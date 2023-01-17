ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DIA ranks seventh nationally for firearms found in carry-on luggage

By KYLA PEARCE kyla.pearce@denvergazette.com
 2 days ago
FILE PHOTO: Crowds of travelers at Denver International Airport trying to navigate the TSA security lines Tuesday Dec. 27, 2022. DIA ranked seventh nationwide for firearm discoveries found in carry-ons in 2022. KYLA PEARCE/THE DENVER GAZETTE

Denver International Airport passengers either forgot, or tried to sneak guns on airplanes in their luggage at a higher rate than 255 other airports.

A top ten ranking airports don't want to be included on: DIA ranked seventh among airports nationwide for firearms found in carry-on luggage in 2022. Agents found more guns in passenger carry-on luggage in 2022 than ever before, according to a Tuesday news release.

In 2022, TSA officers found 156 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage at DIA during their routine x-ray screenings. That was also a record setting amount.

Nationwide, TSA reported finding 6,542 firearms at 262 different airports in 2022, with the most found at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where a reported 448 firearms were found. This marked the most firearm finds since the TSA's inception, according to the release.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport came in second with 385 followed by Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport with 298, Nashville International Airport with 213 and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with 196. Of the firearms found, 88% were loaded, according to the release.

The TSA screened nearly 21.4 million passengers and crew at DIA in 2022, making the airport the 10th busiest for TSA, according to the release. This means TSA officers found 7.3 firearms per million screened passengers, or one firearm discovery for every 137,175 screened travelers.

Nationwide, the TSA screened about 761 million passengers and crew in 2022, meaning they detected one firearm for every 116,394 screened travelers, according to the release.

"TSA at DEN has the distinction of being in the Top 10 nationally for the number of firearms brought by departing travelers to the security checkpoint. This is not the type of recognition we are seeking," TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Larry Nau said in the release. "I am asking all travelers to do better this year by checking the contents of carry-on luggage prior to coming to the airport and packing firearms properly for transport on a commercial aircraft."

When TSA detects a firearm on the x-ray screen, the local airport's law enforcement agency responds, removes the firearm and makes contact with the traveler. The agency then decides what happens to the firearm and traveler.

The traveler with the firearm can face potential criminal citations and TSA can levy a civil penalty against the traveler. The penalty amount depends on whether the firearm was loaded and whether ammunition was accessible. If the traveler violating the firearm law has Trusted Traveler or TSA PreCheck, these benefits are revoked.

Travelers can transport firearms on commercial aircraft if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Replica firearms are also prohibited in carry-on luggage.

Travelers can use the "Can I Bring" feature on the TSA's website and mobile app for information about what is, and is not, allowed on commercial flights.

