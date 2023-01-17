ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics

Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last. With two seconds left...
NBC Sports

Celtics give positive update on Brown's injury ahead of Warriors game

The Boston Celtics have not officially said if Jaylen Brown will play in Thursday night's NBA Finals rematch against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden, but they did give a positive update on the veteran guard Wednesday. Brown has missed Boston's last three games with right abductor tightness, but...
Boston

A scare for Patrice Bergeron, and other takeaways from Bruins-Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. — The Boston Bruins began Wednesday’s game trailing the New York Islanders 1-0 after 20 minutes behind Zach Parise’s late first-period knuckle puck tally. Then they turned a corner in the middle frame behind another blue-line offensive spark from Charlie McAvoy’s blast and Derek Forbort’s tuck-in go-ahead tally on the doorstep.
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
chatsports.com

Preview: Golden State Warriors (22-22) at Boston Celtics (33-12) Game #46 1/19/23

Golden State Warriors (22-22) at Boston Celtics (33-12) Thursday, January 19, 2023. The Celtics return home from their 3 game road trip to host the Golden State Warriors in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals. This is the second and final regular season meeting between these two teams. The Warriors won the first meeting 123-107 on December 10 in San Francisco. These two teams tied the series 1-1 last season with each team winning on the road.
Yardbarker

Celtics Reportedly Looking for Players in Very Specific Range Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

The Boston Celtics already are the best team in the NBA, but they can still improve?. Boston has shown this season that it has one of, if not the best roster in all of the NBA. When healthy, the Celtics' starting lineup of Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams may be the best in all of basketball. Plus, with the luxury of having the likes of Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White, and Grant Williams coming off the bench, Boston has one of the strongest second units in all of basketball.
NBC Bay Area

Warriors Observations: Dubs Fumble Lead, Lose to Celtics in Overtime

What we learned as Dubs fumble lead, lose in OT to Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors this season have had numerous bad losses. Thursday night in Boston was not one of them. Though the Warriors were outlasted in overtime, losing to the Boston Celtics 121-118 at...
NBC Sports

Draymond Green, Deuce Tatum share wholesome moment after C's-Warriors

Folks at TD Garden were treated to the lighter side of Draymond Green after Thursday night's Celtics-Warriors showdown. During Jayson Tatum's postgame interview with TNT, Green kept the C's star's five-year-old son Deuce entertained. As our Celtics Twitter account aptly pointed out, his playing style with Deuce was reminiscent of his playing style on the court.
People

Chris Ford, Former Boston Celtics Coach and Basketball Player, Dead at 74: 'He Made His Mark'

Former Boston Celtics coach and NBA player Chris Ford has died. He was 74. Ford's family announced his death on Wednesday, noting that he had died the day prior. In a statement shared through the NBA's website, they said: "The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023. Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life."
