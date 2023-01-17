TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men are behind bars after officials allegedly watched them attempt to break into a car and steal it in downtown Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that Jeremiah D. Odell, 39, Brandon T. Sherley, 30, and David. L. Benaka, 32, all of Topeka, are behind bars and face multiple charges which could include one for felons in possession of a firearm after an attempted vehicle theft.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO