A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
5 of the easiest online businesses to start in 2023
When deciding what type of business to start, look at societal trends and try to get ahead of them, an entrepreneurship professor said.
Cult of Mac
Get study guides for 4 cybersecurity certifications for less than $70
Believe it or not, there’s an upside to the proliferation of cybercrime. The more unstable things get in the online world, the more secure the job market looks for certified cybersecurity experts. Not only is cybersecurity and risk management the most exciting branch of IT work, it’s increasingly the most vital area of any big company’s tech branch — especially if they deal in big data or finance.
Distinguished Programs and SiriusPoint Partner on Environmental Insurance Program
NEW YORK , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today announces a new partnership with SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint"), to expand into Environmental,. Construction Pollution. and. Professional Insurance. ("Environmental"). As part of the agreement, SiriusPoint's Environmental team led by. will move to Distinguished. Business...
foodlogistics.com
Warehouse Space Constraints, Industry Consolidation, Labor Crises Drive 3PLs to Automate
Despite facing continued challenges of capacity constraints, labor shortages and rising operational costs, 94% of third-party logistics (3PL) providers reported an increase in sales within their last measurement period, an increase from the 88% who reported the same in 2021. “The growth of 3PLs and the acceleration of 4PL business...
Google axing 12,000 jobs, as tech industry layoffs widen
LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic have worn off. The Silicon Valley giant’s CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news Friday in an email to staff that was also posted on the company’s news blog.
healthcareguys.com
Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector
The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
Why your company needs an innovation strategy in 2023
Almost a decade ago, Harvard Business School professor Gary Pisano famously wrote that companies should consider creating an innovation strategy. Today, an innovation strategy is not just an optional nice thing to have — it’s a requirement for companies that want to be successful. With significant post-pandemic inflation and interest rates climbing to new highs, the big banks are warning of a recession in 2023. This, coupled with the longstanding impacts of intense global competition, fickle consumers, rigorous regulation, environmental degradation and disruptive technologies, has companies looking to make the most of these uncertain times. An innovation strategy is exactly how...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Heidi Wicker on Adapting the Law for FinTech Innovations
Attorney at Law Magazine sat down with Stinson LLP’s fintech, payments and financial products team co-chair and partner Heidi Wicker to discuss her career and the trends she’s seeing in her practice. Wicker advises money services businesses, financial institutions, payment processors, multi-national retailers and technology companies on a range of electronic payments, banking, and e-commerce matters.
gamblingnews.com
BCLC Appointed Mark Goldberg as CIO and VP of Business Tech
British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), the corporation conducting gambling on behalf of the province of British Columbia, announced it has appointed Mark Goldberg as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Vice President of Business Technology. Support Operations, Grow Tech. The appointment of Goldberg as CIO and VP of Business...
psychologytoday.com
Wondering ‘How to Motivate Employees’ Is a Management Fail
Great leaders do not ask this question. Below-average managers confuse employee motivation with a failure of management systems to deliver desired results. Approaches that improve outcomes for colleagues and organizations are hiring systems, clear expectations, rewards/results alignment. “How do I motivate employees?”. This question has been pondered by academics and...
privatebankerinternational.com
Broadridge renews digital wealth platform alliance with IGM Financial
Broadridge Financial Solutions has extended its multi-year digital wealth platform alliance with IG Wealth Management, part of the IGM Financial family of companies. The deal allows IG Wealth Management to use Broadridge’s R.Broker solution to augment advisor team productivity and improve client experience. R.Broker solution offers digital, front-to-back full-service...
foodlogistics.com
L.I.N.K.| Crafting Company Culture in a 3PL World
Join the L.I.N.K. podcast as managing editor Alexis Mizell-Pleasant sits down with Frank Dreischarf, vice president of supply chain solutions at R2 Logistics, to discuss ways to incorporate a diverse and influential company culture into the industry and why it’s important. This is part of a 3-part series with R2 Logistics addressing company culture, improvement strategy during supply chain disruption and the benefits of LTL & TMS today.
nexttv.com
CIMM, 4As, TVB To Study Ways To Evolve Local Measurement
The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement, the American Association of Advertising Agencies and the TVB said they launched a study that will assess local TV measurement in the U.S. and develop an action plan to make improvements. The group has hired Sequent Partners to work on the project. The effort...
Fortune International Expands Executive Leadership Team With Four Appointments
BENSENVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023-- Fortune International, LLC (“Fortune” or the “Company”), the country’s leading processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats and gourmet products, today announced the appointment of four executives to its executive leadership team, to drive and support organic growth, employee engagement, production and customer experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005121/en/ Following a year of record growth, including completing three acquisitions, the Company today named Padraic Doherty as Chief Revenue Officer; Brian Gartrell as Chief Human Resource Officer; Wally Lezniak as Senior Vice President of Production; and Danielle Charette as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. The executives have nearly 100 years of combined industry and related professional experience.
ffnews.com
Coincover Partners with Fireblocks for Enhanced Institutional-Grade Private Key Management
Coincover, the leading digital asset protection technology company, today announces a new partnership with Fireblocks, an easy-to-use platform to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations. The partnership provides Fireblocks customers with a secure alternative for key backup and disaster recovery to ensure that users have access to and are in control of their assets at all times.
What Is Accounting? The Basics Of Accounting
Accounting is the process of keeping track of all financial transactions within a business, such as any money coming in and money going out. It’s not only important for businesses in terms of record keeping and general business management, but also for legal reasons and tax purposes. Though many businesses leave their accounting to the pros, it’s wise to understand the basics of accounting if you’re running a business. To help, we’ll detail everything you need to know about the basics of accounting.
Black Woman Launched Chocolate Business With Laser Focus on Funding, Money Management
This Black woman went the extra mile to get the funding she needed for her company. Jessica Spaulding, the founder of Harlem Chocolate Factory, launched her dreams of becoming a chocolatier after taking the chance to pursue startup capital for her company. According to Forbes, Spaulding launched her business in...
technode.global
Ten Filipino startups complete the 917Ventures Accelerator Program by 500 Global
500 Global, a global venture capital firm, hosted Demo Day on January 18 in collaboration with the Philippines’ corporate venture builder 917Ventures, marking the culmination of a ten-week virtual accelerator program designed to scale ten 917Ventures portfolio companies. Held at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Philippines, Demo Day...
10 PR Trends That Will Explode Your Brand in 2023
Adapting, evolving and pivoting to meet increasing public relations trends and propel client businesses to the forefront has been the focus of public relations professionals across industries since the dramatic shift in 2020.
