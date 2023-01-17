ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fox34.com

Texas legislature studies two ways to spend $130 billion

AUSTIN, TX (KCBD) - After a short week involving two brief meetings under the dome and the inauguration ceremonies Tuesday, state lawmakers filed their 2024-25 budget proposals and adjourned for five days. The 1,033-page budgets are similar in mission but differ in detail on how to spend the state’s historic...
abc7amarillo.com

State budget proposals would raise property tax exemptions

AUSTIN, Texas — Property tax is top of mind in the two proposals put forward by the Texas House of Representatives and Senate, with the goal of providing relief, as mentioned by the Governor and Lieutenant Governor as priorities. The budget sets aside about $15 billion to enact property...
Houston Chronicle

Texas lawmakers to consider $15 billion property tax relief package

Texas lawmakers revealed Wednesday that $15 billion of the state’s $33 billion surplus could be directly toward property tax relief. $3 billion of that sum of would be used to directly increase the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000, according to state leaders. Property tax relief was one of...
Texas Observer

Meet the Latest Wingnuts to Join the State Board of Ed

Seditious Texiters. Conspiracy theorists. A January 6 insurrectionist. A newly elected band of bankrupt, bought, and criminal-abetting representatives joined the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) this year. The 15-member SBOE sets curriculum standards; reviews and updates instructional materials; makes decisions on new charter school applications; and oversees the state’s Permanent School Fund—a $56 billion endowment that gives Texas local public schools another form of revenue besides tax dollars.
fox7austin.com

Daylight saving time in Texas could be put to a vote in November

AUSTIN, Texas - A new bill has been proposed in the Texas Legislature that would put daylight saving time on this year's November ballot. Austin-area Representative Vikki Goodwin introduced House Joint Resolution 80. If the bill is passed, it would give voters the choice to observe standard time year-round or...
wbap.com

Governor Abbott Sworn in, Assures Historic Property Tax Relief

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick were each sworn in to office on Tuesday outside the state Capitol building in Austin during an inauguration ceremony. “I want to thank Lieutenant Governor Patrick and Speaker Phelan for their leadership,” said Governor Abbott. “Thanks...
KSAT 12

When showing up at the Texas Capitol made a difference

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Cody Stephens, a Crosby High School senior, had planned to attend Tarleton State University on a football scholarship when he died of sudden cardiac arrest while asleep on his father’s recliner on May 6, 2012.
thevindicator.com

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Statement on the Senate’s Budget for Texas

AUSTIN - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued the following statement today upon the filing of the Senate’s Budget for Texas, Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) by Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston:. “Today, Senate Finance Chair Huffman filed SB 1, the Senate’s proposed state budget for fiscal years 2024 and 2025. I thank Chair Huffman for her tireless work during the interim to introduce this budget. I think she did an outstanding job. I also want to thank my budget team who worked alongside Chair Huffman for their hard work to reflect Texas conservative priorities.
fox26houston.com

Texas bill would allow voters to decide on expanding gambling

HOUSTON - Lawmakers want to let Texas voters decide whether to expand gambling in the state, which could potentially bring casino-style resorts to Texas’s four largest cities. SJR 17 is a bill which would allow a public vote on expanding gambling in Texas. The proposal would create a gaming...
KFDM-TV

A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to highlight the Texas' fragile water infrastructure

Jan 13, 2023 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state’s fragile water infrastructure" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Houston Chronicle

'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz

In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS

Could proposed legislation by Lt. Governor Patrick and recent legislation giving people increased access to guns be a setup for a mass incarceration push in Texas?. African Americans in Texas should be very cautious, concerned, and cognizant about what is happening in plain sight regarding the carefree attitude that many of our top elected officials in the Lone Star State have about giving people unfettered access to guns, guns, and more guns.
CBS Austin

Provision blocking Texas lawmakers passing bills for two months dates to 1870s

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas legislature reconvened last week for the much-anticipated 88th legislature. Don't expect them to pass much legislation for the next several weeks. A provision in the Texas Constitution blocks the Texas legislature from passing legislation for two months of session. The first thirty days are designed to file legislation, and the second thirty days are for committee hearings.
Mix 97.9 FM

These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas

While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
