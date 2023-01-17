Andy Murray's greatest wins after seeing off Berrettini in Australian Open

Andy Murray proved he still has what it takes to compete with tennis's elite after overcoming Matteo Berrettini in five sets to seal an astonishing first round win at the Australian Open .

The 35-year-old has been plagued by injuries that have had a major impact on his career in the last five years, but he produced a gutsy performance in Melbourne to advance into the second round on Tuesday following a near five-hour epic.

Given his advancing years, his fitness concerns and the level of opponent in Berrettini, a former Wimbledon finalist, it goes down as one of Murray's finest victories of a stunning career. But where does it rank among his greatest wins? Sportsmail looks back at his other landmark victories over his career.

Richard Gasquet (Wimbledon, fourth round - 2008) 5-7, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-4

Prior to this fourth round match in 2008 at Wimbledon, there had already been doubts over Murray's ability to go the distance in five-set matches. In previous contests, he showed tremendous ability in early sets before match fitness tend to see him fizzle out.

The potential was always there though, although he looked beaten at 5-4 down to Richard Gasquet at SW19 with the Frenchman about to serve for a straight sets win.

Instead Murray broke, then having whipped the Centre Court crowd into a frenzy performed an astonishing comeback to win in five sets and prove that at 21 years old he did have the tools to go all the way.

David Goffin (Davis Cup, final - 2015) 6-3, 7-5, 6-3

On the clay court of Ghent, this was a standard win for Murray, but put into context it was a huge one for himself as well as British tennis as it brought the Davis Cup back to Britain for the first time in 79 years - against all odds too.

For Britain to be even in with a chance they needed the Scotsman to be at his best and he didn't disappoint, winning an incredible 11 rubbers without losing a single match during the competition.

Murray even saw out the 2015 victory over David Goffin of Belgium in style too, performing an outrageous lob at match point after a long rally to seal an astonishing victory.

Matteo Berrettini (Australian Open, first round - 2023) 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7, 7-6

Murray hasn't been the same since injuries started to decimate the latter stages of his career in 2017, but his class will always be permanent.

At 35-years-old, his career has rather come full circle - with doubts over how he can compete across five-set contests.

Fear not though as there is life in the three-time Grand Slam winner yet. Having blown a 2-0 lead over the 2021 Wimbledon finalist Berrettini, Murray fought back in the final set at the Rod Laver Arena to reach the second round through a champions' tie-break in just under five hours with an astonishing performance.

Novak Djokovic (ATP Finals, final - 2016) 6-3, 6-4

By the time 2016 had rolled around, Murray had ticked off many career goals that even in isolation many young British tennis stars could only dream of including winning a Grand Slam, winning Wimbledon, earning Olympic gold and landing the Davis Cup.

But there was still one more itch to scratch - taking the world No 1 spot. Having climbed to the summit of the rankings in 2014, Novak Djokovic was on a run of 122 weeks at the top, the second longest streak since 1985.

So it was fitting that Murray faced off against the Serbian in the ATP Finals final at the O2 Arena in London - with the winner poised to end the season and the year on top of the Tennis world.

Murray though made light work of Djokovic, coming through in straight sets to win 6-3, 6-4 before lifting his index finger to signal his new found status as world No 1.

Roger Federer (Olympic Games, final - 2012) 6-2, 6-1, 6-4

Prior to the London Games, Murray was in danger of becoming the latest 'nearly man' in British tennis, having lost four Grand Slam semi-finals and just as many finals - including a 2012 heartbreaking Wimbledon defeat at the hands of the imperious Roger Federer.

Murray needed a landmark victory to ensure he was a threat to the established trio at the top including Federer, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, and it was in August 2012 at Wimbledon - the the scene of his SW19 final heartbreak a month earlier - that would provide it.

Once more up against Federer, who was looking for his first singles gold medal with Switzerland, Murray brushed aside his rival 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 and set the foundations for his future success.

Novak Djokovic (US Open, final - 2012) 7-6, 7-5, 2-6, 3-6, 6-2

And that future success didn't take long to flourish into a Grand Slam victory just a month after the Olympics, as he battled with Djokovic in an epic at Flushing Meadows.

Having endured two battling sets to move 2-0 up, it looked bleak for Murray when Djokovic breezed through the next couple of sets to take the final into a decider.

But it was the Scot who held his nerve in the finale - seeing off Djokovic 6-2 in the final set to become the first British man to win a Grand Slam singles title for 76 years.

Novak Djokovic (Wimbledon, final - 2013) 6-4, 7-5, 6-4

One year on from his devastating defeat at the hands of Federer, Murray was back in the SW19 final - only this time he had an Olympic gold medal and Grad Slam success to arm himself mentally.

Still though, the annual story of Fred Perry being the last British men's player to win the singles competition back in 1936 was still doing the rounds, and there was much anxiety around Centre Court as one of the hottest sporting tickets of the summer was seeing if Murray could finally make the British breakthrough.

Despite having arguably the toughest task in tennis with a match against top seed Djokovic, Murray breezed through in straight sets to capture the first of his two Wimbledon crowns and cement his place as one of Britain's greatest ever tennis players.