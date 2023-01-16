Read full article on original website
Town of Ashland Advertising For Communications Coordinator
ASHLAND – The Town of Ashland, a community of about 19,000 individuals, is advertising for a full-time position of Communications Coordinator in the Economic Development Department. The Communications Coordinator is responsible for communicating to the public the information and activities of the Town through the use of all available...
PuroClean Opens Natick Location
NATICK – PuroClean, one of the country’s leading property restoration and remediation franchises, today, January 20 announced the opening of PuroClean of Natick, led by owner Nigel Belgrave, the owner of PuroClean of Auburn. With the opening of PuroClean of Natick, Belgrave and his team of trained restoration...
Sudbury Valley Trustees Receives $10,000 Grant For Pair of Wetlands Crossings
SUDBURY – Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) has received a $10,000 grant from The Public Lands Fund to build a pair of wetlands crossings including an elevated boardwalk at Trustee’s Lyons-Cutler property located near the Framingham-Sudbury line. This 95-acre natural area features trails that encircle a small forest and...
Chain Restaurant Wants To Open Its 13th Location in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A chain restaurant wants to open its 13th location in Shoppers World in Framingham. Tavern in the Square is seeking to open at the former John Harvard’s restaurant spot at 1 Worcester Road in Shoppers World, according to the agenda for the Framingham License Commission. the...
Purchase a Calendar To Support Literacy Unlimited
FRAMINGHAM – Literacy Unlimited is selling calendars of Farm Pond in Framingham, through the seasons, to raise money for the organization. Michelle Cuata, the new coordinator for Literacy Unlimited, said calendars will be available to purchase at the main Framingham Public Library on Saturday during the Friends of the Framingham Library monthly book sale on Saturday, January 20.
2 Energy Assistance Fairs in January; One in Natick & One in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Two Energy Assistance Fairs will beheld this month in coordination with the Town of Natick, Eversource, and the South Middlesex Opportunity Council (SMOC). The goal of the fairs is to help residents manage energy costs, get help paying bills, and use less energy:. On January 23, from...
Framingham City Council Approves Mayor’s Choice For Citizen Participation Officer
FRAMINGHAM – Last night, January 17, the Framingham City Council unanimously approved Mayor Charlie Sisitsky’s choice for Citizen Participation Officer. Mayor Sisitsky nominated Ashland resident Heather Gutierrez to the job created in the City Charter in early January. Gutierrez, a former Framingham resident, will be leaving her state...
Campbell Sworn In As 45th Massachusetts Attorney General
BOSTON – Andrea Joy Campbell was sworn in as the 45th Massachusetts Attorney General today at the Boston Convention Center. She is the first black woman elected to state-wide office and the first black woman to hold the position of Attorney General. More than 1,000 people attending the swearing-in...
MassBay’s Student Math Challenge Team Earns Meritorious Honors
WELLESLEY – A three-student MassBay math challenge team has received Meritorious recognition for their participation in the international competition, SIMIODE Challenge Using Differential Equations Modeling (SCUDEM) VII 2022. The SCUDEM challenge is founded by the nonprofit organization, Systemic Initiative for Modeling Investigation and Opportunities with Differential Equations (SIMIODE). Engineering...
Scanner: Person Struck By Train in Ashland; Expect Delays on Framingham/Worcester Line
ASHLAND – There are delays on the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail train tonight, due to a report of a person struck by a train in Ashland. Train is stopped at Cherry Street in Ashland. Scanner indicated a person was struck. Condition is unknown. The MBTA Police superintendent Richard Sullivan said...
Framingham Police: Employee Steals $1,700 From Registers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Walmart on January 16, to investigate a report of an employee stealing from the registers. Police went to Walmart at 11:12 p.m. on Monday. “An employee stole $1700 dollars from the Walmart registers,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “The...
Chair of the Framingham Human Relations Commission Resigns
FRAMINGHAM – The Chair of the City of Framingham Human Relations Commission announced at the January 12 meeting, he planned to resigned as chair and as a Commission member, effective after that meeting. District 3 resident Michael McCorvey submitted his resignation letter to the City Clerk on the morning...
Framingham Ranked As One of Worst 330 Cities in the World For Traffic
FRAMINGHAM – Do you think traffic is bad in City of Framingham?. A new study agrees with you, and ranks Framingham 330th in the world for hours lost due to traffic. London came in at #1 in the world, and Chicago is #1 in the United States and #2 worldwide.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, January 20, 2023
1 The storm delivered a half foot of snow to Chelmsford in the Merrimack Valley, but Framingham and MetroWest got just a trace of snow overnight. 2. The Prince is having a ball! Framingham High School Drama Company will stage Cinderella tonight at 7:30. There are two more shows on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7;30 p.m. Tickets are essentially sold out at www.showtix4U.com but there will be limited tickets available at each show. Box office opens tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Volunteers Needed For February Framingham Repair Cafe
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham’s next Repair Cafe will be held in February and volunteers are needed. Volunteers can sign up at: tinyurl.com/FramFixVolunteer. The Framingham Rotary Club, with help from Transition Framingham and First Parish, will host the next Framingham Repair Café on Saturday, February 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. Scott Hall at 24 Vernon Street in Framingham.
Tufts Medical Takes Over MetroWest Cancer Center
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Cancer Center on Union Avenue in Framingham is now part of Tufts Medical. The Cancer Center is no longer a part of Tenet Healthcare, which owns MetroWest Medical Center’s Framingham Union Hospital and Leonard Morse Behavioral Center. SOURCE broke the news in April of...
Ruth ‘Izzy’ (Spurr) LeBlanc, 105
FRAMINGHAM – Ruth “Izzy” I. (Spurr) LeBlanc, age 105, died, Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the comfort and care of her family. Born in Round Hill, Nova Scotia, Canada, she was the daughter of the late John Wesley and Harriet (Whitman) Spurr. Ruth was the beloved wife...
Catherine Louise Lewis, 61
FRAMINGHAM – On January 3, 2023, Catherine “Cathy” Louise Lewis passed away after an illness in Framingham, her home for three decades. She was sixty-one. Born at Fort Meade, Maryland to Shirley M. Lewis and Charles B. Lewis, Jr., Cathy grew up in Albuquerque, Georgia and Maryland. Her family moved to Wilton, CT in 1975. As a youth, Cathy read constantly, and loved music, Star Trek, astronomy and NASA. She enjoyed her friends and studies at Wilton High School, graduating in 1979.
Ashland High Student Selected For United State Senate Youth Program
ASHLAND – The United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) announces that Alexandra Michelle Tokar from Ashland High will join Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Edward J. Markey in representing Massachusetts during the 61st annual USSYP Washington Week, to be held March 4-11, 2023. The other Massachusetts student selected was...
Margaret (Emerito) Schulz, Mass General Hospital Registered Nurse
ASHLAND – Margaret M. “Peg” (Emerito) Schulz died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on January 5, 2023, after a lengthy illness. She was 85. Peg (lovingly called Marge by her close family) leaves two daughters, Elizabeth McDonald and her husband, Patrick, of Holliston, and Jennifer Cushman of East Longmeadow; as well as three granddaughters: Olivia, Ella, and Lilah Cushman also of East Longmeadow.
