store and attempted to remove the ATM. After failing to do so, the suspects got back in the vehicle and headed north on Cowhorn Creek Road. Police believe that this is the same truck that was stolen from the Texarkana, Arkansas, School District shortly before the attempted theft.
ktoy1047.com
TAPD: Knowing the specifics of door-to-door solicitation
The Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department wants residents to know the specifics associated with solicitation. The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, has ordinances in regard to going door to door for sales. The police have been getting calls about a group going door to door and crossing gates and fences in order...
Woman arrested after car burglaries reported in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An Illinois woman was arrested in Texarkana on Wednesday for allegedly breaking into cars in an apartment complex parking lot. At around 2:30 a.m., officers got a 911 call from a resident of an apartment complex on Summerhill Road, stating a man and woman were breaking into cars in the lot. […]
What Do You Think Of The New Texarkana Texas Police Headgear?
Thinking back, I can't remember having seen any police officers in our area, other than State Troopers, ever wearing a hat. Well, that's about to change for Texarkana Texas Police Officers. Texarkana Texas Police Chief Kevin Schutte announced today that there will be a new look for in headwear for...
KSLA
Texarkana & Miller Co. struggling to make decision about 911 dispatch funding
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Committee members with the Arkansas state 911 board gathered together on Jan. 19 to view dispatch operations at Texarkana Bi State communications center and the Miller County sheriff’s department. Texarkana, Miller County, and state leaders are worried about who will take future 911 emergency calls...
ktoy1047.com
TAPD seeking vehicle stolen from TASD
The white 1998 Dodge Ram pickup has school stickers on the doors. The license plate reads 671GBZ. Anyone with information on the truck’s whereabouts should contact TAPD. The Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department wants residents to know the specifics associated with solicitation. Chief Kevin Schutte announces that there will be...
KTBS
New addition incorporated into Texarkana police uniforms
TEXARKANA, TEXAS - Chief Kevin Schutte announces that there will be a new look for Texarkana Texas police officers very soon. The police department provides all uniforms and equipment for the officers, including body armor, body worn cameras, and other safety equipment. While considering protective equipment, the department realized it...
dequeenbee.com
Texarkana, Ark. police investigate juvenile gun violence
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are asking for the community's help to curb youth gun violence in Texarkana, Arkansas.
KSLA
New Texarkana councilwoman takes over vacated Ward 5 seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Texas has a new city council member. The council has appointed Libby White to take over the Ward 5 seat, which was vacated by former Councilman Bill Harp, on Monday, Jan. 9. White was elected and sworn in by Judge Sherry Jackson after applying for the vacant seat.
ktoy1047.com
Pennsylvania-Based Palmer International Expands to TexAmericas Center
TexAmericas Center (TAC), which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, has announced Pennsylvania-based Palmer International as the newest Corporate Citizen expanding to its property. Palmer International will initially invest $10 million toward its expansion and hire dozens of skilled workers in the...
KSLA
Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Texarkana man was injured Tuesday morning (Jan. 17) when the motorcycle he was riding ran into a truck. Arkansas State Police identified the man as 37-year-old Chauncy Bashum. Police say Bashum was traveling north on Hickory Street when a state trooper tried to pull him over. They say within seconds of Bashum’s failure to stop, the motorcycle hit a pickup as the driver was making a turn onto East 4th Street.
KTBS
'The system failed': Settlement paid in wrongful arrest case in Bossier
BENTON, La. -- An out-of-court, multi-million-dollar settlement has been reached in a wrongful-arrest-and-prosecution lawsuit brought by a former business executive who spent years falsely accused of committing a string of deer-camp vandalisms and arsons in Bossier Parish. Todd Phillips and his family reached the settlement with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office...
Sparks Fly After Caddo Commission Meeting – Police Reports Filed
Tempers flared after the Caddo Parish Commission meeting at Government Plaza in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses tell KEEL News local publisher and government watchdog John Settle got into some sort of altercation with Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson. We know these two men have a long history of disagreements...
magnoliareporter.com
Storm causes damage in Beech Creek-Waldo-Lamartine area
A thunderstorm in South Arkansas on Wednesday morning brought down trees and power lines. In Columbia County, the damage was most extensive in the area between Lake Columbia and the Beech Creek community near Waldo. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said trees and power lines were down on the north...
ktoy1047.com
Two men arrested for drug possession
On Thursday, January 12, members of the task force conducted a search warrant on Anthony Moore’s residence in Texarkana, Arkansas. During the search warrant, investigators located approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia used for weighing and separating narcotics. Moore was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and three deliveries of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
KLTV
18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson
At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
KTBS
Mother guilty of injury to child by omission files appeal
NEW BOSTON, Texas – A Bowie County woman filed an appeal to her guilty conviction of injury to a child by omission on Tuesday in the Sixth Court of Appeals. Christy Wedgeworth, 24, was at work when her 11-month-old son was left with her male friend Joshua Lowe, who allegedly said the baby had choked on a hot dog.
Texarkana man evaded arrest, caused school lockdown; captured by K-9
Texarkana, Arkansas, police say around 2 pm Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a house in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue to serve a warrant for 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office wanted Weekly on a felony burglary charge.
KTBS
