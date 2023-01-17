ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 30 SoCal Museums You Can Visit Free On Feb. 5

By Sharon McNary, Jessica P. Ogilvie
Pedestrians walk past the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in 2019. The museum is among 30 in Southern California participating in a free admissions day on Feb. 5. (Frederic J. Brown / LAist)

Thirty museums across Southern California are opening their doors for free to the public on Feb. 5. Participants include the Getty, the Museum of Latin America Art, MOCA, the Skirball and many more.

The annual event was shut down for the past two years due to pandemic precautions. One note: Free admission includes access to permanent collections; not specially ticketed exhibitions.

Plan ahead

Some museums require or strongly recommend booking tickets in advance, which we note below. Parking is not included.

The event serves as a reminder that many Southern California offer free visitor days and hours throughout the year. A calendar of free days can be found on the program’s website .

Full List

Here’s a full list of museums participating in the Feb. 5 free admissions day:

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

LAist's mission is to explain L.A. We believe that you deserve great local news — and that we need your help to find those stories. We listen to what you’re curious about, what keeps you up at night, and who you want held accountable.

