NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – The Harvard men's volleyball team won for the second time in as many tries this season, taking down Merrimack College on the road, 3-0. The Crimson's 25-22, 25-14, 25-20 victory improved its record to 2-0 on the year. The Warriors, meanwhile, fell to 0-2. Harvard enjoyed a balanced offensive attack as four players finished with five or more kills, starting with Owen Fanning's match-high-tying seven. Zach Berty and Kade McGovern added six kills apiece, while Trevor Schultz was credited with five. James Bardin served as Harvard's connector, chipping in with a match-best 21 assists and six digs, the last of which were tied for the most among all players (Logan Shepherd and Merrimack's Miles Dewhirst).

NORTH ANDOVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO