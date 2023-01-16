ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Town of Ashland Advertising For Communications Coordinator

ASHLAND – The Town of Ashland, a community of about 19,000 individuals, is advertising for a full-time position of Communications Coordinator in the Economic Development Department. The Communications Coordinator is responsible for communicating to the public the information and activities of the Town through the use of all available...
ASHLAND, MA
PuroClean Opens Natick Location

NATICK – PuroClean, one of the country’s leading property restoration and remediation franchises, today, January 20 announced the opening of PuroClean of Natick, led by owner Nigel Belgrave, the owner of PuroClean of Auburn. With the opening of PuroClean of Natick, Belgrave and his team of trained restoration...
NATICK, MA
Purchase a Calendar To Support Literacy Unlimited

FRAMINGHAM – Literacy Unlimited is selling calendars of Farm Pond in Framingham, through the seasons, to raise money for the organization. Michelle Cuata, the new coordinator for Literacy Unlimited, said calendars will be available to purchase at the main Framingham Public Library on Saturday during the Friends of the Framingham Library monthly book sale on Saturday, January 20.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Campbell Sworn In As 45th Massachusetts Attorney General

BOSTON – Andrea Joy Campbell was sworn in as the 45th Massachusetts Attorney General today at the Boston Convention Center. She is the first black woman elected to state-wide office and the first black woman to hold the position of Attorney General. More than 1,000 people attending the swearing-in...
BOSTON, MA
MassBay’s Student Math Challenge Team Earns Meritorious Honors

WELLESLEY – A three-student MassBay math challenge team has received Meritorious recognition for their participation in the international competition, SIMIODE Challenge Using Differential Equations Modeling (SCUDEM) VII 2022. The SCUDEM challenge is founded by the nonprofit organization, Systemic Initiative for Modeling Investigation and Opportunities with Differential Equations (SIMIODE). Engineering...
WELLESLEY, MA
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, January 20, 2023

1 The storm delivered a half foot of snow to Chelmsford in the Merrimack Valley, but Framingham and MetroWest got just a trace of snow overnight. 2. The Prince is having a ball! Framingham High School Drama Company will stage Cinderella tonight at 7:30. There are two more shows on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7;30 p.m. Tickets are essentially sold out at www.showtix4U.com but there will be limited tickets available at each show. Box office opens tonight at 6:30 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Volunteers Needed For February Framingham Repair Cafe

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham’s next Repair Cafe will be held in February and volunteers are needed. Volunteers can sign up at: tinyurl.com/FramFixVolunteer. The Framingham Rotary Club, with help from Transition Framingham and First Parish, will host the next Framingham Repair Café on Saturday, February 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. Scott Hall at 24 Vernon Street in Framingham.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Tufts Medical Takes Over MetroWest Cancer Center

FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Cancer Center on Union Avenue in Framingham is now part of Tufts Medical. The Cancer Center is no longer a part of Tenet Healthcare, which owns MetroWest Medical Center’s Framingham Union Hospital and Leonard Morse Behavioral Center. SOURCE broke the news in April of...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Ruth ‘Izzy’ (Spurr) LeBlanc, 105

FRAMINGHAM – Ruth “Izzy” I. (Spurr) LeBlanc, age 105, died, Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the comfort and care of her family. Born in Round Hill, Nova Scotia, Canada, she was the daughter of the late John Wesley and Harriet (Whitman) Spurr. Ruth was the beloved wife...
WALTHAM, MA
Catherine Louise Lewis, 61

FRAMINGHAM – On January 3, 2023, Catherine “Cathy” Louise Lewis passed away after an illness in Framingham, her home for three decades. She was sixty-one. Born at Fort Meade, Maryland to Shirley M. Lewis and Charles B. Lewis, Jr., Cathy grew up in Albuquerque, Georgia and Maryland. Her family moved to Wilton, CT in 1975. As a youth, Cathy read constantly, and loved music, Star Trek, astronomy and NASA. She enjoyed her friends and studies at Wilton High School, graduating in 1979.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Margaret (Emerito) Schulz, Mass General Hospital Registered Nurse

ASHLAND – Margaret M. “Peg” (Emerito) Schulz died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on January 5, 2023, after a lengthy illness. She was 85. Peg (lovingly called Marge by her close family) leaves two daughters, Elizabeth McDonald and her husband, Patrick, of Holliston, and Jennifer Cushman of East Longmeadow; as well as three granddaughters: Olivia, Ella, and Lilah Cushman also of East Longmeadow.
ASHLAND, MA
