Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Related
News On 6
Oklahoma City Thunder Book Bus Makes A Stop At Tulsa Elementary School
Hundreds of Tulsa elementary school kids got free books today thanks to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Rolling Bok Bus. The kids spent a lot of time picking out just the right book, choosing from both fiction and non-fiction books. First through fourth graders at Marshall Elementary School in Tulsa were happy to find out they could each get their own new book.
'MLK Day of Service' leads to a decorated Tulsa high school
Students at McLain High School in Tulsa will notice some changes when they go back to class Tuesday morning
Historic Black Oklahoma church needs repairs before centennial celebration
Summit is one of 13 all-Black towns still in existence, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.
KOKI FOX 23
Man hit by car in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man went to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in north Tulsa. Police said they were called to an intersection near East Admiral Place and North Sheridan Road Wednesday morning, where a man was hit by a vehicle while crossing the intersection.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday for shooting airport police officer
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to shooting a Tulsa International Airport officer in the chest. Joseph Watson got into a shootout in the airport parking garage in November 2021, after police said he was targeting his wife and brother, who were flying in from Houston.
KOKI FOX 23
Rising country music star from Oologah will play BOK Center
TULSA, Okla. — A country musician from Oologah will perform at the BOK Center this summer. Zach Bryan, the Grammy award-nominated country music rising star, will bring his Burn Burn Burn North American tour to downtown Tulsa on Aug. 11. Bryan’s album, “American Heartbreak”, was the number one country...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police searching for man accused of robbing bank
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank. Last October, a man walked into a bank near E. 41st St. and S. Peoria Ave. and passed a robbery note to the teller, according to TPD. TPD said the teller...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police say woman shot while in car with baby
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in north Tulsa where a woman was hit by a bullet while she was inside a car with a baby. Police said the shooting took place at the Kum & Go at East Apache Street and North Harvard Avenue late Tuesday night.
KTUL
Tulsa man pushes for accountability after dog attack
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man whose dog was attacked by a loose dog is pushing the city to hold animal owners accountable. Robert Harrington’s surveillance camera caught the Jan. 12 attack on camera. "I was attacked by a pitbull mix,” said Harrington. “Two feet outside my...
KOKI FOX 23
Eastbound lanes of US-412 closed in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A wreck has eastbound lanes of a highway closed in Rogers County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said all eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at the Verdigris River Bridge are closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash that has those lanes blocked. The site is...
KOKI FOX 23
City of Bartlesville asks residents to limit water use as lake levels fall
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville has asked residents, once again, to conserve water as lake levels continue to fall. “We’re beginning to be concerned. We’re not at a critical phase, but we are asking people to conserve water,” said Mayor Dale Copeland. Because of...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in
TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Officer Injured In Overnight Crash
Tulsa police say an officer is injured after an overnight crash. According to police, the crash happened late Monday night near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the officer was driving along 61st when another car turned in front of the officer's patrol car. According to police,...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man convicted of multiple felonies, jury recommends 225 years
TULSA, Okla. — A jury has recommended a sentence of 225 years after a Tulsa man was convicted on multiple counts of robbery, kidnapping, and assault while masked or disguised, according to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. Jerome Hall was found guilty on three counts of robbery,...
News On 6
Bartlesville Man Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Woman
Bartlesville Police say a man is in custody accused of attempting to kidnap a Lowe's employee. Bartlesville Police say Quincy Wilson was taken into custody today in Tulsa and is being brought back here to Bartlesville to be booked into the Washington County Jail. Police say Wilson was walking through Lowe's Monday evening around 5 p.m. when he tried to grab an employee.
KOKI FOX 23
Neighbors of the 6-year-old injured in a drive-by speaks on the senseless shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Neighbor of the family whose 6-year-old was severely injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday said her family loves the little girl very much. Sevoya and her daughter are wishing the 6-year-old a speedy recovery as they recount how Sevoya lost her mother in a similar accident.
KTUL
16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
OSBI: Inmate accused in man’s murder following suspicious disappearance
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says a man already in custody is now implicated in a new crime after a 22-year-old Bartlesville man suspiciously disappeared in the summer of 2022.
‘Their Strategy Is for These People to Die’: Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors’ Lawyer Accuses City of Brutal Bid to Run Out the Clock
More than a century after one of the worst racial terror attacks in U.S. history decimated “Black Wall Street,” the survivors may be running out of time, and their lawyer believes that the city of Tulsa may be banking on that. As their lawsuit enters their third year,...
Comments / 0