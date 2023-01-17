Read full article on original website
gocrimson.com
Track and Field to Compete at Two Local Meets this Weekend
Cambridge, Mass. - The Harvard track and field teams will compete at two local competitions this weekend. Friday's meet will be back at the TRACK at New Balance as the Crimson compete at the BC Eagle Elite Invitational. On Saturday, the team will head to Boston University to run, jump and throw in the Battle in Beantown.
No. 9/9 Men's Ice Hockey Takes on Ivy, ECAC Hockey Rivals Yale, Brown in Road Contests This Weekend
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 9/9 Harvard (12-4-1, 10-2-0 ECACH) will take on longtime Ivy and ECAC Hockey rivals Yale (3-10-4, 2-8-2 ECAC Hockey) and Brown (7-10-2, 3-7-2 ECACH) in road contests this weekend. The Crimson is 6-0-0 in Ivy contests this season, having won its home set against Brown (W, 5-2), and Yale (W, 4-0) on Nov. 4-5. Harvard has won four of its last five games overall, and is coming off a weekend sweep of Clarkson (W, 4-1) and St. Lawrence (W, 5-0) last weekend at Bright-Landry Hockey Center. Junior forward Sean Farrell (three goals), first-year forward Joe Miller (three goals), and junior goaltender Derek Mullahy (2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .980 Save %, 48 saves) all had standout weekends for the Crimson.
Women's Ice Hockey Readies for Crucial ECAC Series Against RPI, Union
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - After a 1-1-1 record in three games last week, Harvard women's hockey will continue its ECAC schedule with two critical matchups against RPI and Union this weekend. Harvard currently owns slight advantages over each opponent in the rankings and looks to solidify its position as the team moves into the home stretch of the regular season.
Men’s Volleyball Sweeps Merrimack College on Road, 3-0
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – The Harvard men's volleyball team won for the second time in as many tries this season, taking down Merrimack College on the road, 3-0. The Crimson's 25-22, 25-14, 25-20 victory improved its record to 2-0 on the year. The Warriors, meanwhile, fell to 0-2. Harvard enjoyed a balanced offensive attack as four players finished with five or more kills, starting with Owen Fanning's match-high-tying seven. Zach Berty and Kade McGovern added six kills apiece, while Trevor Schultz was credited with five. James Bardin served as Harvard's connector, chipping in with a match-best 21 assists and six digs, the last of which were tied for the most among all players (Logan Shepherd and Merrimack's Miles Dewhirst).
Harvard Men's Fencing Set to Compete in St. John's Invitational
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Harvard men's fencing heads to Queens, New York for the St. John's Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21, their first tournament in six weeks. The Crimson will kick off the event against Penn State University at 10:00 AM. Next, they will compete against Ivy League rival Columbia University at 11:15 AM before facing the University of Notre Dame at 12:30 PM. At 2:15 PM, the Crimson will play Ohio State University. They will then wrap up the invitational against the hosts, St. John's University at 3:30 PM.
Della Rovere, Crook Earn Harvard Student-Athlete of the Week Presented by COOP
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Women's ice hockey senior Kristin Della Rovere and wrestling first-year Jack Crook have earned Harvard Athletics Student-Athlete of the Week presented by The Harvard COOP for the week of Jan. 9-15, Harvard announced on Wednesday. Kristin Della Rovere, Women's Ice Hockey, Psychology. In three games for...
