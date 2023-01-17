ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Fav Reality Stars Look For Their 'Perfect Match' On New Netflix Show

By Dani Medina
 2 days ago

Some of your favorite — or least favorite — stars from Love Is Blind , Too Hot To Handle , The Circle and more are trying their luck for a second chance at love in a new Netflix reality show .

Hosted by Nick Lachey , this new dating show will send these reality stars to a tropical paradise in hopes of finding a connection. "As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they'll invite to the villa," the show's description on Netflix reads. "Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match."

Here's a look at what famous singles will be headed to the Perfect Match villa, per Variety :

  • Abbey Humphreys , Twentysomethings
  • Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere , Selling Tampa
  • Bartise Bowden , Love Is Blind
  • Calvin Crooks , The Circle
  • Chase DeMoor , Too Hot To Handle
  • Chloe Veitch , Too Hot To Handle , The Circle
  • Colony Reeves , Selling Tampa
  • Damian Powers , Love Is Blind
  • Diamond Jack , Love Is Blind
  • Dom Gabriel , The Mole
  • Francesca Farago , Too Hot To Handle
  • Georgia Hassarati , Too Hot To Handle
  • Ines Tazi , The Circle France
  • Izy Fairthrone , Too Hot To Handle
  • Joey Sasso , The Circle
  • Kariselle Snow , Sexy Beasts
  • Lauren "LC" Chamblin , Love Is Blind
  • Mitchell Eason , The Circle
  • Nick Uhlenhuth , The Circle
  • Savannah Palacio , The Circle
  • Shayne Jansen , Love Is Blind
  • Will Richardson , The Mole
  • Zay Wilson , The Ultimatum

The first four episodes of Perfect Match are set to drop on Netflix on February 14. A total of 12 episodes will be released through February 28.

