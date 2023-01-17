Your Fav Reality Stars Look For Their 'Perfect Match' On New Netflix Show
Some of your favorite — or least favorite — stars from Love Is Blind , Too Hot To Handle , The Circle and more are trying their luck for a second chance at love in a new Netflix reality show .
Hosted by Nick Lachey , this new dating show will send these reality stars to a tropical paradise in hopes of finding a connection. "As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they'll invite to the villa," the show's description on Netflix reads. "Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match."
Here's a look at what famous singles will be headed to the Perfect Match villa, per Variety :
- Abbey Humphreys , Twentysomethings
- Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere , Selling Tampa
- Bartise Bowden , Love Is Blind
- Calvin Crooks , The Circle
- Chase DeMoor , Too Hot To Handle
- Chloe Veitch , Too Hot To Handle , The Circle
- Colony Reeves , Selling Tampa
- Damian Powers , Love Is Blind
- Diamond Jack , Love Is Blind
- Dom Gabriel , The Mole
- Francesca Farago , Too Hot To Handle
- Georgia Hassarati , Too Hot To Handle
- Ines Tazi , The Circle France
- Izy Fairthrone , Too Hot To Handle
- Joey Sasso , The Circle
- Kariselle Snow , Sexy Beasts
- Lauren "LC" Chamblin , Love Is Blind
- Mitchell Eason , The Circle
- Nick Uhlenhuth , The Circle
- Savannah Palacio , The Circle
- Shayne Jansen , Love Is Blind
- Will Richardson , The Mole
- Zay Wilson , The Ultimatum
The first four episodes of Perfect Match are set to drop on Netflix on February 14. A total of 12 episodes will be released through February 28.
