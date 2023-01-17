American sensation Ben Shelton, 20, scores maiden win in a Grand Slam main draw

Ben Shelton had never stepped foot on a tennis court outside of the United States before flying to Melbourne this month - and he delivered a stunning introduction to score his first main draw win at a Grand Slam.

The 20-year-old Florida Gators star had always been kept back from playing internationally by his dad - and coach - Bryan.

But at the Australian Open he seized his chance on his first foray out of the country by edging a fifth-set tie-break in a match that spanned more than three-and-a-half hours, beating Zhang Zhizhen 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (10-4).

Shelton, the NCAA singles champion in 2022, was ranked as low as 569 in the world a year ago, all while he was prepping to be ready for his sophomore season with the Gators.

Fast forward and he was preparing for his opening match in Melbourne with none other than Rafael Nadal, who was more than happy to pose for a picture after a workout on Rod Laver Arena.

The match itself was far from straightforward for Shelton, who had been studying towards a finance degree at University of Florida, as he had to contend with a two-hour heat delay, as well as a two-hour rain delay.

Prior to the tournament Shelton was struggling to describe just how far he has come in a year.

'Maybe eight months ago I wouldn't think I'd be in this position, but I'm lucky I have a good team around me helping me,' he told the New York Times .

Shelton's first ATP-level match came last July, at the Atlanta Open, where he won emphatically, beating Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2, 7-5.

Things do not get any easier for the youngster in Melbourne as it is Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry up next.

Should he pull of an upset of Jarry, there is the potential for an epic third-round showdown with fellow American Taylor Fritz.