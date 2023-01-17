Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter Storm To Bring Several Inches Of Snow Tuesday
A strong winter storm will move into Arkansas Tuesday with significant snow in the Ouachitas and Ozarks. Little Rock will probably see some snow too.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Conway, Arkansas
Places to visit in Conway, AR. There are plenty of things to do in Conway, Arkansas. This is a great place to visit if you are looking for a fun-filled vacation. It is a beautiful little town just forty minutes away from Little Rock. Conway, Arkansas, is a charming little...
KATV
Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas
Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
Water shutoff scheduled at Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water confirmed that a water shutoff is scheduled for the second time at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock. An official notice was issued to tenants by Central Arkansas Water (CAW) on January 9 stating that they will end water services at the complex on March 1, 2023, and have no plans to resume water services beyond that point in time.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Department of Agriculture distributes $13.2 million in water project loans
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission on Thursday (Jan. 19) approved $13.244 million for three water and wastewater projects serving more than 226,000 Arkansans. Lonoke White Public Water Authority in Cleburne County, received a $12.97 million loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to construct...
KATV
'This is not fair:' Big Country Chateau residents water expected to be shut off for good
Little Rock (KATV) — A Little Rock apartment complex could be on the verge of having its water completely shut off for good by March 1. More than a week ago people who live at Big Country Chateau found a notice from Central Arkansas Water about services being cut off.
Farmer gives advice on best way to get eggs
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The high price of eggs at the grocery store continues to frustrate buyers. Avian Influenza and inflation are some of the reasons behind this, but is there a more cost-effective way to bring eggs home?. Some people are finding creative ways to re-stock the items.
Tim's Tavern | Where BBQ, mac-and-cheese, and good people all meet
BENTON, Ark. — There’s something so special about hole-in-the-wall restaurants, especially here in Arkansas. Often it’s at these locations where our community meets, business is conducted, and relationships are made. That's why we’re always looking for a good hole-in-the-wall to learn about, and this week we may have outdone ourselves!
HipHopDX.com
Arkansas Rapper Coca-Kazi Reportedly Dead Following Stand-Off With Police
Arkansas Rapper Coca-Kazi was reportedly found dead following a stand-off with North Little Rock Police during which one officer fired his weapon. According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, NLRPD arrived at a residence on the 4700 block of North Locust Street in North Little Rock around 2:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday (January 18), after receiving a call of a disturbance. Upon arriving on site, authorities were advised that the suspect in the situation was armed.
North Little Rock police make arrest in Sunday morning homicide
Police in Little Rock have announced an arrest in a shooting death that happened early Sunday morning.
Little Rock city employee retires after 44 years
A long-time city employee was sent off in grand fashion at the Little Rock city courthouse Friday morning.
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp Reviews
Arkansas is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
aymag.com
David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating
David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
mysaline.com
Father of 11 on “X” flees across two counties; Gets 6 years, may be out in 1
On Wednesday, the Saline County Courthouse held its first jury trial of the year. The jury convicted Marcus Proctor, age 34, of fleeing and possession of controlled substance. Judge Ken Casady followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Proctor to six years in the Arkansas Division of Correction. According to...
Popculture
Rapper Dies After Police Standoff: What We Know About the Death of Coca-Kazi
A person allegedly involved in a police standoff in North Little Rock, Arkansas on Jan. 18 has died, police said. The police have not released the person's name, but the person is reportedly Joseph Seriale Smith, a rapper who performs under the name Coca-Kazi. A Twitter user who claimed to be Coca-Kazi's cousin confirmed the rapper died.
Family and friends remember the life of Little Rock woman killed Monday
The family and friends of Stacy Petty shed light on her legacy and life following her death on Monday night.
nwahomepage.com
Some new offers go out at Arkansas’ Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended at least three new offers today during its Prospect Day. Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic Class of 2026 safety Blaine Bradford, 6-3, 183, added the Razorbacks to their list of offers. In addition, Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, also picked up an offer from the Hogs.
Conway police investigating Saturday afternoon homicide
Police in Conway have launched an investigation into a homicide that happened in the city on Saturday.
nwahomepage.com
Grayson Wilson holds pair of offers, talks visit to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Central Arkansas Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson attended Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday and came away impressed. Wilson, 6-3, 185, described how the visit started and what impressed him. “Yesterday was very enjoyable,” Wilson said. “It was very fancy and I really enjoyed being...
Police: Two dead in Conway shooting, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Conway police said the second victim died at the hospital. Authorities have elevated the investigation to a double homicide. Authorities have identified two victims. According to police, one was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
