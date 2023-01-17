Read full article on original website
ksal.com
KBI Arrests Salina Man in Meth Case
On Thursday afternoon, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a Salina man for suspected distribution of methamphetamine. The arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the KBI and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the KBI, at approximately 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, KBI agents...
WIBW
Three Topeka men behind bars after officials watch them attempt to steal car
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men are behind bars after officials allegedly watched them attempt to break into a car and steal it in downtown Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that Jeremiah D. Odell, 39, Brandon T. Sherley, 30, and David. L. Benaka, 32, all of Topeka, are behind bars and face multiple charges which could include one for felons in possession of a firearm after an attempted vehicle theft.
WIBW
One arrested following hours-long standoff in Topeka neighborhood
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police took 46 year old Timothy Evertson into custody following an hours-long standoff Wednesday evening in the city’s Oakland neighborhood. Police responded at 1:34 p.m. to 705 NE Kellam Ave to reports of a subject trying to break into a garage. At this point...
ksal.com
DUI, Child Endangerment Charges
Citizen’s calls prompted police to find and arrest an impaired driver who was allegedly passed out behind the wheel with her 2-year-old child in the car. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 22-year-old Emma Allen was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon around 12:30pm after her erratic driving concerned several witnesses in the 2000 block of S. 9th Street.
ksal.com
Trespassing Leads to Warrants Arrest
A man who was warned by hotel staff to leave is now facing charges in connection to trespassing in Salina. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the Rodeway Inn, 3932 S. 9th Street after guests reported seeing the man on the third floor. An...
KWCH.com
Break-in at El Patio causes $3k in damages
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A person broke into the Mexican restaurant El Patio, near Central and Emporia, Thursday morning. A surveillance video released by the restaurant shows the person breaking both panels of glass to enter two sets of doors, then searching the restaurant. It’s unclear if the person took anything, but the damage to the glass doors was significant.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Emma Elyse; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. DUI; 2nd; blood/breath .08 or...
WIBW
3 officers file gender discrimination lawsuit against Topeka Police, Chief Wheeles
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three high-ranking officers are suing the Topeka Police Dept. and its leader, alleging gender discrimination. Captains Colleen Stuart and Jana Harden and Lt. Jennifer Cross filed a civil lawsuit Jan. 18 in U.S. District Court. They claim they were passed over for promotions to deputy chief...
WIBW
Topeka passenger arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka passenger of a vehicle on Highway 75 in Jackson County was arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, a deputy stopped a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Rd. - west of Highway 75 - for a traffic violation.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested with help of staff after purse stolen from animal shelter
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to the help of staff at Helping Hands Humane Society, a Topeka man was put behind bars for the theft of a purse from the shelter. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, officials were called to Helping Hands Humane Society at 5720 SW 21st St. with reports of theft. Officials were told that a woman’s purse had been stolen at the business.
WIBW
Riley Co. officials on the hunt for stolen antique truck
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for an antique truck that a Manhattan woman claims was stolen from her garage. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, officials were called to the 3300 block of Mineral Springs Rd. with reports of a theft.
WIBW
After walking in middle of road, Topeka man found to have burglary warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he was found walking in the middle of the road, a Topeka man was arrested when officers learned he had a warrant out for his arrest. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday, Jan. 16, William R. Thorp, 36, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with a recent burglary.
WIBW
One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another man was hospitalized following a brawl in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, officials were called to the 1200 block of SW 12th St. with reports of a disturbance.
Bicyclist injured in hit and run on Gage Blvd., police investigate
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department told 27 News it is investigating a hit-and-run incident after a vehicle struck an adult female bicyclist in West Topeka. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the TPD, said the incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday night at the intersection of Gage Blvd. and SW 12th St. The […]
ksal.com
10 Most Wanted Arrests
A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online this month, and ten of them have been caught. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:. Andre Javon McMiller. Michelle Renee Rutz. Shawn Dean Vermillion. Briana Kelly Watkins. The first weekend of each month...
Hutchinson inmate dies in custody
An inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) died Wednesday. Juan Caballeros-Yescas, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.
KVOE
Emporia Fire determines no gas leak near 12th and Riley
Things have returned to normal for a northeast Emporia neighborhood after a possible gas leak was reported before sunrise. Emporia Fire was told about a possible leak at 1222 Riley around 6 am. Kansas Gas was also notified after a reported strong smell of gas. However, no gas was confirmed so Emporia Fire went back to service shortly after arriving on scene.
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after stolen wallet used for multiple purchases
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he allegedly stole another man’s wallet and used his financial cards to make multiple purchases. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that on Monday, Jan. 16, officials arrested Austin Swafford, 38, of Manhattan, following an alleged theft.
One killed in northeast Kansas semi rollover
A rollover crash in Brown County has claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.
WIBW
Three escape Thursday morning house fire in southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people escaped a house fire without injury Thursday morning in southwest Topeka. The blaze was reported around 10:12 a.m. Thursday at a tri-level residence in the 3600 block of S.W. Eveningside Drive. The location was about four blocks southwest of S.W. 35th and Gage Boulevard.
