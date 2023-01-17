ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Star College Foundation and OPITO partner to provide grants for LSC Process Technology students

Lone Star College understands an educated workforce leads to thriving industries, strong communities, positive economic outcomes and innovative educational opportunities. OPITO, the global safety and skills body for the energy industry, partnered with LSC Foundation to offer $1,000 grants to 15 students enrolled in the LSC Process Technology program. Funds will provide students with access to more workforce training.
