New Hampshire State

Seacoast Current

Have You Visited the Best Diner in New Hampshire?

It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in New Hampshire.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Seacoast Current

Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
MERRIMACK, NH
Seacoast Current

This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
TILTON, NH
Seacoast Current

These Are the Best Places to Get an Omelet in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I am a "breakfast for any meal" kind of gal. Sometimes when we are feeling lazy at my house, we make what we call "kitchen sink omelets" for dinner. That is when you throw just about everything but the kitchen sink into a pan, add some eggs, and call it a day. You can turn anything into an omelet if you put your mind to it; meatloaf, Shepard's pie, you name it!
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Seacoast Current

Best Creative New Hampshire Brunch With Beautiful Biscuits and Bottomless Mimosas

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. No matter how much you want to sleep in on a weekend, when you hear someone say 'let's do brunch' it's like an automatic caffeine jolt to jump out of bed, assemble all of team brunch, and head out to your favorite place or closest place or a new place. Who cares, it's brunch, right?
DOVER, NH
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

McCormick Warns Customers To Check Their Spices

Regardless of if you are a gourmet chef or if you just microwave frozen meals, chances are you have spices in your house. In fact, based on Census data and a Simmons National Consumer Survey, 300.62 million Americans used seasonings and spices in 2020, and McCormick, the largest spice manufacturer in the world, has a warning for all of them.
Allrecipes.com

Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?

Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
Mashed

Walmart Accidentally Delivered 30 Pounds Of Cheese To A Customer

Grocery shopping can feel like a chore worth abandoning. Seriously, who on earth enjoys battling the masses to gather their weekly haul, only to stand in line for what feels like an eternity? Especially, when the reward for all that effort is a synapse-jolting bill. Thanks to this miraculous age of modern technology and stiff competition among food retailers, you can now opt to forgo this onerous task and let a store employee do your shopping on your behalf.
Mashed

KFC Is Adding $5 Pot Pies To The Menu For A Limited Time

Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.
Mashed

Why Aren't There More Hot Dog Fast Food Restaurants?

There are few things more American than hot dogs. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, an estimated 20 billion hot dogs are consumed by Americans each year, which equals 70 hot dogs per person. Of these, nine billion are purchased in-store, 15% are sold from street vendors, and nine percent are bought at sporting events. Further statistics show that of all the United States cities, folks living in Los Angeles, New York City, Dallas, and Chicago consume the most dogs, and on Independence Day, Americans go through a whopping 150 million hot dogs.
Mashed

McDonald's Is Now Selling Waffle Fries, But Only In This Country

For decades, McDonald's has been serving burgers, sandwiches, shakes, and other goodies to people all around the world. According to the company, there are around 38,000 McDonald's locations in more than 100 countries. Menus vary nation-by-nation, depending on the local cuisine and consumer tastes and preferences. McDonald's fries are frequently...
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

