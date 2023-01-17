ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

psychologytoday.com

Update on Our Veterans’ Mental Health

Because of the stoic mindset veterans absorbed in the military, it may be hard for them to ask for help. When a sense of community is lost upon leaving the military, it can be an alienating experience. A common misperception is that all veterans have posttraumatic stress disorder. With this...
FLORIDA STATE
agupdate.com

Advocating for hard working farmers, ranchers

Well, it’s that time again when my dad is gone for the American Farm Bureau annual convention in Puerto Rico and I am home doing chores. I am getting up early and feeding the livestock, looking for new baby lambs late at night in the cold, and taking on any odd jobs that my father has not completed that I can do.
KANSAS STATE
The HD Post

32 small business grants to apply for in 2023

NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
Harvard Health

Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight

New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechCrunch

John Deere will let farmers repair their own equipment

Over the weekend, Deere and Co. joined the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) in cosigning a memorandum of understanding (MOU) designed to open access to tools and repair information. “This is an issue that has been a priority for us for several years and has taken a lot of work...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MedicalXpress

Study shows cyclic breathing technique more effective in reducing stress than mindfulness meditation

At team of researchers at Stanford University reports evidence that people who engage in cyclic sighing breathing exercises see a greater reduction in stress than those engaging in mindfulness meditation. In their paper published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, the researchers describe their study of several different types of stress reduction techniques.
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Office of Rural Health: New effort for rural communities

A new national effort to assist rural communities with health care is now in place. The Office of Rural Health (ORH) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been established, according to Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley and Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. The ORH will enhance the CDC's rural health portfolio, coordinate rural health efforts across CDC programs, and develop a strategic plan for rural health...
OREGON STATE
catingtonpost.com

5 Scientific Reasons Why Cats Make You Happy

Cat owners sometimes get a bad rap – especially if you’re above a certain age or own more than one cat. Though the term “crazy cat lady” is kicked around fairly often, owning a cat may make you anything but crazy. In fact, owning a cat could have a beneficial impact on your mental health.
Daily Orange

‘Ammo in my arsenal:’ Cody Nagle defies stigma for those in recovery

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Even before she graduates from Syracuse University College of Law in the spring, Cody Nagle has already built a resume that includes working alongside presidential advisors in the White House. She is a wife and a mother of three, and has a job lined up for when she earns her J.D. in May.
SYRACUSE, NY
MedicineNet.com

Is Kaposi’s Sarcoma an STD?

The cause of Kaposi’s sarcoma (KS) is still unknown. The condition could be brought on by a sexually transmitted agent. KS manifests more quickly in HIV-positive people and is not typically detected in the blood of infected people. What is Kaposi’s sarcoma?. Kaposi’s sarcoma develops in the lining...
Agriculture Online

Farm Futures survey sees U.S. all-wheat plantings up 6.8% in 2023

CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A Farm Futures magazine survey of U.S. planting intentions indicated that producers plan to expand all-wheat seedings for 2023 harvest by nearly 7% compared to a year ago, with smaller increases expected for corn and soybean acreage. * Corn plantings for 2023 were forecast at...
Agriculture Online

Feeding apple waste to chickens may boost their health

An apple a day may keep the livestock veterinarian away. Juice, pulp, and other waste from Empire apples, when injected into chicken eggs before hatching, show signs of boosting the animal’s intestinal health, according to Cornell research. “Apples are one of the top fruits produced in the United States...
Agriculture Online

U.S. rolls out rule to stop fraud in organic food sales

CHICAGO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. government plans to impose new regulations on food producers and handlers aimed at reducing fraudulent schemes in which non-organic products are sold as organic, one of the biggest changes to oversight of the industry in decades. A final rule from the U.S. Department...
MINNESOTA STATE
Agriculture Online

Advice for a beginning farmer

Justin Zahradka, a young farmer from Lawton, North Dakota, has always wanted to farm and raise cattle for as long as he can remember. Editor, Lorrie Boyer talks with Justin to hear his advice on beginning a farm operation in North Dakota.
LAWTON, ND
constructiontechnology.media

Study shows construction must do more to tackle mental health

The latest edition of The Civil Quarterly (TCQ) report from Dodge Construction Network features new data on how civil construction companies are attempting to address mental health. The responses about mental health reveal an industry still seeking to fully engage with this issue, with only 34% of contractor respondents reporting...
Agriculture Online

Bayer announces collaboration with Oerth Bio

Bayer and agricultural biotech company Oerth Bio will collaborate to develop the next generation of sustainable crop protection products. Founded in 2019 by Bayer’s impact investment arm, Leaps by Bayer, and Arvinas, Oerth Bio has patented the PROTAC protein degradation technology. This unique protein degradation technology provides an innovative...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Senior living communities are homes, not healthcare settings, Argentum tells OSHA

Senior living communities are not healthcare settings and should not be regulated as such, Argentum told the federal government Tuesday. In a letter to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Argentum President and CEO James Balda argued that senior living communities are “home” to many older adults and provide only limited healthcare services. In addition, assisted living communities are a “lower-risk environment” than hospital and non-hospital ambulatory care settings, which were exempt from OSHA’s emergency temporary standard in certain cases, he said.

