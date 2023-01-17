Your Fav Reality Stars Look For Their 'Perfect Match' On New Netflix Show

Photo: Netflix

Some of your favorite — or least favorite — stars from Love Is Blind , Too Hot To Handle , The Circle and more are trying their luck for a second chance at love in a new Netflix reality show .

Hosted by Nick Lachey , this new dating show will send these reality stars to a tropical paradise in hopes of finding a connection. "As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they'll invite to the villa," the show's description on Netflix reads. "Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match."

Photo: Netflix

Here's a look at what famous singles will be headed to the Perfect Match villa, per Variety :

Abbey Humphreys , Twentysomethings

, Twentysomethings Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere , Selling Tampa

, Selling Tampa Bartise Bowden , Love Is Blind

, Love Is Blind Calvin Crooks , The Circle

, The Circle Chase DeMoor , Too Hot To Handle

, Too Hot To Handle Chloe Veitch , Too Hot To Handle , The Circle

, Too Hot To Handle , The Circle Colony Reeves , Selling Tampa

, Selling Tampa Damian Powers , Love Is Blind

, Love Is Blind Diamond Jack , Love Is Blind

, Love Is Blind Dom Gabriel , The Mole

, The Mole Francesca Farago , Too Hot To Handle

, Too Hot To Handle Georgia Hassarati , Too Hot To Handle

, Too Hot To Handle Ines Tazi , The Circle France

, The Circle France Izy Fairthrone , Too Hot To Handle

, Too Hot To Handle Joey Sasso , The Circle

, The Circle Kariselle Snow , Sexy Beasts

, Sexy Beasts Lauren "LC" Chamblin , Love Is Blind

, Love Is Blind Mitchell Eason , The Circle

, The Circle Nick Uhlenhuth , The Circle

, The Circle Savannah Palacio , The Circle

, The Circle Shayne Jansen , Love Is Blind

, Love Is Blind Will Richardson , The Mole

, The Mole Zay Wilson , The Ultimatum

The first four episodes of Perfect Match are set to drop on Netflix on February 14. A total of 12 episodes will be released through February 28.