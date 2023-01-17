Read full article on original website
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Huskers Head to Penn State Saturday Afternoon
The Nebraska men's basketball team looks for its second straight win Saturday afternoon, as the Huskers travel to Penn State. Tipoff from the Bryce Jordan Center is set for 1:15 p.m. (central) and the contest with the Nittany Lions will be televised nationally on BTN and carried on the Huskers Radio Network. It will also be available on the Fox Sports app.
Huskers Prepped for Prairie Wolf Invite and Mark Colligan Memorial
The Nebraska track and field team is set to compete in two meets this weekend at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Indoor Track. On Friday, 10 Husker women and six Husker men will compete at the Prairie Wolf Invitational, beginning at 1 p.m. On Saturday, the full Husker squad will...
Huskers Announce Captains for 2023 Season
The Nebraska softball team named its captains for the 2023 season, Head Coach Rhonda Revelle announced on Tuesday. Seniors Courtney Wallace and Mya Felder and junior Abbie Squier will all serve as captains for the upcoming season. "We are proud to announce our captains for the 2023 season," Revelle said....
Huskers Host Terrapins for Pink Meet
The Nebraska women's gymnastics team is set to host Maryland this Saturday, Jan. 21, for its annual pink meet. The meet is set to start at 6 p.m. (CT) at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers last faced Maryland in 2022 at the Big Ten Championship. NU and the...
Huskers Rally From Halftime Deficit to Top Buckeyes, 63-60
Sam Griesel scored 10 of his game-high 15 points in the second half, as Nebraska used a balanced attack and held Ohio State to 36 percent shooting in a 63-60 victory Wednesday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena. While Griesel kept the Huskers (10-9, 3-5 Big Ten) within striking distance early,...
Huskers Face Fighting Illini on Senior Day
Nebraska swimming and diving will return to the Devaney Center Natatorium to host Illinois for Senior Day on Saturday, with events beginning at 11 a.m. (CT). The Huskers (5-2, 1-1 Big Ten) and the Fighting Illini (6-2, 1-2 Big Ten) have been annual competitors since their first meeting in 2007, with Nebraska owning the 9-6 edge. In the last meeting, NU defeated Illinois, 178-122, behind eight individuals capturing titles.
Huskers Host TCU in Top-10 Matchup
The No. 6 Nebraska Rifle team (6-4) will return to the Nebraska Rifle Range on Saturday, Jan. 21, to take on the No. 1 TCU Horned Frogs. The match is slated to start at 7:45 a.m. (central) and results can be found at https://results.megalink.no/#!/. "After a strong road match, the...
Huskers Set for Northeast Classic
Lincoln, Neb. - Fresh off a third-place finish at the Stormin' Blue & White Vegas Classic, the Nebraska bowling team gears up for one of its biggest tournaments of the season at the Northeast Classic in Deptford, N.J. This weekend, New Jersey will host 34 of the nation's best bowling...
