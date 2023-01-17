Read full article on original website
ktoy1047.com
TAPD: Knowing the specifics of door-to-door solicitation
The Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department wants residents to know the specifics associated with solicitation. The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, has ordinances in regard to going door to door for sales. The police have been getting calls about a group going door to door and crossing gates and fences in order...
Woman arrested after car burglaries reported in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An Illinois woman was arrested in Texarkana on Wednesday for allegedly breaking into cars in an apartment complex parking lot. At around 2:30 a.m., officers got a 911 call from a resident of an apartment complex on Summerhill Road, stating a man and woman were breaking into cars in the lot. […]
What Do You Think Of The New Texarkana Texas Police Headgear?
Thinking back, I can't remember having seen any police officers in our area, other than State Troopers, ever wearing a hat. Well, that's about to change for Texarkana Texas Police Officers. Texarkana Texas Police Chief Kevin Schutte announced today that there will be a new look for in headwear for...
KTBS
New addition incorporated into Texarkana police uniforms
TEXARKANA, TEXAS - Chief Kevin Schutte announces that there will be a new look for Texarkana Texas police officers very soon. The police department provides all uniforms and equipment for the officers, including body armor, body worn cameras, and other safety equipment. While considering protective equipment, the department realized it...
KSLA
Texarkana & Miller Co. struggling to make decision about 911 dispatch funding
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Committee members with the Arkansas state 911 board gathered together on Jan. 19 to view dispatch operations at Texarkana Bi State communications center and the Miller County sheriff’s department. Texarkana, Miller County, and state leaders are worried about who will take future 911 emergency calls...
ketk.com
KETK GIVES BACK: Titus County Sheriff’s Office
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – This week, KETK recognized the Titus County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with Lieutenant Chris Bragg about the department and the programs they have going on. Bragg gave a brief overview of the department and shared his favorite thing about being a part of...
Texarkana Police Looking for 3 Men in ATM Attempted Thefts & Stolen Truck
Texarkana Texas and Texarkana Arkansas police are investigating the latest attempted ATM theft that took place at the Roadrunner convenience store on Richmond Road early Sunday morning around 4 AM. The truck used is also being investigated as one that was stolen from Texarkana Arkarkans School District. According to TTPD...
dequeenbee.com
Texarkana, Ark. police investigate juvenile gun violence
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are asking for the community's help to curb youth gun violence in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Crime & Courts
Crime & Courts Subhead Arrests News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 08:03 Image ...
KSLA
New Texarkana councilwoman takes over vacated Ward 5 seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Texas has a new city council member. The council has appointed Libby White to take over the Ward 5 seat, which was vacated by former Councilman Bill Harp, on Monday, Jan. 9. White was elected and sworn in by Judge Sherry Jackson after applying for the vacant seat.
KTBS
Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors preparing for the Sesquicentennial
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Resignation of the city attorney, police vehicles and other routine business came before the Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors meeting Tuesday. Mayor Alan Brown announced that city attorney George Matteson will resign at the end of this month. Brown expressed appreciation for his 10 years of service to the city and wished him well in his law practice.
ktoy1047.com
Pennsylvania-Based Palmer International Expands to TexAmericas Center
TexAmericas Center (TAC), which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, has announced Pennsylvania-based Palmer International as the newest Corporate Citizen expanding to its property. Palmer International will initially invest $10 million toward its expansion and hire dozens of skilled workers in the...
hopeprescott.com
Travis Tatom Charged With Communicating a False Alarm and Terroristic Threatening
On January 10, 2023 at approximately 11:35am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Travis Tatom, 34, of Texarkana, TX. Mr. Tatom was arrested and charged with communicating a false alarm and terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Tatom was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
KSLA
Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Texarkana man was injured Tuesday morning (Jan. 17) when the motorcycle he was riding ran into a truck. Arkansas State Police identified the man as 37-year-old Chauncy Bashum. Police say Bashum was traveling north on Hickory Street when a state trooper tried to pull him over. They say within seconds of Bashum’s failure to stop, the motorcycle hit a pickup as the driver was making a turn onto East 4th Street.
Sparks Fly After Caddo Commission Meeting – Police Reports Filed
Tempers flared after the Caddo Parish Commission meeting at Government Plaza in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses tell KEEL News local publisher and government watchdog John Settle got into some sort of altercation with Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson. We know these two men have a long history of disagreements...
KTBS
'The system failed': Settlement paid in wrongful arrest case in Bossier
BENTON, La. -- An out-of-court, multi-million-dollar settlement has been reached in a wrongful-arrest-and-prosecution lawsuit brought by a former business executive who spent years falsely accused of committing a string of deer-camp vandalisms and arsons in Bossier Parish. Todd Phillips and his family reached the settlement with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office...
KTBS
Police investigate attempted ATM theft in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft overnight in Texarkana, Texas. Officers received an alarm call overnight at the Roadrunner Convenience Store on Richmond Road. When they got there, the front of the building was damaged. Police say store surveillance video shows three men back a truck...
hopeprescott.com
Bradford appointed to Black History Commission
LITTLE ROCK — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced several appointments to boards and commissions. That includes Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Bradford replaces Cherisse Jones-Branch. The BHCA continues to collect materials on Arkansas’s black history and...
ktoy1047.com
TAPD: Help identify juvenile gun offenders
A community is only whole when it lives together, works together, and overcomes obstacles together. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department wants our community to feel safe and be free from violence in our streets. The last few years, the communities on both sides of our state line have suffered loss to gun violence and senseless rivalries that have torn our city apart and taken young lives.
txktoday.com
CLOSURE OF FM 2148 AT I-30 SET TO BEGIN ON MONDAY, JAN. 23
Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, FM 2148 will be closed at the I-30 intersection in Texarkana as crews begin construction of the new frontage road on the south side of I-30. Traffic will be unable to travel under I-30 from north to south once the project begins. The north frontage road...
