North Little Rock, AR

bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Conway, Arkansas

Places to visit in Conway, AR. There are plenty of things to do in Conway, Arkansas. This is a great place to visit if you are looking for a fun-filled vacation. It is a beautiful little town just forty minutes away from Little Rock. Conway, Arkansas, is a charming little...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas

Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Water shutoff scheduled at Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water confirmed that a water shutoff is scheduled for the second time at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock. An official notice was issued to tenants by Central Arkansas Water (CAW) on January 9 stating that they will end water services at the complex on March 1, 2023, and have no plans to resume water services beyond that point in time.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Department of Agriculture distributes $13.2 million in water project loans

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission on Thursday (Jan. 19) approved $13.244 million for three water and wastewater projects serving more than 226,000 Arkansans. Lonoke White Public Water Authority in Cleburne County, received a $12.97 million loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to construct...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Farmer gives advice on best way to get eggs

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The high price of eggs at the grocery store continues to frustrate buyers. Avian Influenza and inflation are some of the reasons behind this, but is there a more cost-effective way to bring eggs home?. Some people are finding creative ways to re-stock the items.
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Tim's Tavern | Where BBQ, mac-and-cheese, and good people all meet

BENTON, Ark. — There’s something so special about hole-in-the-wall restaurants, especially here in Arkansas. Often it’s at these locations where our community meets, business is conducted, and relationships are made. That's why we’re always looking for a good hole-in-the-wall to learn about, and this week we may have outdone ourselves!
BENTON, AR
HipHopDX.com

Arkansas Rapper Coca-Kazi Reportedly Dead Following Stand-Off With Police

Arkansas Rapper Coca-Kazi was reportedly found dead following a stand-off with North Little Rock Police during which one officer fired his weapon. According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, NLRPD arrived at a residence on the 4700 block of North Locust Street in North Little Rock around 2:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday (January 18), after receiving a call of a disturbance. Upon arriving on site, authorities were advised that the suspect in the situation was armed.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating

David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
nwahomepage.com

Some new offers go out at Arkansas’ Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended at least three new offers today during its Prospect Day. Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic Class of 2026 safety Blaine Bradford, 6-3, 183, added the Razorbacks to their list of offers. In addition, Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, also picked up an offer from the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Grayson Wilson holds pair of offers, talks visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Central Arkansas Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson attended Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday and came away impressed. Wilson, 6-3, 185, described how the visit started and what impressed him. “Yesterday was very enjoyable,” Wilson said. “It was very fancy and I really enjoyed being...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police: Two dead in Conway shooting, investigation underway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Conway police said the second victim died at the hospital. Authorities have elevated the investigation to a double homicide. Authorities have identified two victims. According to police, one was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
CONWAY, AR
