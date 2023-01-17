Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theadvocate.com
Around Ascension for Jan. 25, 2023
Learn about water quality of New River and Blind River at 6 p.m. Thursday during a presentation at the Governmental Complex rooms 109 and 110, 615 E. Worthey St., Gonzales. Hear from author Ronnie Anderson as he talks about his Anboran fairy tales at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Galvez library branch of the Ascension Parish Library. Anderson, who grew up in Baton Rouge, says when he searched for fairy tales for his daughters, he was shocked that none had people of color in them. So, he created Anboran to tell captivating and inclusive stories. His fairy tales include diversity, so children see themselves through each character. Learn about his vision and books, which a former Disney editor helped revise.
theadvocate.com
James Gill: Do we really want New Orleans East to get discovered?
Many residents, let alone visitors, seem to regard the vast expanse of New Orleans beyond the High Rise bridge as little more than a drab and crime-ridden wasteland. With a median annual income of $33,000 — $8,000 less than the rest of the city — New Orleans East is firmly established as our poor relation, a world apart from the French Quarter, the Garden District and all the delights that make New Orleans a favorite destination.
theadvocate.com
Cows, goats, swine take over Lamar-Dixon for parish livestock show
From Friday to Saturday, the barns and exhibition areas were filled with beef, sheep, cows, swine, poultry, rabbits and goats and their handlers as livestock season kicked off at the 2023 Ascension Livestock Association’s 4H/FFA Parish Livestock Show at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Ascension 4-H and FFA exhibitors...
theadvocate.com
Multimillion-dollar tax breaks approved for Plaquemines LNG, Louisiana Green Fuels
The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on Friday unanimously approved multimillion-dollar tax breaks for a pair of massive industrial projects in Plaquemines and Caldwell parishes. Venture Global LNG received a $29.8 million payroll rebate over 10 years for its $14.4 billion Plaquemines LNG terminal in Plaquemines Parish. The Virginia-based...
theadvocate.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Dec. 31-29, 2022
Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Dec. 31-29: Rebecca Smart and Emmett Smart v. Latuso Investments LLC dba Servicemaster Restoration & Cleaning, Logan Latuso, Robert Robbie Latuso, XYZ Insurance Co. and State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., damages. Capital One NA v. Elizabeth A. Thomas, open account. Gulfco of...
theadvocate.com
Cafeteria worker sold marijuana baked goods, was removed from campus, school district says
A temporary cafeteria worker at Jewel Sumner High School was arrested Friday, accused of selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana to a student, officials said. Tymetrica Cohn, 45, was booked on a count of drug distribution and a count of distribution in a drug-free zone, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Facebook. A student reported her anonymously through the CrimeStoppers of Tangipahoa P3 app.
theadvocate.com
An Ascension manufacturer missed its ITEP job targets. The state won’t penalize them.
The board that oversees Louisiana’s lucrative industrial property tax break program chose not to levy any penalties against an Ascension Parish manufacturer that missed its job and payroll targets, even though the Ascension Parish Council recommended a small fine. Back in October, the Ascension Parish Council wrestled with what...
theadvocate.com
Three arrested in shootout near schools: no one hurt 'by the grace of God,' sheriff says
Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies arrested three men over a Thursday shootout in a grocery store parking lot just south of Dutchtown public schools — and the sheriff says it was "by the grace of God" that no innocent bystander was hurt or killed. Sheriff Bobby Webre said Armarius Williams...
theadvocate.com
Mysterious package from 'sovereign citizen' closes Tangipahaoa courthouse, sheriff's office says
The Tangipahoa Parish courthouse in Amite was evacuated shortly after 9 a.m. Friday because of a mysterious package, the sheriff's office said. The person who dropped off the package has previously identified as a "sovereign citizen," the sheriff's office said. The FBI identifies sovereign citizens as part of a loose movement that believes "the government is operating outside of its jurisdiction and generally do not recognize federal, state, or local laws, policies, or governmental regulations."
theadvocate.com
District attorney won't charge police in Bogalusa for Black man's in-custody death
State prosecutors will not file charges against police officers in Bogalusa for the death of a 28-year-old Black man who they tased and left limp and handcuffed on the police station's pavement while awaiting emergency responders. The case has roiled the city, drawing residents to city council meetings to protest...
theadvocate.com
After clever legal maneuver, prosecutors close in on final defendants in Gonzales shootout
Two more of the six men accused in a May 2021 gun fight in Gonzales that arose in a dispute over a woman have been sentenced to jail time or probation. At least 31 shots were fired in the Magnolia Crossing neighborhood off La. 44 after escalating words and an attempt to settle the fight with fists flashed into gunfire around 6:40 p.m. May 6, police said. Bullets went through the windows of two homes in the single-floor multiplex buildings.
