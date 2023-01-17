Read full article on original website
New York City has lacked snow so far this winter, but late-season storms can cripple the Big Apple
There's something magical about walking through the streets of New York City while snow falls. As we move into the middle of winter and approach Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, millions in the Big Apple and along the I-95 corridor wonder, "Where's the snow?"
First 5 p.m. sunset of the year in NYC coming up
NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of the first signs of spring’s approach is coming. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in New York City will be on Saturday, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will slowly get later after that and the area won’t see another sunset before 5 p.m. until November. On Nov. 4, […]
NYC is experiencing its fourth longest snow drought on record but first flurry expected next week
New York has been snowless for 313 days, making it the fourth longest drought recorded. It is on track to become the second latest-recorded snowfall of the season, breaking 1871 record.
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
New York City snow drought now the fourth-longest in recorded history
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A staggering 10-month absence of snow in New York City has made the ongoing streak the fourth-longest since record-keeping began. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not registered one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — the threshold of a measurable snowfall — in 313 days through Jan. 16, 2023, trailing only three streaks of 319 days, 320 days and 332 days.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] There are Real Diamonds and Gold in New York City Sidewalk Cracks!
Today I visit and do some treasure hunting in the Diamond District in New York City and demonstrate how to find Real Diamonds and Gold in the Sidewalk cracks. Treasure hunting in NYC. via Klesh. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an...
Eater
At Century-Old Randazzo’s, the Battle of the Clam Chowders Continues
Randazzo’s Clam Bar is not only one of the city’s best Italian restaurants, it’s one of the city’s best seafood restaurants. It dates to 1916 — an era when the bay was lined with so-called clam shacks – now there’s only one. Randazzo’s began as a Lower East Side fish market that moved to Sheepshead Bay in 1932, eventually establishing an empire that extended to clam bars, seafood restaurants, and fish markets. Run by the fifth generation of the Randazzo family, the restaurant perches on the edge of the bay at 2017 Emmons Avenue, near East 21st Street, a red-neon lobster hoists high in the air above it. But diners don’t make the pilgrimage to Randazzo’s for lobster alone: Clams are as much of the draw.
5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing. The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
NBC New York
Finally, There's Snow In the Forecast! But Don't Get Too Excited Yet…
Snow in January? Groundbreaking. Only this year, it really would be. That's because we haven't had any measurable snowfall in New York City at all thus far in the season, which is about a month old by now. It's even more surprising given that other parts of the country have...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Here are some events you can check out on Lunar New Year in New York City
It’s Year of the Rabbit! Celebrate Lunar New Year celebrations in New York City starting this weekend and lasting for a month culminating with the big, blowout 25th Annual Lunar New Year Parade in Manhattan’s Chinatown. Below are events — listed in chronological order — to hop, skip,...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
You can now get 2-for-1 Amtrak tickets for trips across New York this winter
While the snow holds off (for now), this winter is shaping up to be the perfect time to get out of the city and travel across the beautiful state of New York. And Amtrak has a deal to make it all the more possible. The Amtrak New York Winter BOGO...
pix11.com
Inside New York City’s largest food pantry, 9 million reasons
QUEENS (PIX11) — 9 Million Reasons is New York’s largest volunteer-based food pantry, the name inspired by the 9 million people living in New York City. New York Living’s Alex Lee was at their facility in Queens to share more about their mission. Watch the video player for more.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
You can ride a vintage train from 1948 along the Hudson River starting next month
The beloved Hudson River Rail Excursion is back for the year!. Starting February through November, folks will get to travel aboard two restored railroad cars from 1948, which actually have official names: Tavern-Lounge No. 43 and Hickory Creek. Tickets will go on sale on this website on January 20 and...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Westbound Holland Tunnel to close six nights per week till 2025 for Sandy repairs
The Holland Tunnel’s New Jersey-bound tube will close six nights per week starting next month, the Port Authority announced Tuesday, in order to conduct critical repairs to infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Starting the evening of Feb. 5, the 95-year-old tunnel’s westbound tube will close from 11...
Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River
A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Beloved supermarket H Mart inks space on the Upper East Side
Originally founded in Queens in 1982, H Mart, “the largest Asian supermarket chain in America” has boomed into oodles of locations near and far over the past 41 years. Its next address is likely on the Upper East Side, according to real estate news publication The Real Deal.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Before the clock strikes 12: Midnight Theatre in Manhattan West brings evening magic, comedy, and Broadway
Mystery and intrigue are abound at the Midnight Theatre, where guests can explore a space part theatre and part salon, rub elbows and crack a wise one with Pete Davidson, or nab seats to a secret, sold-out show of a 1980s screening featuring Barbra Streisand on 16-millimeter film. There will...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
You can walk under this giant colorful archway in downtown Manhattan right now
“Pulse Portal,” an art installation by sculpture artist Davis McCarty that was previously on display at Burning Man in 2016, is now on display at Brookfield Place’s Waterfront Plaza—and it’s a creative piece of work that you definitely want to see in the flesh. The eye-catching,...
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
Nextdoor App's 'Unauthorized' Letters To Neighbors Irk NY Woman
A New York woman is none too happy with the social media site Nextdoor after claiming the company “hacked” her name to advertise its services.Columbia County resident Celeste Alexander, of Ghent, recently discovered that Nextdoor has been sending out letters to her neighbors, inviting them to join …
