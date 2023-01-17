Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Corn and soy close with double-digit gains | Thursday, January 12, 2023
At the close, March corn is up 16¢ to $6.72 a bushel. March soybeans are up 26¢ to $15.19 a bushel. CBOT wheat closed up 4¢. KC wheat closed up 12¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 13¢. Live cattle are down 18¢. Lean hogs are down...
Agriculture Online
Corn ends week up over 20¢ | Friday, January 13, 2023
Corn closed at $6.76 a bushel, more than 20¢ higher than where corn started the week. Soybeans are up more than 30¢ from where they started the week. Closing price today was $15.28 a bushel. CBOT wheat is up a penny for the day. KC wheat is up...
China's trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow
China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose 7% despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers.Exports increased to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s explosive 29.9% gain, customs data showed Friday. Imports edged up 1.1% to 2.7 trillion, cooling from the previous year’s 30.1% rise as growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed.The country's politically volatile global trade surplus expanded by 29.7% from 2021′s record, already the highest ever for any economy.“China’s foreign trade and exports showed strong resilience in the face of...
Agriculture Online
Brazil summer grain crop to outgrow storage capacity for first time in 20 years
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2022/2023 summer grain production will outgrow total storage capacity for the first time in 20 years amid expectations of a record soybean harvest, according to government data obtained by Reuters from Conab, the food supply and statistics agency. Brazil will harvest a combined...
Agriculture Online
China's 2022 pork output rises to highest in eight years
Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's pork output in 2022 increased by 4.6% from 2021 to reach its highest since 2014, official data showed on Tuesday, confounding some expectations for a smaller rise. Pork output in the world's top producer of the meat reached 55.41 million tonnes, the highest since 56.71...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Oil production picking up in second-largest U.S. shale field
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Oil production in South Texas, home of the second largest U.S. shale field, is expected to rise as much as 4% this year, as higher prices spur more drilling and as U.S. crude exports set new records.
investing.com
Gold prices cool after strong rally, head for fifth week of gains
Investing.com -- Gold prices hovered at a nine-month high on Friday after a sharp rally in the prior session, and were headed for a fifth consecutive week of gains amid resurgent safe haven demand and growing uncertainty over the path of U.S. monetary policy. Prices of the yellow metal surged...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
CNBC
Oil prices settle higher on hopes of China demand rebound
Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday in choppy trading after China posted weak but expectation-beating annual economic growth data and on hopes that a recent shift in its COVID-19 policy will boost fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled up $1.46, or 1.7%, to $85.92 while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)...
Ethanol Producer Magazine
UNICA: Ethanol production, sales up in late December
UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has released data that shows ethanol production by mills in the south-central region of the country was up during the second half of December. Ethanol sales were also up during the two-week period. Mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 2.63 million metric...
agupdate.com
USDA production report shakes grain markets
USDA’s annual production report, released Jan. 12, included surprises that will likely have implications for grain markets going forward. “While it was no surprise that USDA had surprises for us, it shocked the system with its reduction in last summer’s row-crop production estimates,” said Jacob Christy from The Andersons.
CNBC
Oil dips, but hovers near 2023 highs on China demand optimism
Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Monday, but held close to the highest levels since the start of the year on optimism that China's reopening will lift fuel demand at the world's top crude importer. Brent crude fell 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $84.92 a barrel by 0116...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures hit one-month low; USDA data awaited
CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Thursday with the most-active April contract hitting a one-month low on technical selling, soft cash cattle markets and weak wholesale beef prices, traders said. CME February live cattle settled down 0.850 cent at 155.950 cents per pound,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn down for second session on improved Argentine weather
SINGAPORE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures slid for a second session on Thursday, as forecasts of much-needed rains in Argentina's crop belt eased some of the supply concerns resulting from a severe drought in the South American country. Wheat lost more ground, although a slow pace...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy, corn retreat from multi-month highs on profit-taking, weather
CHICAGO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures turned lower on Wednesday as traders booked profits after both markets set multi-month highs and as weather forecasts promised much-needed rains in Argentina's crop belt, traders said. Wheat followed the weaker trend. As of 1:02 p.m. CST (1902 GMT), Chicago...
msn.com
Gold ends lower as investors weigh Fed rate-hike talk, even as U.S. wholesale inflation and retail sales fall
Gold prices ended with a loss on Wednesday, after tapping their highest levels since April, pressured by the latest interest-rate talk from Federal Reserve officials, even as the latest U.S. economic data revealed wholesale inflation and retail sales both slowed in December. Price action. Gold futures for February delivery edged...
investing.com
Oil retreats despite China demand, as U.S. data goes from bad to worse
Investing.com -- Is bad really good? It’s a question oil bulls had to reckon with as oil prices retreated from Wednesday’s highs reached on China’s bullish story as U.S. data on manufacturing to retail turned from bad to worse. March, the most actively traded contract on New...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean hits 7-month high on Argentina supply concerns
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures scaled a seven-month peak on Wednesday, as forecasts of dry weather in the world's third-biggest producer Argentina raised concerns over global supplies amid strong demand. Wheat slid after four sessions of gains, while corn inched up and hovered close to a two-and-half-month...
U.S. manufacturing output tumbles in December
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories fell more than expected in December and output in the prior month was weaker than previously thought, indicating that manufacturing was rapidly losing momentum as higher borrowing costs hurt demand for goods.
