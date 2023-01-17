Bristol Virginia Police continue to investigate an incident where a gunshot was fired into an occupied home in the area of Ventura Circle. Police say video footage shows the incident and it appears the shot was fired from a red Nissan Frontier Truck with an extended cab. The Bristol Virginia Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is conducting the investigation. If you have information on this incident your asked to contact Bristol Virginia Police.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO