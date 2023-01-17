Read full article on original website
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
Domtar produces first batch of recycled packaging
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Domtar Packaging’s Kingsport Mill is up and running after three years and a $350 million renovation project–now as the second largest recycled containerboard production facility in North America. The company announced yesterday it had produced its first roll of %100 recycled containerboard. Mill Manager Troy Wilson said the moment the first […]
Recycling Today
Domtar completes Kingsport conversion, resumes operations
Domtar has resumed operations at its mill in Kingsport, Tennessee, after completing the two-year conversion of the facility from an uncoated freesheet paper mill into the company’s first 100-percent-recycled packaging plant. The project totaled $350 million and, upon its completion, makes the site home to the second-largest recycled containerboard...
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For Reopening
The long wait to get a yummy chicken sandwich may come to an end next week. The fast-food restaurant closed in late July for demolition and rebuilding.The completed project expanded the location from one to two drive-thru lanes and moved the building’s footprint on the lot to the east.
wcyb.com
Visible construction underway at Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — More visible work is now progressing at the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock. Crews recently started tearing down what was once the Sears building at the former Bristol Mall. Hard Rock International Chief Operating Officer Jon Lucas, said the building is coming down,...
wjhl.com
Local restaurants grappling with historic rise in egg prices
Inflation has led to rising prices of several essentials, food included. Recently, the cost of eggs has increased, and experts say it's not just because of inflation. Local restaurants grappling with historic rise in …. Inflation has led to rising prices of several essentials, food included. Recently, the cost of...
Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society to open at new location
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Greeneville-Green County Humane Society is opening up a new location on Tuesday Jan. 24. This new location will provide the staff and the animals with more space and storage. Jeff Idell was the contractor behind this project, “This building was built for longevity and its a 8000 square foot facility and […]
Kingsport Times-News
Lee County Planning Commission approves convenience center relocation, holds on zoning amendment
JONESVILLE — A trash convenience center in the Jasper community will be moved, while a zoning provision for landfills in Lee County goes back to the drawing board. The county Planning Commission voted 3-0 Wednesday to approve a Board of Supervisors special use permit application to move an existing convenience center to a site in the Jasper community. The permit follows some community and official concerns that the current center along U.S. Route 23 has poor vehicle access and attracts dumping from people in neighboring counties.
wcyb.com
Abingdon excited to host several events to keep people entertained during winter months
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Abingdon, Virginia is known for its artsy vibe, historic charm and proximity to some of the most spectacular outdoor recreation in the state. It's also boasting several exciting events slated to be held over the next few months -- like January Jams...
Kingsport Chick-fil-A announces planned reopening date
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s only Chick-fil-A closed its doors last year so the restaurant could be demolished and rebuilt with improvements. Now, six months later, a planned reopening date has been announced. In a Facebook post, the restaurant revealed a target reopening date of Jan. 26. The Kingsport Chick-fil-A, located at 1205 E. Stone […]
Johnson City Press
Tickets on sale for Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner
KINGSPORT — Tickets are now on sale for the Kingsport Chamber's 76th Annual Dinner on Friday, Feb. 3 and will, for the 11th time, feature Party on the Moon, the No. 1 party band in the nation. The event will be held at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort &...
993thex.com
Study Being Conducted On Busy Kingsport Highway Interchange
A study is underway to review safety issues, future development potential, current and future traffic counts and other traffic issues at one of Kingsport’s busiest highway interchanges. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will spend more than 124 thousand dollars to examine the John B. Dennis Highway and East Stone Drive interchange and the surrounding area. Public input is being sought for the study and citizens can provide feedback through an online survey that remains open until January 31.
Kingsport Times-News
$750,000 state grant goes to Lonesome Pine Technology Park site
WISE — Development of a new site in the Lonesome Pine Business and Technology Park will see a $750,000 boost in progress. The Virginia Business Ready Sites Program grant — one of 22 grants totaling $90 million — will go toward development of the Elam Farm site at the western end of the park, Wise County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Brian Falin said Tuesday.
State senator weighs in on Sullivan Co. dog arrest case
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After two Sullivan County women were arrested for their alleged role in the disappearance of a dog during severe cold, Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg said he thinks a change in the law is in order. “It seems logical that we should be able to save that dog,” Lundberg told News […]
DOJ: 7 charged in conspiracy to bring drugs into East Tenn. & Southwest Va.
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Seven people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged role in an operation to bring heroin and methamphetamine into East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. A release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), states that following people were charged and arrested after the four-count indictment was returned: […]
Augusta Free Press
Multi-state heroin and meth trafficking conspiracy In Virginia, Tennessee broken up
A large-scale heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy that brought drugs from Michigan into Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee for redistribution has been broken up, and seven individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Abingdon. The four-count indictment was unsealed today following multiple arrests. Charged in the conspiracy...
WSET
7 indicted in large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy in Virginia and Tennessee
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A federal grand jury in Abingdon has indicted seven people for their alleged involvement in a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy that brought heroin and methamphetamine from Michigan into Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee. The four-count indictment was returned under seal last week and unsealed today following multiple arrests.
wjhl.com
Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest
Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect …. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Tennessee Lady Vols Wins...
Johnson City woman celebrates 107th birthday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman celebrated her 107th birthday on Thursday. Sarah Collier, the oldest resident at Abundant Christian Living Center, received gifts of a dozen white roses, chocolate candy, and a throw blanket. She shared some of her wisdom with News Channel 11, encouraging people to “live each day, one […]
wjhl.com
Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, leads police on pursuit
Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, leads police on pursuit. Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, …. Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, leads police on pursuit. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect …. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks...
wjhl.com
Breakfast With Daytime: Rheatown Country Store & Deli
For our very first Breakfast With Daytime, Chris takes us for a visit to Rheatown Country Store & Deli in Greene County, for great food, fun, and folks at this wonderful local business!. For more information call 423-257-5784.
