AUSTIN - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued the following statement today upon the filing of the Senate’s Budget for Texas, Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) by Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston:. “Today, Senate Finance Chair Huffman filed SB 1, the Senate’s proposed state budget for fiscal years 2024 and 2025. I thank Chair Huffman for her tireless work during the interim to introduce this budget. I think she did an outstanding job. I also want to thank my budget team who worked alongside Chair Huffman for their hard work to reflect Texas conservative priorities.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO