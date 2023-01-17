Read full article on original website
State tourism department reports another strong year
The increase in tourist spending in South Dakota outpaced the increase of the inflation rate seen over the same time period, according to a new state report. Wanda Goodman is the deputy secretary of the Department of Tourism. She said visitor spending is a cornerstone in the state economy. “Jobs...
Political Junkies: Bills to watch in 2023
It's been a bustling beginning to the South Dakota legislative session! The Dakota Political Junkies are here with their recommendations on which bills you should be watching.
Dakota Life | South Dakota's Patchwork Forest
When you think about forests in South Dakota you might think of the Black Hills but a patchwork of forests also exists in the northwest part of the state. Watch the full episode of Dakota Life from Buffalo, South Dakota HERE.
Legislative committee proposes alternative youth education study
The South Dakota House Education Committee has passed a resolution to study alternative paths for teens to obtain the equivalent of a high school diploma. House Concurrent Resolution 6001 would set up a task force to look at new ways to engage youth who do not respond to going to high school or obtaining a GED. Supporters of the resolution say this could lead to a positive alternative to formal education, serving the student population currently slipping through the cracks.
Department of History of the State of South Dakota is established in 1901
January 30th, 1901, the Journal of the State Legislature reports that the House has approved House Bill 10. Having passed in both legislative bodies, it was sent to Governor Charles Herreid. He signed the bill a week later. It established the Department of History of the State of South Dakota and defined the duties and powers of the State Historical Society.
AG wants prosecution power in election law
The South Dakota Attorney General has sponsored five bills this year, kicked off with testimony on Thursday, Jan. 19, before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Two bills were deferred for more work, one was postponed, and one passed without opposition. But Senate Bill 47, affecting election law, drew criticism from one...
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra receives largest donation in history
The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is looking to the future after the organization received the largest donation in its history. SDSO executive director Jennifer Teisinger said the $2 million donation was made by Rosemarie and Dean Buntrock after they read an article featuring the orchestra published in the New Yorker magazine.
Wounded Knee Stand-Off 50th Anniversary
This article is taken from the February 2023 issue of South Dakota Public Broadcasting Magazine. Read past issues HERE. On February 27th, 1973, a 71-day stand-off began at Wounded Knee. During this time, around 200 Ogalala Lakota and American Indian Movement (AIM) followers occupied the town of Wounded Knee, SD. The occupation was a result of the desire among Native people that their voices be heard and treaties fulfilled. The town of Wounded Knee was significant because of the massacre that took place there 80 years prior.
UJS says study needed for young adult offenders
The Unified Judicial System is proposing a study of young adult offenders, to determine how to handle them in the criminal justice system. That study is on its way to becoming reality, after House Bill 1063 was passed on Wednesday, Jan. 18, by the House Judiciary Committee with a unanimous vote.
Veterinary Student Reflects on Journey to Vet School
Lauren Larson knew from a young age that she wanted to become a veterinarian. She worked to achieve a high grade point average all through school and even took college-level courses in high school to hopefully give her an edge when it came to getting accepted into vet school. But...
