New Orleans, LA

Around Ascension for Jan. 25, 2023

Learn about water quality of New River and Blind River at 6 p.m. Thursday during a presentation at the Governmental Complex rooms 109 and 110, 615 E. Worthey St., Gonzales. Hear from author Ronnie Anderson as he talks about his Anboran fairy tales at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Galvez library branch of the Ascension Parish Library. Anderson, who grew up in Baton Rouge, says when he searched for fairy tales for his daughters, he was shocked that none had people of color in them. So, he created Anboran to tell captivating and inclusive stories. His fairy tales include diversity, so children see themselves through each character. Learn about his vision and books, which a former Disney editor helped revise.
GONZALES, LA
James Gill: Do we really want New Orleans East to get discovered?

Many residents, let alone visitors, seem to regard the vast expanse of New Orleans beyond the High Rise bridge as little more than a drab and crime-ridden wasteland. With a median annual income of $33,000 — $8,000 less than the rest of the city — New Orleans East is firmly established as our poor relation, a world apart from the French Quarter, the Garden District and all the delights that make New Orleans a favorite destination.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cows, goats, swine take over Lamar-Dixon for parish livestock show

From Friday to Saturday, the barns and exhibition areas were filled with beef, sheep, cows, swine, poultry, rabbits and goats and their handlers as livestock season kicked off at the 2023 Ascension Livestock Association’s 4H/FFA Parish Livestock Show at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Ascension 4-H and FFA exhibitors...
GONZALES, LA
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
LOUISIANA STATE
Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Dec. 31-29, 2022

Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Dec. 31-29: Rebecca Smart and Emmett Smart v. Latuso Investments LLC dba Servicemaster Restoration & Cleaning, Logan Latuso, Robert Robbie Latuso, XYZ Insurance Co. and State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., damages. Capital One NA v. Elizabeth A. Thomas, open account. Gulfco of...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Cafeteria worker sold marijuana baked goods, was removed from campus, school district says

A temporary cafeteria worker at Jewel Sumner High School was arrested Friday, accused of selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana to a student, officials said. Tymetrica Cohn, 45, was booked on a count of drug distribution and a count of distribution in a drug-free zone, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Facebook. A student reported her anonymously through the CrimeStoppers of Tangipahoa P3 app.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
Mysterious package from 'sovereign citizen' closes Tangipahaoa courthouse, sheriff's office says

The Tangipahoa Parish courthouse in Amite was evacuated shortly after 9 a.m. Friday because of a mysterious package, the sheriff's office said. The person who dropped off the package has previously identified as a "sovereign citizen," the sheriff's office said. The FBI identifies sovereign citizens as part of a loose movement that believes "the government is operating outside of its jurisdiction and generally do not recognize federal, state, or local laws, policies, or governmental regulations."
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
After clever legal maneuver, prosecutors close in on final defendants in Gonzales shootout

Two more of the six men accused in a May 2021 gun fight in Gonzales that arose in a dispute over a woman have been sentenced to jail time or probation. At least 31 shots were fired in the Magnolia Crossing neighborhood off La. 44 after escalating words and an attempt to settle the fight with fists flashed into gunfire around 6:40 p.m. May 6, police said. Bullets went through the windows of two homes in the single-floor multiplex buildings.
GONZALES, LA

