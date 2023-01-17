ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Andy Murray's greatest wins after seeing off Berrettini in Australian Open

By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Andy Murray proved he still has what it takes to compete with tennis's elite after overcoming Matteo Berrettini in five sets to seal an astonishing first round win at the Australian Open .

The 35-year-old has been plagued by injuries that have had a major impact on his career in the last five years, but he produced a gutsy performance in Melbourne to advance into the second round on Tuesday following a near five-hour epic.

Given his advancing years, his fitness concerns and the level of opponent in Berrettini, a former Wimbledon finalist, it goes down as one of Murray's finest victories of a stunning career. But where does it rank among his greatest wins? Sportsmail looks back at his other landmark victories over his career.

Richard Gasquet (Wimbledon, fourth round - 2008) 5-7, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-4

Prior to this fourth round match in 2008 at Wimbledon, there had already been doubts over Murray's ability to go the distance in five-set matches. In previous contests, he showed tremendous ability in early sets before match fitness tend to see him fizzle out.

The potential was always there though, although he looked beaten at 5-4 down to Richard Gasquet at SW19 with the Frenchman about to serve for a straight sets win.

Instead Murray broke, then having whipped the Centre Court crowd into a frenzy performed an astonishing comeback to win in five sets and prove that at 21 years old he did have the tools to go all the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3NXY_0kHqTtHU00

David Goffin (Davis Cup, final - 2015) 6-3, 7-5, 6-3

On the clay court of Ghent, this was a standard win for Murray, but put into context it was a huge one for himself as well as British tennis as it brought the Davis Cup back to Britain for the first time in 79 years - against all odds too.

For Britain to be even in with a chance they needed the Scotsman to be at his best and he didn't disappoint, winning an incredible 11 rubbers without losing a single match during the competition.

Murray even saw out the 2015 victory over David Goffin of Belgium in style too, performing an outrageous lob at match point after a long rally to seal an astonishing victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibSzW_0kHqTtHU00

Matteo Berrettini (Australian Open, first round - 2023) 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7, 7-6

Murray hasn't been the same since injuries started to decimate the latter stages of his career in 2017, but his class will always be permanent.

At 35-years-old, his career has rather come full circle - with doubts over how he can compete across five-set contests.

Fear not though as there is life in the three-time Grand Slam winner yet. Having blown a 2-0 lead over the 2021 Wimbledon finalist Berrettini, Murray fought back in the final set at the Rod Laver Arena  to reach the second round through a champions' tie-break in just under five hours with an astonishing performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OIPNu_0kHqTtHU00

Novak Djokovic (ATP Finals, final - 2016) 6-3, 6-4

By the time 2016 had rolled around, Murray had ticked off many career goals that even in isolation many young British tennis stars could only dream of including winning a Grand Slam, winning Wimbledon, earning Olympic gold and landing the Davis Cup.

But there was still one more itch to scratch - taking the world No 1 spot. Having climbed to the summit of the rankings in 2014, Novak Djokovic was on a run of 122 weeks at the top, the second longest streak since 1985.

So it was fitting that Murray faced off against the Serbian in the ATP Finals final at the O2 Arena in London - with the winner poised to end the season and the year on top of the Tennis world.

Murray though made light work of Djokovic, coming through in straight sets to win 6-3, 6-4 before lifting his index finger to signal his new found status as world No 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmT4b_0kHqTtHU00

Roger Federer (Olympic Games, final - 2012) 6-2, 6-1, 6-4

Prior to the London Games, Murray was in danger of becoming the latest 'nearly man' in British tennis, having lost four Grand Slam semi-finals and just as many finals - including a 2012 heartbreaking Wimbledon defeat at the hands of the imperious Roger Federer.

Murray needed a landmark victory to ensure he was a threat to the established trio at the top including Federer, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, and it was in August 2012 at Wimbledon - the the scene of his SW19 final heartbreak a month earlier - that would provide it.

Once more up against Federer, who was looking for his first singles gold medal with Switzerland, Murray brushed aside his rival 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 and set the foundations for his future success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2OJN_0kHqTtHU00

Novak Djokovic (US Open, final - 2012) 7-6, 7-5, 2-6, 3-6, 6-2

And that future success didn't take long to flourish into a Grand Slam victory just a month after the Olympics, as he battled with Djokovic in an epic at Flushing Meadows.

Having endured two battling sets to move 2-0 up, it looked bleak for Murray when Djokovic breezed through the next couple of sets to take the final into a decider.

But it was the Scot who held his nerve in the finale - seeing off Djokovic 6-2 in the final set to become the first British man to win a Grand Slam singles title for 76 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xOpK_0kHqTtHU00

Novak Djokovic (Wimbledon, final - 2013) 6-4, 7-5, 6-4

One year on from his devastating defeat at the hands of Federer, Murray was back in the SW19 final - only this time he had an Olympic gold medal and Grad Slam success to arm himself mentally.

Still though, the annual story of Fred Perry being the last British men's player to win the singles competition back in 1936 was still doing the rounds, and there was much anxiety around Centre Court as one of the hottest sporting tickets of the summer was seeing if Murray could finally make the British breakthrough.

Despite having arguably the toughest task in tennis with a match against top seed Djokovic, Murray breezed through in straight sets to capture the first of his two Wimbledon crowns and cement his place as one of Britain's greatest ever tennis players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ob6aO_0kHqTtHU00

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
tennisuptodate.com

Wilander apologies to Murray after epic Australian Open win: "You've proved me wrong"

Eurosport tennis analyst Mats Wilander apologized to Andy Murray for doubting him after his impressive win over Andy Murray saying 'You have proved me wrong'. Wilander has been always sceptical about Murray's ability to really play on a high level since he simply didn't think it was possible with his injuries over the years. Well, Murray has certainly scored his biggest win since coming back, by beating Matteo Berrettini in five sets. After the match, Wilander admitted he was wrong in the Eurosport studio:
atptour.com

Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury

One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020,  ...
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Action News Jax

Australian Open 2023 Day 2: Novak Djokovic victorious in return, Andy Murray upsets top 15 seed

Day 2 of the 2023 Australian Open didn't quite go according to plan. Matches started at 7:00pm EST as usual, but several hours later play was stopped due to the extreme heat. Matches continued with the roofs closed at Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena, but matches on the uncovered courts — which is the majority of them — were suspended and rescheduled for Wednesday.
The Associated Press

No. 2 Ons Jabeur loses to Vondrousova at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the latest top player to exit the Australian Open in the second round, beaten by 86th-ranked Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. Jabeur had complained of a knee problem after her opening victory at Melbourne Park and seemed out of sorts for much of the loss against Vondrousova, which ended a little past 1 a.m. on Friday.
BBC

Australian Open 2023: Injured Rafael Nadal loses to Mackenzie McDonald

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Rafael Nadal's Australian Open title defence is over after a second-round defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald in...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray comes back from down 2 sets to defeat Thanasi Kokkinakis and advance to third round

If you haven’t been paying much attention to this year’s Australian Open, you likely missed an all-time moment. Into the wee hours of the morning in Melbourne (past 4:00 a.m. local time, to be more specific), 35-year-old Andy Murray pulled off a miraculous comeback to defeat the younger Thanasi Kokkinakis in five sets and advance past the tournament’s second round.
atptour.com

Ruud, Djokovic Resume Title Bids; Murray & Kokkinakis Clash At Australian Open

Second-round singles action concludes Thursday at the 2023 Australian Open, where Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic seek to build on solid opening wins at the first Grand Slam of the year. Five-time finalist Andy Murray also returns to court, as the Scot tries to build on his epic win against...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

723K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy