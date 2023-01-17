Read full article on original website
Transfer Impact Analysis: How Gerald Green can help ECU’s backfield
Diving into the traits of Georgia Southern transfer Gerald Green, and how they could help the Pirates in 2023 in the backfield.
wcti12.com
Pamlico County's Sadler retiring after this season, Wake, UNC, NC State all get wins
BAYBORO, Pamlico County — It's the final month of the high school basketball regular season and one of the longest-tenured coaches in the area said it will be his last leading his alma mater. Earl Sadler has spent 29 seasons leading Pamlico County. The Lowland native has racked up...
WITN
North Lenoir boys beat Kinston at Kinston for the first time ever, make up postponed games from Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston high school basketball had its games stopped with North Lenoir due to altercations among fans on Tuesday. They made the games up Wednesday night with the North Lenoir girls winning 46-38. After the games, I asked how everything was on Tuesday from the boy’s perspective.
Lady Spartans shut down Rosewood
On Jan. 11, the Union Spartans faced off against the Rosewood Eagles in conference play. The Lady Spartans saved Union from a sweep, crushing
Three ENC high school football teams earn special recognition
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Three local high school football teams earned special distinction as the Deer Park Fueled by Nature Team of the Year. New Bern (Class 4-A), Northern Nash (3-A) and East Duplin (2-A) earned the designation along with West Columbus in Class 1-A. Throughout the football season, one team per classification was […]
WITN
Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Postponed basketball games between two rival Lenoir County high schools will be held tonight without many fans watching. Tuesday night basketball games between Kinston and North Lenoir at Kinston High School had to be postponed following a fight involving fans. The girls’ game was postponed in...
Highest-paying management jobs in Jacksonville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly […]
neusenews.com
Kinston High 1st Semester 2022 Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll
Congratulations to the following Kinston High School students:. 9th Grade: Kaliya Andeson, Christian Anselmo, Christopher Anselmo, Ania Brunson, Anthony Castillo, Melondia Crouell, Naim Cuttino, Willow Gardner, Nina Gibson, Josiah Hart, Avanni Holt, Cenque Jones, KyAsha King, Miracle Moore Felton, Kaylin Morris, Laurien Mumford, Shaniya Murphy, Kelly Richardson, Breana Riddick, Terry Sutton.
Optimum opens a second retail location in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Multimedia provider Optimum has opened a new retail store in Greenville. The new store is located at 4420 East 10th St., Suite 130. The original store is located at 2120 W. Arlington Blvd. in Greenville. The new retail store will have an interactive in-store experience where potential customers can see the […]
neusenews.com
Moss Hill Elementary Second Nine Week Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll
Congratulations to the following Moss Hill Elementary students:. 2nd Grade: Emiliano Angel, Kinley Barnett, Kyler Burton, Elisha Elvir Luna, Oliver Hinkle, Ava Knight, Britany Ordaz Hernandez, Valentina Perez, Jamie Raspberry, Braydon Whitfield, Chandler Williams. 3rd Grade: Marina Ambriz, Everlee Cooke, Aisha Elvir-Luna, Kate Harper, Atalie Perry, Isabelle Small, Carley Stocks,...
neusenews.com
Royal Farms is coming to Kinston
In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
obxtoday.com
Edgecombe County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off
Patricia Weathersbe of Tarboro took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main Street in Tarboro. She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.
piratemedia1.com
Dickinson Avenue project stirs controversy for local Greenville, NC businesses
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the City of Greenville, North Carolina Dickinson Avenue construction project that began last September has spurred concerns among small business owners in the area regarding the project's impact on foot traffic. NCDOT resident engineer Sarah Lentine said she acts as the project...
Wicked Pissah Soup Makah Competition looks to give back to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s called the Wicked Pissah Soup Makah Competition, and it’s a challenge to the community to give back. Now in its third year, more than 30 teams with people from restaurants, businesses and companies coming together to serve Pitt County. Teams buy ingredients and cook everything at JOY Community Center and […]
Highest-paying management jobs in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other […]
jocoreport.com
Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church Welcomes New Pastor
On Sunday, January 22, Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church will welcome their new pastor, Reverend Billy Rave. Rev. Rave is originally from Boca Raton, Florida, but moved to Cary and graduated from Cary High. Rev. Rave and his wife Mitzi, along with their four children, recently served at Supply Baptist...
WITN
Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers. Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. But they said the 40-year-old...
WITN
Halifax Co. man wins $1M scratch-off prize
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County man won a $1 million scratch-off prize. N.C. Education Lottery says Richard Todd of Roanoke Rapids took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Todd purchased his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East...
Teen arrested in Greenville, facing weapon, other charges related to drive-by shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday and is facing several weapon and other charges related to a drive-by shooting on Jan. 15. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports Lamikah Baptist, 18, was arrested at 3329 Stone Bend Dr. Wednesday evening, Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said. He was charged with numerous weapons […]
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
HC Board adds new measure for hunters
WINTON – A local enacted law that was approved back in November now includes new language. At their Nov. 7 meeting, the Hertford County Board of Commissioners approved a measure that makes it illegal “to hunt, fish or trap on the land of another without the written permission of the landowner or the landowner’s lessee.” Additionally, that written permission must contain complete contact information for the landowner or the landowner’s lessee.
