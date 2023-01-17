Learn about water quality of New River and Blind River at 6 p.m. Thursday during a presentation at the Governmental Complex rooms 109 and 110, 615 E. Worthey St., Gonzales. Hear from author Ronnie Anderson as he talks about his Anboran fairy tales at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Galvez library branch of the Ascension Parish Library. Anderson, who grew up in Baton Rouge, says when he searched for fairy tales for his daughters, he was shocked that none had people of color in them. So, he created Anboran to tell captivating and inclusive stories. His fairy tales include diversity, so children see themselves through each character. Learn about his vision and books, which a former Disney editor helped revise.

GONZALES, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO