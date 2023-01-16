Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woodsLive Action NewsManchester, NH
Related
From ball fields to a farming hub, proposals for Lakes Region property varied widely
The four offers the state received for the 220-acre former Laconia State School property ranged widely, from a request the state donate the site for community sports fields to proposals of multi-use developments, each with a unique focus. One pitch came with financial demands. The Department of Administrative Services, which is overseeing the sale of […] The post From ball fields to a farming hub, proposals for Lakes Region property varied widely appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
laconiadailysun.com
Alton-Gilford Route 11 Corridor Study public informational meeting Jan. 26
ALTON— The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will host a public informational meeting to discuss potential improvements along Route 11 from Scenic Drive in Gilford to Midge Cove Road in Alton. The meeting will be held at the Alton Bay Community Center, 58 Mount Major Hwy, Route 11, Alton,...
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford revisiting beach access, bathhouse plans
GILFORD — Town Hall is taking a fresh look at the town beach, after a proposal to rebuild the bathhouse drew strong public reaction on several fronts. Town Administrator Scott Dunn said the selectboard has “pulled” a proposed warrant article, which would have asked for a bond issuance of $1 million to pay for a new bathhouse, after residents expressed sticker shock at the estimated cost of the project. Instead, they are planning to ask residents to contribute $100,000 into a capital reserve fund that could be used for a new bathhouse.
laconiadailysun.com
Accident closes Lakeshore Road Friday night near Ellacoya State Park
GILFORD — Lakeshore Road is closed Friday night at 8:30 p.m. near Ellacoya State Park due to a motor vehicle accident. Emergency response vehicles were blocking traffic in both directions.
whdh.com
New Hampshire community rallies to rebuild small business destroyed by fire
WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire community is rallying to rebuild a small business that was destroyed by a fire earlier this week. Hunter’s Shop ‘n Save on South Main Street in Wolfeboro caught fire late Monday night. Firefighters from several communities responded to extinguish the blaze.
WMUR.com
Concord casino proposal approved by planning board
CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
WMUR.com
Superintendents weigh whether to cancel, delay school as storm moves in
BEDFORD, N.H. — New Hampshire school superintendents on Thursday were weighing whether to cancel school the next day as a storm moved in, bringing heavy snow. There haven't been many snow days in New Hampshire this winter, but Concord Superintendent Kathleen Murphy said that doesn't change her approach. >>...
nhbr.com
New Merrimack distribution center on target for end-of-year completion
Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year on an over 300,000-square-foot distribution center on a 43-acre site in Merrimack. The Boston office of commercial real estate developer Trammell Crow Company and JV partner Diamond Realty Investments recently acquired the site for construction of the Class A industrial facility planned at 50 Robert Milligan Parkway in Merrimack after receiving $32.6 million in financing from Santander Bank.
Retired Haverhill Police Chief DeNaro Asks State to Overturn Local Board’s Denial of Disability Pension
Retired Haverhill Police Chief Alan R. DeNaro has asked the state to overturn the November decision of the Haverhill Retirement Board to deny him a disability pension. Retirement Administrator David Van Dam confirmed Thursday the Haverhill Retirement Board voted Nov. 8 to deny DeNaro’s application for a publicly undisclosed health issue. The former chief filed his appeal to the state Contributory Retirement Appeal Board within the two-week period allowed following the city’s decision.
WMUR.com
The Container Store to open first New Hampshire location
SALEM, N.H. — A popular store for storage, organization and customization will open its first location in New Hampshire. The Container Store is opening in Salem at Tuscan Village on Saturday. The 15,500-square-foot store will have organization items, and organization and design services. The Container Store will host opening...
newportdispatch.com
Woman found dead at recycling center in Hartford
HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a body was found in Hartford, Vermont on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of a body located within the Casella recycling processing center at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the body was that of a deceased woman. The Vermont State police are assisting in...
newportdispatch.com
Nashua, Hudson police arrest 12 in coordinated round-up
NASHUA — Police say 12 individuals were arrested for various crimes as part of a coordinated round-up by the Hudson Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division. These individuals were as follows:. Shawnda Tuff, age 25, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested...
laconiadailysun.com
A new era for Gunstock: Preuss and Stewart to fill long-empty commission seats
LACONIA — Heidi Preuss, a former Olympian and investment fund manager, and Terry Stewart, a marketing and customer service specialist with experience on local boards, were appointed to fill two vacancies on the Gunstock Area Commission on Wednesday. Preuss and Stewart were selected by the Belknap County Delegation from...
mynbc5.com
Woman dies from shed fire injuries in Sullivan County, NH
LANGDON, N.H. — A woman who was injured in a shed fire earlier this month in Langdon has died, New Hampshire fire officials said. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said 29-year-old Crystal Chase died on Jan. 10 after sustaining injuries in a fire that broke out several days earlier.
WCAX
Shaheen embarks on $111M investment tour
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen is traveling across the state as part of her Invest in New Hampshire Tour to highlight $111 million in new projects coming to the Granite State. Main Street in downtown Littleton is a mix of retail stores, restaurants, and other businesses....
WMUR.com
Police serve search warrant at Salem building in active fraud investigation
SALEM, N.H. — Police served a search warrant at an address in Salem on Thursday in connection with an active fraud investigation, police said. The warrant was served at what appears to be a vacant storefront in the Masonic Temple building on Main Street. A News 9 videographer saw crime scene tape at the scene.
WMUR.com
Gilford High School student killed in skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain
GILFORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire teenager is dead after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford. Gilford High School principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community on Tuesday morning, saying the victim was a freshman at Gilford High School. "This is...
WMUR.com
Police search for owner of snake found in Littleton business
LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton police are hoping to find the owner of a reptile recently discovered at a business. If your snake ran, or rather slithered away from home, they have it. New Hampshire Fish and Game stopped by their department after a small snake was found loose in...
New Hampshire grocery store deemed a 'total loss' after fire
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — A staple of downtown Wolfeboro, New Hampshire overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee has been turned to rubble. Hunter's Shop 'n Save on Main Street is considered a total loss following a powerful fire Monday night into Tuesday morning, Wolfeboro Fire Chief Thomas Zotti said. "Our duty crew signed...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 269 service calls from 8 a.m. Jan. 13 to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
Comments / 0