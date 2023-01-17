ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Police Investigate After Shots Fired Into Occupied Home

Bristol Virginia Police continue to investigate an incident where a gunshot was fired into an occupied home in the area of Ventura Circle. Police say video footage shows the incident and it appears the shot was fired from a red Nissan Frontier Truck with an extended cab. The Bristol Virginia Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is conducting the investigation. If you have information on this incident your asked to contact Bristol Virginia Police.
BRISTOL, VA
Second victim identified in Blountville homicides

The second victim of murder suspect Donald Britt was identified Friday by police. An update from Sullivan County Sheriff Cassidy says the victim of the homicide on Stevenson Hill Road in Blountville was identified as Barry Countiss, 56. Donald Britt was taken into custody Thursday after he reportedly killed Katie...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Bays Mountain wolf pack leader, Takoda, dies following injury

A beloved member of the Bays Mountain family and female leader of the wolf pack, Takoda, was euthanized last week following an injury and infection. The Kingsport park and planetarium’s staff says Takoda was a strong female leader, and lived at the park since she was a pup. The...
KINGSPORT, TN

