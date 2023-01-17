Arkansas Rapper Coca-Kazi was reportedly found dead following a stand-off with North Little Rock Police during which one officer fired his weapon. According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, NLRPD arrived at a residence on the 4700 block of North Locust Street in North Little Rock around 2:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday (January 18), after receiving a call of a disturbance. Upon arriving on site, authorities were advised that the suspect in the situation was armed.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO