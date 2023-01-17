LITTLE ROCK — The 25th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks have fallen harder and faster in early SEC play than they did in the previous three seasons under fourth-year head coach Eric Musselman, and the recent collapses on defense (which was the team strength) in combination with a myriad of ongoing problems on offense has only exasperated matters during the current downward spiral of three consecutive losses by double-digit margins as part of a 4-losses-in-5-games stretch to begin league play.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO