Man Shares How He Made Poster Collection Look Classy

By Isabell Rivera
 2 days ago

When it comes to organizing photos or art, people often tend to just use some tape and slap it on the wall, like it's 1996. However, there are better ways. Such as putting them in frames and hanging them on the fridge with some magnets.

TikTok creator Camille shares in her video, how her boyfriend organized their collected tour posters in such an orderly and fancy way, anyone would feel inspired. Let's take a look!

Wow! The frames make such a huge difference. It certainly looks fancy and more organized. Putting your memories in frames also protects them and makes them last longer!

Here is a close-up of all the framed posters.

Camille mentioned in the comments section that she got the frames - which are 18X24 - from Michaels, as well as thrift stores, such as Goodwill.

Flea markets are also a great option to look for vintage posters and frames, as frames tend to be pricey when bought new.

They've collected all the posters over the years, visiting concerts of their favorite bands.

However, if you didn't make it to the concert of your favorite band, you can check out eBay, Amoeba, as well as Etsy.

And if you don't want holes in your wall, you can also use command strips to hang the frames, as Camille mentioned in her other video.

That should do the job, and it looks nice and sleek.

TikTok is also obsessed with how organized this upgrade looks.

As TikToker @newsocks_ commented,

"Gig posters are life. I wish mainstream artists still did it."

They don't?

And TikToker @kennaxjane wrote,

"Ahhh it looks so good!!!"

It does, indeed!

Another TikToker (@sydleemoss) also posted,

"So cute! And I love the color!"

Yes, the color of the wall sure is fitting.

