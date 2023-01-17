Read full article on original website
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
A guide to planning a girls trip to BostonGenni FranklinBoston, MA
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
“That’s why most players didn’t want to play with him” - Kobe Bryant’s long-time trainer Gary Vitti reveals why players feared teaming up with the Black Mamba
Kobe was also lucky to be paired up with some teammates who understood how his mindset worked and eventually also followed his lead.
WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics
Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last. With two seconds left...
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics odds, picks and predictions
The Golden State Warriors (22-22) and Boston Celtics (33-12) meet Thursday at TD Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Warriors vs. Celtics odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Warriors covered the spread as 2.5-point...
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Ready To Get Off the Bench To Face Warriors
Ex-Cal star, having his best season, missed the past three games due to injury.
‘They outplayed us’: Steve Kerr, Warriors see fortunes reversed against Celtics at TD Garden
"We didn't close the game. Better now than in the playoffs.”. Thursday’s NBA Finals rematch between the Celtics and Warriors had it all. There was a double-digit comeback in the second half by Boston. A clutch three-point equalizer by Jaylen Brown in the last minute of regulation. Numerous gut-check...
Will the Boston Celtics stay hot for the rest of the season?
Last season, the Boston Celtics looked like a play-in team at the midpoint of the 2021-22 NBA season, but morphed into the best team in the league soon after, nearly winning a title in the postseason to boot. Could the Celtics find themselves with a season that is the inverted mirror image in 2022-23, or will the Celtics stay hot for the rest of the season?
Celtics give positive update on Brown's injury ahead of Warriors game
The Boston Celtics have not officially said if Jaylen Brown will play in Thursday night's NBA Finals rematch against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden, but they did give a positive update on the veteran guard Wednesday. Brown has missed Boston's last three games with right abductor tightness, but...
Celtics Reportedly Showing 'Significant Trade Interest' in Acquiring Intriguing Center
The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA and could be even better. Boston currently sits atop the NBA leaderboard with an impressive 33-12 record but things could be even better for the Celtics soon. The Celtics were without the services of center Robert Williams for the team's first 29 ...
A scare for Patrice Bergeron, and other takeaways from Bruins-Islanders
ELMONT, N.Y. — The Boston Bruins began Wednesday’s game trailing the New York Islanders 1-0 after 20 minutes behind Zach Parise’s late first-period knuckle puck tally. Then they turned a corner in the middle frame behind another blue-line offensive spark from Charlie McAvoy’s blast and Derek Forbort’s tuck-in go-ahead tally on the doorstep.
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Former Celtics coach Chris Ford dies at 74
Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket, has died, his family announced in a statement. He was 74.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
Preview: Golden State Warriors (22-22) at Boston Celtics (33-12) Game #46 1/19/23
Golden State Warriors (22-22) at Boston Celtics (33-12) Thursday, January 19, 2023. The Celtics return home from their 3 game road trip to host the Golden State Warriors in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals. This is the second and final regular season meeting between these two teams. The Warriors won the first meeting 123-107 on December 10 in San Francisco. These two teams tied the series 1-1 last season with each team winning on the road.
Celtics Reportedly Looking for Players in Very Specific Range Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline
The Boston Celtics already are the best team in the NBA, but they can still improve?. Boston has shown this season that it has one of, if not the best roster in all of the NBA. When healthy, the Celtics' starting lineup of Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams may be the best in all of basketball. Plus, with the luxury of having the likes of Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White, and Grant Williams coming off the bench, Boston has one of the strongest second units in all of basketball.
Jayson Tatum Reveals Celtics' New Mindset vs. Warriors
The Boston Celtics changed their entire mindset vs. the Golden State Warriors
Warriors Observations: Dubs Fumble Lead, Lose to Celtics in Overtime
What we learned as Dubs fumble lead, lose in OT to Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors this season have had numerous bad losses. Thursday night in Boston was not one of them. Though the Warriors were outlasted in overtime, losing to the Boston Celtics 121-118 at...
Draymond Green, Deuce Tatum share wholesome moment after C's-Warriors
Folks at TD Garden were treated to the lighter side of Draymond Green after Thursday night's Celtics-Warriors showdown. During Jayson Tatum's postgame interview with TNT, Green kept the C's star's five-year-old son Deuce entertained. As our Celtics Twitter account aptly pointed out, his playing style with Deuce was reminiscent of his playing style on the court.
Chris Ford, Former Boston Celtics Coach and Basketball Player, Dead at 74: 'He Made His Mark'
Former Boston Celtics coach and NBA player Chris Ford has died. He was 74. Ford's family announced his death on Wednesday, noting that he had died the day prior. In a statement shared through the NBA's website, they said: "The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023. Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life."
Comments / 4