Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Oklahoma City Thunder Book Bus Makes A Stop At Tulsa Elementary School

Hundreds of Tulsa elementary school kids got free books today thanks to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Rolling Bok Bus. The kids spent a lot of time picking out just the right book, choosing from both fiction and non-fiction books. First through fourth graders at Marshall Elementary School in Tulsa were happy to find out they could each get their own new book.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man hit by car in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man went to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in north Tulsa. Police said they were called to an intersection near East Admiral Place and North Sheridan Road Wednesday morning, where a man was hit by a vehicle while crossing the intersection.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday for shooting airport police officer

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to shooting a Tulsa International Airport officer in the chest. Joseph Watson got into a shootout in the airport parking garage in November 2021, after police said he was targeting his wife and brother, who were flying in from Houston.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Rising country music star from Oologah will play BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. — A country musician from Oologah will perform at the BOK Center this summer. Zach Bryan, the Grammy award-nominated country music rising star, will bring his Burn Burn Burn North American tour to downtown Tulsa on Aug. 11. Bryan’s album, “American Heartbreak”, was the number one country...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police searching for man accused of robbing bank

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank. Last October, a man walked into a bank near E. 41st St. and S. Peoria Ave. and passed a robbery note to the teller, according to TPD. TPD said the teller...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police say woman shot while in car with baby

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in north Tulsa where a woman was hit by a bullet while she was inside a car with a baby. Police said the shooting took place at the Kum & Go at East Apache Street and North Harvard Avenue late Tuesday night.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man pushes for accountability after dog attack

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man whose dog was attacked by a loose dog is pushing the city to hold animal owners accountable. Robert Harrington’s surveillance camera caught the Jan. 12 attack on camera. "I was attacked by a pitbull mix,” said Harrington. “Two feet outside my...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Eastbound lanes of US-412 closed in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A wreck has eastbound lanes of a highway closed in Rogers County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said all eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at the Verdigris River Bridge are closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash that has those lanes blocked. The site is...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in

TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Officer Injured In Overnight Crash

Tulsa police say an officer is injured after an overnight crash. According to police, the crash happened late Monday night near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the officer was driving along 61st when another car turned in front of the officer's patrol car. According to police,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man convicted of multiple felonies, jury recommends 225 years

TULSA, Okla. — A jury has recommended a sentence of 225 years after a Tulsa man was convicted on multiple counts of robbery, kidnapping, and assault while masked or disguised, according to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. Jerome Hall was found guilty on three counts of robbery,...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Bartlesville Man Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Woman

Bartlesville Police say a man is in custody accused of attempting to kidnap a Lowe's employee. Bartlesville Police say Quincy Wilson was taken into custody today in Tulsa and is being brought back here to Bartlesville to be booked into the Washington County Jail. Police say Wilson was walking through Lowe's Monday evening around 5 p.m. when he tried to grab an employee.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
TULSA, OK

