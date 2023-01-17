Bengals Look to Avenge Last Year's Tournament Loss, Take On Vikings Saturday Night. Pocatello, ID- Your Bengals men's basketball team will be back in action this Saturday, January 21st in Reed Gym at 6 p.m. for their clash with the Portland State Vikings. Since 2003 (the last 20 seasons) the Bengals have posted a record of 15-27 against the Vikings over 42 total games. The Bengals have been on a recent skid against Portland State over the last couple of years, dropping their last 10 of 12 meetings against the Vikings. Including last season's Big Sky Conference tournament opening round game where the Vikings defeated the Bengals 66-52, ending the Bengals' 2021-22 campaign.

