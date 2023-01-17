ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

First 5 p.m. sunset of the year in NYC coming up

NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of the first signs of spring’s approach is coming.  The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in New York City will be on Saturday, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will slowly get later after that and the area won’t see another sunset before 5 p.m. until November.  On Nov. 4, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New York City snow drought now the fourth-longest in recorded history

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A staggering 10-month absence of snow in New York City has made the ongoing streak the fourth-longest since record-keeping began. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not registered one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — the threshold of a measurable snowfall — in 313 days through Jan. 16, 2023, trailing only three streaks of 319 days, 320 days and 332 days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

At Century-Old Randazzo’s, the Battle of the Clam Chowders Continues

Randazzo’s Clam Bar is not only one of the city’s best Italian restaurants, it’s one of the city’s best seafood restaurants. It dates to 1916 — an era when the bay was lined with so-called clam shacks – now there’s only one. Randazzo’s began as a Lower East Side fish market that moved to Sheepshead Bay in 1932, eventually establishing an empire that extended to clam bars, seafood restaurants, and fish markets. Run by the fifth generation of the Randazzo family, the restaurant perches on the edge of the bay at 2017 Emmons Avenue, near East 21st Street, a red-neon lobster hoists high in the air above it. But diners don’t make the pilgrimage to Randazzo’s for lobster alone: Clams are as much of the draw.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing.  The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball.  Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Inside New York City’s largest food pantry, 9 million reasons

QUEENS (PIX11) — 9 Million Reasons is New York’s largest volunteer-based food pantry, the name inspired by the 9 million people living in New York City. New York Living’s Alex Lee was at their facility in Queens to share more about their mission. Watch the video player for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River

A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Beloved supermarket H Mart inks space on the Upper East Side

Originally founded in Queens in 1982, H Mart, “the largest Asian supermarket chain in America” has boomed into oodles of locations near and far over the past 41 years. Its next address is likely on the Upper East Side, according to real estate news publication The Real Deal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy